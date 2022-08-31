West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Wednesday, August 31st 2022

Terry Pegula's East Resources Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, has purchased life insurance companies Abacus Settlements and Longevity Market Assets for a reported $618 million. According to Business First, Pegula intends to take the company public, trading on NASDAQ as ABAL. The deal is expected to close in the final quarter of this year.

WellNow Urgent Care has shifted its headquarters from Buffalo to Chicago. Business First reports WellNow has 128 centers in five states. There are 22 sites in Western New York, with another currently being developed in Lewiston.

There will be a ribbon-cutting and open house next Friday, September 9th at 330pm for Farmers Insurance - Roger Schmitt Agency at 14 Michael Road in West Seneca.