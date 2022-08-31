Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His ATM Card Was Used After His DeathJeffery MacSan Clemente, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
Overall COVID Patient Count Rises in Riverside County, But Fewer in ICU
(CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County climbed this week, though fewer of them were under intensive care, the Riverside University Health System said Friday. A comparison of data over the last seven days showed that COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 146, up...
An Orange County City Could Soon Be Without A Functioning Government. Here's Why You Should Care
A judge this week removed three of the five city council members in Mission Viejo from their seats.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Riverside, CA (with Photos & Free Maps)
RThese are the best restaurants in Riverside, California, so look no further if you’re looking for a nice spot to eat. Additionally, they provide a variety of settings and menu choices that improve the eating experience in Riverside. So why are you still waiting? Make your reservations right away and indulge in some delectable cuisine!
High heat threatens outdoor workers in Inland Empire, Coachella Valley
Think it’s hot where you live? Imagine working in Coachella. No, not the music festival, but the city known for its agriculture in eastern Riverside County. Temperatures there are brutal, as even during the morning hours, triple digits in the summer are common. Guadalupe Garcia, who works picking produce, said she tries escaping the hottest […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Fallbrook, California
What is Fallbrook, California, known for? Not too many people know it, but it is recognized as the “Avocado Capital of the World!”. Sitting quietly in a cozy nook a few dozen miles north of San Diego, the city of Fallbrook in Southern California is a true hidden gem for those looking for some worthwhile quality time, whether by themselves, with their whole family, or with best friends, minus the hustle of a typical tourist-trap vacation destination.
newswatchtv.com
Certain neighborhoods in San Diego are becoming a preferred choice of families
Are you soon going to move to San Diego? Well, San Diego is a wonderful place to settle down for families as it has got good schools, better transportation connectivity, and friendly neighborhoods. In your relocation, the leading moving companies near me can be a great help as they ensure a hassle-free and safe relocation. However, it’s always confusing for people to choose the best neighborhood in San Diego which is family-friendly and safe.
Hundreds more rescued beagles arrive in Chino Hills, San Diego
A bevy of beagles rescued from a research facility in Virginia have arrived in California for a chance at a new life.The hundreds of beagles that arrived in Chino Hills and San Diego on Wednesday were among the 4,000 rescued from Virginia-based Envigo, which had been breeding the dogs for medical testing. In Chino Hills, about 200 dogs were welcomed at Priceless Pets, where they will be spayed and neutered before going to their new foster homes. Priceless Pets says they have a lot of people fostering the dogs, but may need more.Another 108 beagles arrived at the San Diego...
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Bay Trolley, Bus Riders Warned of 5 Months of Exposure to Passenger with Tuberculosis
San Diego County on Thursday announced that a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System in the South Bay has been diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis. As a result, the county Health and Human Services Agency is working with MTS officials to notify individuals who possibly were exposed. Riders using the...
thevalleybusinessjournal.com
Temecula Valley Hospital is Nationally Recognized
Temecula Valley Hospital has received three achievement awards bestowed by the American Heart Association Get with The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline for demonstrating its commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.
redlandscommunitynews.com
New sign welcomes visitors at Caroline Park
At the north entrance of Caroline Park, a large new poster and sign invites people into the park. Homeowners, Cesar and Zulma McGuire, wanted to beautify the corner of their yard that runs up against the city park. The large poster says, “Make Art, Not War.” It is a print...
Firefighters extinguish Oceanside brush fire
The fire broke out in the 4000 block of Oceanside Boulevard, just near Corporate Center Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coast News
State approves SANDAG transportation plan with road user charge
CARLSBAD — The California Air Resources Board approved SANDAG’s controversial $172 billion Regional Transportation Plan on Aug. 26, with the contentious road user charge in place as an integral funding mechanism. Officials with SANDAG, the only metropolitan planning agency in the state with a local road-user charge, were...
NBC San Diego
Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County on Saturday
Saturday's inferno-like temperatures across Southern California did make it to record-high temperatures for Sept. 3. On Saturday, San Diego recorded a high temperature of 95 degrees, beating its previous record of 92 in 1998. The books have been recording this temperature since 1875, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach
Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:58 a.m. on...
orangecountytribune.com
Good news in “bad” numbers
Three of four major metrics tracking the state of the coronavirus in Orange County showed reverses in the latest summary. but the numbers remained relatively low by historic standards. In Friday’s report from the county health care agency, the three-day total of confirmed new cases (covering Aug. 30 to Sept....
The Best Neighborhoods In Orange County To Buy A Home
Between the beaches and sunny weather, Orange County is one of the most coveted places to live in the country. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
8-year-old boy struck by car in OC community taken off life support, family says
Bradley Rofer was hit on Thursday as he walked his bike through a crosswalk. It was his first time riding his bike to school.
onscene.tv
Chain-Reaction Crash Involving 5 Vehicles | Loma Linda
09.01.2022 | 12:09 AM | LOMA LINDA – On September 1st, 2022, at about 12:09 AM, CHP, Loma Linda Fire, and AMR, responded to a reported crash on the Eastbound 10 Freeway at California St. While en route, CHP was advised an additional car hit the previous crash. Miraculously, no one was seriously injured. No other information was provided. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley lands another restaurant
Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
Comments / 0