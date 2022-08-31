ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Patrick Vieira keen to strengthen Crystal Palace squad before transfer deadline

By Ed Elliot
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bKG3u_0hcADUj500

Patrick Vieira says Crystal Palace need to recruit new players before the transfer deadline but was tight-lipped on potential Selhurst Park returns for Conor Gallagher and Aaron Wan-Bissaka .

Vieira’s biggest job ahead of the window closing on Thursday looked set to be fending off reported interest in star man Wilfried Zaha from Chelsea and Arsenal.

But, after Zaha opened the scoring with a stunning goal in Tuesday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Brentford, the Eagles boss insisted there have been no approaches for the forward and that he is not contemplating selling.

Vieira is instead focused on possible incomings, with former Palace pair Gallagher and Wan-Bissaka among those linked with the club.

“We will need to do some, yes,” replied Vieira, when asked about transfer business. “We need more players, more competition, more options, we need different profile of players and we will try to do it.

“I know that we are doing our best. If we find a player that we want, we will see if we can make it happen.”

Chelsea midfielder Gallagher starred on loan in south London last term, while Palace academy graduate Wan-Bissaka is seeking to kick-start his stalled career after falling out of favour at Manchester United.

“I don’t want to talk about Conor; Conor is a Chelsea player,” said Vieira.

“Until Chelsea say otherwise, there is no point to mention his name because he came here, he spent a year and he did fantastically well and today he is a Chelsea player.”

Asked about Wan-Bissaka, he added: “You can give me 100 names and it will be always be the same answer.”

Palace were on course for victory against Brentford following Zaha’s fine 59th-minute strike but substitute Yoane Wissa earned the visitors a point with a late header.

Matters could have been compounded for the Eagles as Rico Henry squandered a golden chance for a winner before his fellow Bees defender Ben Mee headed against the crossbar.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank would “love” director of football Phil Giles to pull a rabbit out of the hat before the transfer deadline but revealed his club are “not chasing anything”.

“I’m sitting there at home and just waiting for that rabbit,” joked the Dane.

“We have a good and strong squad, I’m happy with the squad. I would love a rabbit but if we don’t find that player then I would rather wait.

“We’re not chasing anything.”

The Bees have now scored late equalisers to earn draws in three of their five top-flight matches, with the 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United their sole victory.

“From my health perspective, I think the Man United game is a little bit more healthy (than being reliant on late goals) but it’s very difficult in the Premier League,” said Frank.

“We know we need to work so unbelievably hard to get every point we can.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United provided ‘big statement’ of improvement with win over Arsenal, claims Roy Keane

Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Arsenal was a ‘big statement’ of things to come, according to club legend Roy Keane.Debutant Antony put Erik ten Hag’s men in front before Bukayo Saka equalised after half-time.But a brace from Marcus Rashford sent a jubilant Old Trafford crowd home happy as the hosts secured a fourth successive Premier League win.The victory also ends Arsenal’s 100 per cent start to the season and Keane feels it is a major step in the right direction for his former club.Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: "It's another big statement. This is what you want Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erik ten Hag: Much more to come from Man Utd match-winner Marcus Rashford

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says there is much more to come from Marcus Rashford after his double earned an impressive 3-1 victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal.Rashford scored twice in nine second-half minutes to restore United’s lead after Bukayo Saka had cancelled out debutant Antony’s dream first-half opener.The 24-year-old twice raced clear in front of the Stretford End to score his first Premier League brace since December 2020 and raise hope of a possible England recall for the first time since Euro 2020.Room for improvement is clear but he has great capabilities so I am happy with having...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

VAR vitriol and Man Utd continue rise – 5 things we learned this weekend

Arsenal’s winning start to the season was finally spoiled by a Manchester United side on the rise while a host of controversial rulings saw VAR in the spotlight again .Here, the PA news agency picks out five things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action.VAR vitriol If the introduction of VAR was intended to make decision-making a more harmonious prospect in the Premier League, this weekend provided a strong argument that it has achieved quite the opposite.West Ham boss David Moyes criticised the refereeing in his side’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea, reserving especially choice words for VAR official Jarred Gillett...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man United vs Arsenal: Five things we learned as Marcus Rashford steals limelight after Antony’s debut goal

