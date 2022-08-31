ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Person Rescued from Canal Near Beale Library in Bakersfield

By Key News Network
 4 days ago

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A person trapped in a canal was rescued by firefighters near the Beale Library located on the 700 bock of Truxtun Avenue in the city of Bakersfield.

Alexander Rodarte / KNN

A call was received around 8:47 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, for a person stuck in the canal hanging onto a rope. Good Samaritans quickly helped out until Bakersfield Fire Department personnel and Bakersfield Police Department arrived on the scene.

The patient was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Video: Alexander Rodarte, Photojournalist / KNN

