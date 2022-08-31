ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC Studios Takes Minority Stake In Former Channel 4 Deputy Kelly Webb-Lamb’s Mothership Productions

By Max Goldbart
 4 days ago

BBC Studios has taken a 25% minority stake in former Channel 4 Deputy Head of Programmes Kelly Webb-Lamb ’s Mothership Productions .

Webb-Lamb set up the company earlier this month along with former Channel 4 colleagues Charlotte Desai and Gilly Greenslade and it joins a roster of BBC Studios-backed non-scripted indies that includes Expectation and Curve Media, along with numerous scripted producers.

The strategic partnership will see BBC Studios invest in Mothership’s slate of global formats and “ideas of scale” across the non-scripted genres. Mothership has already said it has several projects in advanced development while the team is currently pitching to broadcaster and SVoD commissioners.

Webb-Lamb is a well known British TV figure having been Chief Content Officer Ian Katz’s deputy at Channel 4 for several years, during which time she oversaw the likes of The Circle and The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan . She used to Run Banijay-backed Shine and previously worked for the BBC.

Ralph Lee, BBC Studios Productions’ CEO, described her as a “sought-after creative leader who has assembled a team around her that has a formidable pedigree in hit shows and formats in a highly competitive field.”

“It is a true testament to their talent and potential that within only a short period of time, Mothership has developed a slate that is brimming with ideas that we believe will appeal to both UK and international broadcasters and platforms,” he added.