Manchester United made it four wins in a row and dealt Arsenal a first Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday evening.The first big moment of drama came as Gabriel Martinelli raced clear on a counter-attack to beat David de Gea, but the goal was chalked off after a pitchside review for a perceived foul on Christian Eriksen.The first strike which stood came at the other end of the pitch as Marcus Rashford freed Antony and the debutant placed a textbook finish into the corner. That was the end of the scoring for the first half but there was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Ben Mee
Person
Rico Henry
Person
Conor Gallagher
The Independent

Antony makes his mark to announce Man United arrival with a personality to enthral Old Trafford

As feats of escapology go, it ranked rather higher than finding a way out of Ajax when a fee of £85m was offered. Antony seemed trapped by the corner flag. Two defenders were converging on him. He faced the crowd, rather than his teammates, and the situation looked lost for a slight figure.Until he conjured something, and almost a goal, out of nothing. He improvised a backheel to Diogo Dalot, the right-back crossed and Christian Eriksen’s volley flew just wide.It was an act of impudence and not the only one. There were the flamboyant attempts to fool Oleksandr Zinchenko, waving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antony scores on debut as Man United beat Arsenal to end Gunners’ perfect start

Two clubs that defined the Premier League’s past can look ahead to promising futures, even if only one was left celebrating victory. It will always feel too early to claim that a Manchester United side in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era have turned a corner but this 3-1 victory over Arsenal, won by Marcus Rashford’s brace on the break following a debut goal from Antony, is the latest piece of evidence that their horror start to the season is behind them.It was only a fortnight ago that Erik ten Hag’s side were bottom of the league but this fourth consecutive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man Utd vs Arsenal confirmed lineups: Team news for Premier League fixture as Anthony starts

Manchester United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.It has been a rollercoaster first five games in charge for new manager Erik ten Hag, but his volatile side look to have turned the corner after a difficult start to the season.Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest updates and build-upThe Red Devils have bounced back from damaging defeats to Brighton and Brentford to open the season with three straight victories over Liverpool, Southampton and, on Thursday evening, Leicester.Mikel Arteta's Gunners are in fine form too - the division's best in fact - and top the fledgling Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers promises to maintain belief and work ethic amid dismal Leicester run

Under-pressure Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers insisted he would not shirk responsibility for reviving his rock-bottom side’s fortunes after travelling fans turned on him during a thumping 5-2 defeat at Brighton.Chants of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ rang out from the disgruntled away end at the Amex Stadium before a ‘Rodgers Out’ banner was unfurled at full-time following the Foxes’ fifth-successive Premier League loss.City led with just 51 seconds on the clock thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho and were level at 2-2 at the break but have taken only one point from a possible 18 after being outclassed in the second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier League#Crystal Palace#Manchester United#Palace Academy
The Independent

Manchester United v Arsenal team news: Antony starts as Oleksandr Zinchenko returns

Antony has been handed his full Manchester United debut in Erik ten Hag's starting line-up to face Arsenal at Old Trafford.The €100m signing from Ajax replaces Anthony Elanga in the only change from Thursday's 1-0 win at Leicester City.Casemiro is still waiting for his first start and remains among the substitutes, as do Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard retain their places for Arsenal despite picking up knocks in the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in midweek.Oleksandr Zinchenko returns to the starting line-up after recovering from a knee injury which has kept him out for the past...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sasa Kalajdzic: Wolves confirm ACL injury suffered by new striker on debut

Striker Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his Wolverhampton Wanderers debut on Saturday, the club have revealed.The Austrian had only arrived at Compton Park from Stuttgart on Wednesday, having signed a five-year, £15million deal with Wolves.But Kalajdzic’s first game for his new side’s 1-0 victory over Southampton was short-lived after he experienced knee pain in the first half, forcing Bruno Lage to replace his new signing for the second period.“Sasa felt a pain in his knee late in the first half against Southampton. Unfortunately, scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see a knee specialist...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Antony and Marcus Rashford goals

