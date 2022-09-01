ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

False widow spider warning as baby bitten by UK’s ‘most venomous’ species

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jhPg_0hcADSxd00

Scientists have issued a warning on noble false widow spiders after a 15-week-old baby was bitten by one and taken to A&E in Ireland.

A mother said her son Charlie fell ill and had to be taken to hospital in an incident she described as traumatising.

False widows are considered to be the most venomous type of spider in the UK.

“Charlie was lying on his mat and all of a sudden he went apocalyptic - he had a real bout of purple screaming,” Sarah Jane Dennehy told the BBC after her son was bitten.

“I stripped off his trousers and his lower left leg was swollen, it was bright red and there were three bites.”

Have you been affected by this story? Get in touch with zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk if so

The mother, from County Cork, added: “Then I stripped off his top and a noble false widow spider crawled out from behind his ear.”

It took about 11 hours for the effects of the venom to wear off, she said.

Recent findings have suggested noble false widow spiders are up to 230 times more poisonous than native species in Irish homes.

Scientists found not only is the venom much more potent than that of any common northern European spiders, the species is also able to adapt its attacking behaviour to prevail in different scenarios.

They can make calculated decisions on whether to attack large or small prey depending on how much venom is left in their glands. If little venom is available, they avoid large opponents that could injure them, and instead focus on small prey, according to the study by a team of National University of Ireland, Galway researchers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AN6xp_0hcADSxd00

Co-author Dr John Dunbar said: “The tiniest amounts of venom - about 1,000th of a raindrop - can cause medically significant symptoms in humans that are about 250,000 times larger than them.”

Ms Dennelly said she had been in touch with the researchers following her son’s bite. “I want people to be aware that there are venomous spiders in Ireland and the UK,” she told the BBC.

The study - published in the journal Toxins - investigated the potency of the false widow spider’s venom in a bid to understand why it is so successful at spreading in towns and cities throughout the world.

Originating from Madeira and the Canary Islands, the noble false widow spider has the potential to become one of the world’s most invasive species of spider.

It was first reported in southern England in 1879 and has since spread to the rest of the UK.

Schools have even been closed after false widow spiders were detected or suspected on site - including a number in the London four years ago .

Additional reporting by Press Association

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
The US Sun

What do British people call cigarettes?

CULTURAL differences in each and every country across the globe is what makes it so extraordinary and unique. Despite sharing the English language, the UK and US both have differing dialects and phrases to keep up with - even for smoking. What do British people call cigarettes?. Across the pond,...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiders#Widow#Invasive Species#Venomous#A E#Irish#European
Benzinga

Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
ANIMALS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road

This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ComicBook

Scientists Hope to Resurrect Animal That's Been Extinct for 100 Years

The last known Tasmanian tiger died in 1936, effectively rendering the species extinct. Now nearly 100 years later, scientists hope to resurrect thylacines entirely. In a press release distributed by the University of Melbourne on Tuesday, researchers at the school unveiled a new partnership with a Dallas-based startup in hopes of bringing back Australia's lone "marsupial apex predator."
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place

The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Cannibal hell at Nazi concentration camp: Survivor describes how prisoners butchered dead inmates and ATE their livers at trial of WW2 'secretary of evil' in Germany

Starving prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp ate the body parts of dead inmates to stay alive, a holocaust survivor told a shocked trial on Tuesday. Prisoners turned to cannibalism on a daily basis, often butchering corpses for their livers, the German court heard. The shocking testimony came in the...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

822K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy