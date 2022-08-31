Read full article on original website
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Durham; police surround gas station
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police were gathered at a gas station after police said a man was shot Saturday night. The incident was reported just after 9:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Club Boulevard, according to a news release from Durham police. A man was found...
cbs17
Man charged after Raleigh woman dies from shooting in home, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said Saturday night they made an arrest in a Friday night shooting of a woman who later died. The shooting was reported just after 10:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Skinner Drive, according to a news release from Raleigh police. When officers...
Man in hospital after Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Saturday night that has left a man injured. Police said just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of West Club Boulevard. Upon arrival, police said officers located a man...
Huge police presence after woman found shot in Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police responded to a late-night shooting around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police found a woman who had been shot in the 900 block of Skinner Drive. A long line of at least a dozen police vehicles could be seen up and down the neighborhood road, while people stood in their yards watching.
cbs17
Police looking for suspect after woman shot in Raleigh: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for one suspect after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Friday night. UPDATE: Man charged after Raleigh woman dies from shooting in home, police say. At about 10:51 p.m., officers say they were called to a...
cbs17
Dad shoots up home with wife, son inside, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville father shot up his house Saturday afternoon while his wife and son were nearby, police said. The incident was reported just after 1:10 p.m. at a home in the 6900 block of Woodmark Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. There...
cbs17
1 shot by paintball gun in drive-by assault, NC State police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects are wanted for assault after shooting paintballs at a pedestrian early Sunday morning, according to NC State University Police. On Sunday at 1:50 a.m., NC State University Police issued a crime warning regarding an assault. Police say an assault occurred on Hillsborough Street west of North Hall. Police say two suspects in different vehicles shot paintballs at a pedestrian as they drove by.
Man arrested after shooting, killing woman in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department said a man has been arrested after shooting and killing a woman in Raleigh Friday night. On Friday just after 10:50 PM, Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of Skinner Drive. Upon arrival, officers found...
cbs17
3 shot at Goldsboro oyster bar, suspect wanted: police
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were shot Saturday morning at an oyster bar in Goldsboro, police say. On Saturday at 1:55 a.m., police responded to reports of shot fired at Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill, located at 3009 East Ash Street. Police found one male victim, Kewon...
cbs17
1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
WITN
Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
Augusta Free Press
Henry County: North Carolina man dies after being struck while crossing road
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a pedestrian fatality Saturday night in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing Virginia...
House fire in Four Oaks leaves mother dead, daughter displaced
Four Oaks, N.C. — A house fire in Four Oaks left a woman dead Sunday, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Department. Authorities told WRAL News a neighbor spotted smoke coming from the home around 10:30 a.m. and called 911, but when firefighters arrived only minutes later the house was already completely engulfed in flames.
cbs17
Police release photo of car driven by suspect in deadly Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for the suspect’s car in a deadly shooting from earlier this week. The shooting happened Tuesday just before 6:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road. Police later said the shooting took place in a parking lot...
One dies in Raleigh motorcycle crash
Raleigh, N.C. — A person died in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Falls Church Road in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Someone on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and died in the crash around 4:30, according to Raleigh police. It's not known what led to the crash.
Southern Pines police investigating disturbance at mobile home park
Carthage, N.C. — The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for the public to avoid the area near the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park. Police are investigating a disturbance on Friday night at the mobile home park located at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. Authorities said no deputies have been...
Rocky Mount pregnant woman shot in stomach
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount woman who is pregnant was taken to the hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night, police there said. Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Mullins Street. As officers headed to the scene, they were told of a 30-year-old woman, who […]
Woman, man nabbed in 2021 Fayetteville murder where victim shot to death in car, police say
Jamel Brunson, 21, and Damaryia Mack, 20, have been charged with first-degree murder for the homicide of Kotasha Griffith, 27.
'I just left with my purse, my child and my charger': Moore County standoff comes to an end
Carthage, N.C. — A standoff in Moore County has come to an end. Authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home at the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. "I just left with my purse, my child and my charger," neighbor Katie Surratt said.
cbs17
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen Wake Co. Deputy Ned Byrd blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against. “Why did you fail to maintain integrity by lying to...
