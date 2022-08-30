NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. – On paper, the match of the week for the 10th-ranked Concordia University Volleyball team was the first one it played on Friday (Sept. 2) at the two-day Labor Day Classic hosted by the College of Saint Mary/United Sports Academy. In a rematch of a 2021 national tournament clash, the Bulldogs pummeled No. 9 Viterbo University (Wis.), 25-15, 25-18, 25-16. Late in the evening, Concordia returned to the court in North Sioux City, S.D., and manhandled Presentation College (S.D.), 25-14, 25-14, 25-22. Head Coach Ben Boldt’s squad has done nothing but impress throughout an 8-0 run to begin the 2022 season. The Bulldogs have won 19 consecutive sets.

SEWARD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO