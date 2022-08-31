Read full article on original website
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Monroe; Niagara; Orleans; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, and Wayne counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus A thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cattaraugus and northwestern Allegany Counties through 100 PM EDT At 1215 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Rushford, or 19 miles southwest of Letchworth State Park, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause localized flooding. Locations impacted include Rushford, Houghton, Caneadea, Fillmore and Farmersville Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