Manchester United ended Arsenal’s winning start to the Premier League season in a thrilling clash that saw Antony score on his debut and Marcus Rashford hit a quick-fire double after Bukayo Saka had equalised in the second half.After a bright start by both teams, Arsenal thought they had struck first as Gabriel Martinelli finished a devastating counter-attack but the goal was ruled out by VAR for an earlier foul on Christian Eriksen.From there Arsenal took control but the Gunners were torn apart by United on the break, as Rashford set up Antony to steer a first-time finish past Aaron...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kyle Walker injury: Man City full-back had ‘problems’ against Aston Villa, confirms Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is waiting to find out the severity of Kyle Walker’s injury as Manchester City’s attention turns to the Champions League.The reigning Premier League champions were held to a surprise 1-1 draw at struggling Aston Villa on Saturday evening after failing to build on Erling Haaland’s 10th goal in six games.Leon Bailey smashed home a superb leveller and shortly after Walker left with an injury that Guardiola is waiting for information on.“He had to be substituted because he had some problems in the first half,” the City boss said. “He continued but at the end he could not continue.“We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Lowly Leicester fail to ease pressure on Brendan Rodgers in Brighton thumping

Bottom-of-the-table Leicester failed to ease mounting pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers after their winless start was extended by a thumping 5-2 defeat at high-flying Brighton.Leandro Trossard’s second-half finish and Alexis Mac Allister’s double – a penalty followed by a stunning late free-kick – condemned the struggling Foxes to a fifth-successive Premier League defeat.The visitors were level at half-time at the Amex Stadium thanks to Patson Daka after a Luke Thomas own goal and a Moises Caicedo strike overturned Kelechi Iheanacho’s first-minute opener.But they were outclassed for the duration of the second period and have now taken just one point from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves confirm Sasa Kalajdzic damaged cruciate ligament injury on his debut

Striker Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his Wolves debut on Saturday, the club have revealed.The 6ft 7in Austrian had only arrived at Compton Park from VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday, having signed a five-year, £15 million deal with Wolves.But Kalajdzic’s first game for his new side’s 1-0 victory over Southampton was short-lived after he experienced knee pain in the first half, forcing Bruno Lage to replace his new signing for the second half.“Sasa felt a pain in his knee late in the first half against Southampton. Unfortunately, scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see...
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Man Utd vs Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time and channel for Premier League fixture

Manchester United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.It has been a rollercoaster first five games in charge for new manager Erik ten Hag, but his volatile side look to have turned the corner after a difficult start to the season.Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest updates and build-upThe Red Devils have bounced back from damaging defeats to Brighton and Brentford to open the season with three straight victories over Liverpool, Southampton and, on Thursday evening, Leicester.Mikel Arteta's Gunners are in fine form too - the division's best in fact - and top the fledgling Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Bottom-of-the-table Leicester City failed to ease mounting pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers after their winless start was extended by a thumping 5-2 defeat at high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion.Leandro Trossard’s second-half finish and Alexis Mac Allister’s double – a penalty followed by a stunning late free-kick – condemned the struggling Foxes to a fifth-successive Premier League defeat.The visitors were level at half-time at the Amex Stadium thanks to Patson Daka after a Luke Thomas own goal and a Moises Caicedo strike overturned Kelechi Iheanacho’s first-minute opener.But they were outclassed for the duration of the second period and have now taken just one point from a possible 18, leading to a ‘Rodgers Out’ banner being unfurled in the disgruntled away end at full-time. City would also have lost by a bigger margin had Mac Allister not had a stunning long-range strike ruled out for offside against Enock Mwepu following a lengthy VAR check.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lioness Demi Stokes says misogynistic abuse online ‘really affected’ England players’ game

Misogynistic abuse on social media “really affected” some of the Lionesses’ ability to play football, England left-back Demi Stokes has revealed.Stokes said the Lionesses were “first and foremost humans” and players should not have to play football while plagued with the fear of enduring online abuse for their performances.The 30-year-old, who played for England women’s national football team at the Women’s Euros, revealed that some of the negativity had even come from old friends. Stokes, whose team beat Germany with an extra-time win to secure England’s first major trophy since the men’s side lifted the 1966 World Cup, said...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

822K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy