ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 1

David
3d ago

I thought you guys said yesterday that crime and shootings were down. Who the hell are you reporting for?? Real journalism is Truth

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Man in hospital after Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Saturday night that has left a man injured. Police said just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of West Club Boulevard. Upon arrival, police said officers located a man...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Police looking for suspect after woman shot in Raleigh: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for one suspect after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Friday night. UPDATE: Man charged after Raleigh woman dies from shooting in home, police say. At about 10:51 p.m., officers say they were called to a...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 shot by paintball gun in drive-by assault, NC State police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects are wanted for assault after shooting paintballs at a pedestrian early Sunday morning, according to NC State University Police. On Sunday at 1:50 a.m., NC State University Police issued a crime warning regarding an assault. Police say an assault occurred on Hillsborough Street west of North Hall. Police say two suspects in different vehicles shot paintballs at a pedestrian as they drove by.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man arrested after shooting, killing woman in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department said a man has been arrested after shooting and killing a woman in Raleigh Friday night. On Friday just after 10:50 PM, Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of Skinner Drive. Upon arrival, officers found...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
cbs17

3 shot at Goldsboro oyster bar, suspect wanted: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were shot Saturday morning at an oyster bar in Goldsboro, police say. On Saturday at 1:55 a.m., police responded to reports of shot fired at Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill, located at 3009 East Ash Street. Police found one male victim, Kewon...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
WRAL News

House fire in Four Oaks leaves mother dead, daughter displaced

Four Oaks, N.C. — A house fire in Four Oaks left a woman dead Sunday, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Department. Authorities told WRAL News a neighbor spotted smoke coming from the home around 10:30 a.m. and called 911, but when firefighters arrived only minutes later the house was already completely engulfed in flames.
FOUR OAKS, NC
WRAL News

One dies in Raleigh motorcycle crash

Raleigh, N.C. — A person died in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Falls Church Road in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Someone on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and died in the crash around 4:30, according to Raleigh police. It's not known what led to the crash.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Rocky Mount pregnant woman shot in stomach

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount woman who is pregnant was taken to the hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night, police there said. Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Mullins Street. As officers headed to the scene, they were told of a 30-year-old woman, who […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
64K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy