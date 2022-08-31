Effective: 2022-09-04 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus A thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cattaraugus and northwestern Allegany Counties through 100 PM EDT At 1215 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Rushford, or 19 miles southwest of Letchworth State Park, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause localized flooding. Locations impacted include Rushford, Houghton, Caneadea, Fillmore and Farmersville Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO