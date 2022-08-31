ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

Overall COVID Patient Count Rises in Riverside County, But Fewer in ICU

(CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County climbed this week, though fewer of them were under intensive care, the Riverside University Health System said Friday. A comparison of data over the last seven days showed that COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 146, up...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
15 Best Restaurants in Riverside, CA (with Photos & Free Maps)

RThese are the best restaurants in Riverside, California, so look no further if you’re looking for a nice spot to eat. Additionally, they provide a variety of settings and menu choices that improve the eating experience in Riverside. So why are you still waiting? Make your reservations right away and indulge in some delectable cuisine!
RIVERSIDE, CA
Temecula, CA
California State
California Health
Temecula, CA
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Fallbrook, California

What is Fallbrook, California, known for? Not too many people know it, but it is recognized as the “Avocado Capital of the World!”. Sitting quietly in a cozy nook a few dozen miles north of San Diego, the city of Fallbrook in Southern California is a true hidden gem for those looking for some worthwhile quality time, whether by themselves, with their whole family, or with best friends, minus the hustle of a typical tourist-trap vacation destination.
FALLBROOK, CA
Certain neighborhoods in San Diego are becoming a preferred choice of families

Are you soon going to move to San Diego? Well, San Diego is a wonderful place to settle down for families as it has got good schools, better transportation connectivity, and friendly neighborhoods. In your relocation, the leading moving companies near me can be a great help as they ensure a hassle-free and safe relocation. However, it’s always confusing for people to choose the best neighborhood in San Diego which is family-friendly and safe.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Hundreds more rescued beagles arrive in Chino Hills, San Diego

A bevy of beagles rescued from a research facility in Virginia have arrived in California for a chance at a new life.The hundreds of beagles that arrived in Chino Hills and San Diego on Wednesday were among the 4,000 rescued from Virginia-based Envigo, which had been breeding the dogs for medical testing. In Chino Hills, about 200 dogs were welcomed at Priceless Pets, where they will be spayed and neutered before going to their new foster homes. Priceless Pets says they have a lot of people fostering the dogs, but may need more.Another 108 beagles arrived at the San Diego...
CHINO HILLS, CA
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"

A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible.                "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Temecula Valley Hospital is Nationally Recognized

Temecula Valley Hospital has received three achievement awards bestowed by the American Heart Association Get with The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline for demonstrating its commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.
TEMECULA, CA
New sign welcomes visitors at Caroline Park

At the north entrance of Caroline Park, a large new poster and sign invites people into the park. Homeowners, Cesar and Zulma McGuire, wanted to beautify the corner of their yard that runs up against the city park. The large poster says, “Make Art, Not War.” It is a print...
REDLANDS, CA
State approves SANDAG transportation plan with road user charge

CARLSBAD — The California Air Resources Board approved SANDAG’s controversial $172 billion Regional Transportation Plan on Aug. 26, with the contentious road user charge in place as an integral funding mechanism. Officials with SANDAG, the only metropolitan planning agency in the state with a local road-user charge, were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:58 a.m. on...
ENCINITAS, CA
Good news in “bad” numbers

Three of four major metrics tracking the state of the coronavirus in Orange County showed reverses in the latest summary. but the numbers remained relatively low by historic standards. In Friday’s report from the county health care agency, the three-day total of confirmed new cases (covering Aug. 30 to Sept....
Chain-Reaction Crash Involving 5 Vehicles | Loma Linda

09.01.2022 | 12:09 AM | LOMA LINDA – On September 1st, 2022, at about 12:09 AM, CHP, Loma Linda Fire, and AMR, responded to a reported crash on the Eastbound 10 Freeway at California St. While en route, CHP was advised an additional car hit the previous crash. Miraculously, no one was seriously injured. No other information was provided. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOMA LINDA, CA
Moreno Valley lands another restaurant

Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
MORENO VALLEY, CA

