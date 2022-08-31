Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Chili in CincinnatiIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
75 Cincinnati Children Sleep in New Beds, Thanks to Hope to Dream EventLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Related
spectrumnews1.com
After years of work, Turfway Park opens gaming facility, racing to follow
FLORENCE, Ky. — After years of renovations, Turfway Park Racing and Gaming opened its gaming facility in Florence on Thursday. While live horse racing won’t return until later this year, hundreds of guests tried their hands at the facility’s new historical horse racing machines. What You Need...
spectrumnews1.com
Unique bourbon shop expanding into a new building
COVINGTON, Ky. — Revival Vintage Bottle Shop opened up in Covington in 2020. One of the business’ owners, Brand Bonds, works to make his dream a reality daily. “You know, I tasted some older bourbon a little over ten years ago, and it was just the best thing I’ve ever tried. And I guess I’m constantly on a mission to taste the best thing I’ve ever tried, and I get to do that here and live my dream and really share that passion with others,” Bonds said.
WLWT 5
Homearama starts this weekend featuring six luxury homes
LOVELAND, Ohio — Homearama kicks off this weekend in Loveland. Home enthusiasts will be able to tour six fully decorated and landscaped luxury homes starting Sept. 3 and running through Sept. 18. The homes are priced from $1 million and are designed in a variety of architectural styles. Homearama...
NKWD completes project to remove sediment from two Fort Thomas emergency reservoirs
The Northern Kentucky Water District recently completed a project to restore two reservoirs at its water treatment plant in Fort Thomas. Two large reservoirs located at the site serve as water storage for normal operations as well as for possible emergencies that could disrupt pumping from the Ohio River. The goal of the project was to remove mud that had accumulated in the reservoirs over the last 55 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side
CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Nature Center offering free admission in September
MILFORD, Ohio — The Cincinnati Nature Center is offering free admission for one weekend in September. Visitors can take hike along one of the beautiful nature trails or visit the shops inside the Artists Market. Admission will be free the weekend of Sept. 24-25. The center has created family...
spectrumnews1.com
Summer's end celebrated at Alexandria's Fair and Horse Show
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — If you’re looking for 4-H contests, pageants and horse shows, Alexandria is the place to be this weekend. The Alexandria Fair and Horse Show, featuring loads of livestock and entertainment, is underway in northern Kentucky. What You Need To Know. The 2022 Alexandria Fair and...
linknky.com
Walton to receive new library
The small library in Walton will soon become a 25,000-square-foot community hub. A new library location is in the planning stages within the Boone County Public Library system. Walton currently has a location at 21 S. Main St., but building a new Walton library location is first on the list of the 20-year vision for the library system, according to the master plan that looks from 2020 all the way to 2040.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Historian Bryan McIntyre to revisit first 25 years of Camp Ernst during September 7 NKY History Hour
Since 1928 YMCA Camp Ernst in Boone County has been a place for horseback riding, hiking, swimming, confidence-building, friend-making, and so much more. Gifted by land donated by former U.S. Senator Richard Ernst, the summer camp has undergone many changes. However, decades later, visitors still find the familiar amid the change, recalling the adventures and friendships of long-ago summers past.
WLWT 5
Rounds of Downpours All Weekend
CINCINNATI — Wet weather off and all through the long weekend. Heavy rain and dangerous lightning the biggest threats.
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to offer cashless option this year
CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is just a few weeks away and this year there will be an easier way to pay for all the beer and bratwurst. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is launching a cashless option this year at all beer and Pepsi booths. The booths will accept all major credit...
dayton.com
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide
Welcome to the Journal-News guide to the mega sports complex Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, located at 611 N. B St. in Hamilton, Ohio. Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, founded by Sam and Melody Beiler, is one of the largest convention centers and indoor sports facilities in the United States. It is named after the original sports center on Spooky Nook Road in Manheim, Pennsylvania.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lovelandmagazine.com
Downtown Loveland Streetscape Master Plan
Loveland, Ohio – City Council will hold a public hearing (at or about) 7 PM in the council chambers at City Hall on September 27 to review and receive public input on a proposed Downtown Loveland Streetscape Master Plan. The project aims to, “Create a planning document that will...
WLWT 5
A crash on I-71/75 in Crestview Hills is causing significant delays
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — A crash is blocking the left lane on I-71/75 in Crestview Hills, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Traffic cameras reported the incident between the Buttermilk Pike exit and the I-275 interchange at 4:50 p.m.
wvxu.org
Slip-sliding away: Why we're 'Living with Landslides' in Greater Cincinnati
Laure Quinlivan — the former award-winning investigative reporter and Cincinnati City Council member — didn't know this region was one of the four worst landside hazards in the United States until she began researching her Living with Landslides documentary. You probably didn't know that either. And it's all...
wvxu.org
John Curp, temporary city manager, is leaving Cincinnati employment with a $400k payout
Outgoing Interim Cincinnati City Manager John Curp is leaving city employment and taking a sizable severance payment with him. The contract council approved in January promised Curp a senior management level position making a certain amount of money or a lump sum payment; he was one of two finalists for the job.
TripAdvisor Blog
15 fun and unique things you can only do in Cincinnati
With its abundance of beautiful 19th-century buildings, bridge-lined riverfront, and world-class breweries courtesy of the German immigrants who flocked to the city in the 1800s, Cincinnati never fails to surprise first-time visitors and even those who call it home. Ahead, we serve up 15 ways to make the most of your visit.
dayton.com
Red’s Hamburger Shop in New Miami to reopen
ST. CLAIR TWP. — For the second time in two years, an iconic Butler County restaurant is reopening under new ownership. The newest owner believes his lifetime passion for cooking, the restaurant’s faithful following and its location near a major sporting complex expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to the area will help make Red’s Hamburger Shop successful again.
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
dayton937.com
7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!
September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
Comments / 0