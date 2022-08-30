Read full article on original website
Havlat tops Bulldogs as team places eighth at Mount Marty Invite
YANKTON, S.D. – The first tournament of the 2022-23 season is in the books for Concordia University Women’s Golf. Paced by veteran standout Lauren Havlat, the Bulldogs finished eighth out of 11 groupings at the Mount Marty Fall Invited that unfolded Thursday and Friday (Sept. 1-2) in Yankton, S.D. Round one action took place at Fox Run Golf Course while round two shifted to Hillcrest Country Club.
Dawgs stay unbeaten, vanquish No. 9 Viterbo behind milestone earning Opfer
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. – On paper, the match of the week for the 10th-ranked Concordia University Volleyball team was the first one it played on Friday (Sept. 2) at the two-day Labor Day Classic hosted by the College of Saint Mary/United Sports Academy. In a rematch of a 2021 national tournament clash, the Bulldogs pummeled No. 9 Viterbo University (Wis.), 25-15, 25-18, 25-16. Late in the evening, Concordia returned to the court in North Sioux City, S.D., and manhandled Presentation College (S.D.), 25-14, 25-14, 25-22. Head Coach Ben Boldt’s squad has done nothing but impress throughout an 8-0 run to begin the 2022 season. The Bulldogs have won 19 consecutive sets.
Concordia fends off late push, defeats 2021 national qualifier
HILLSBORO, Kan. – It got a bit hairier than the Concordia University Men’s Soccer team would have wanted, but the final result was a satisfying one for the visitors. Three different Bulldogs notched a goal in what amounted to a 3-2 win at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kan., on Saturday (Sept. 3). Two late goals by the Bluejays made it a stressful final 10 minutes.
Attacking prowess shines through in response to challenges from Dakota State, Evangel
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. – The string of consecutive sets won ended at 20, but the overall unbeaten ride continues for the 10th-ranked Concordia University Volleyball team. An impressive 5-0 week concluded on Saturday (Sept. 3) at the College of Saint Mary/United Sports Academy Labor Day Classic with four-set victories over nonconference NAIA foes Dakota State University (S.D.) and Evangel University (Mo.). On the day, the Bulldogs averaged 14.75 kills per set.
Bulldogs clipped in defensive battle with rival Doane
CRETE, Neb. – Missed opportunities and the leg of Doane kicker Kelen Meyer resulted in the winning streak for the Concordia University Football team falling by the wayside. Meyer’s 47-yard field goal with 1:21 left on the clock lifted the Tigers to a 12-10 victory over the Bulldogs in a matchup played underneath the lights at Papik Field in Crete, Neb., on Saturday (Sept. 3). Two empty red zone trips in the first half came back to haunt Concordia, which had beaten Doane in 2020 and 2021.
