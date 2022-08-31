Read full article on original website
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Marshall Fire action plan to be released Aug. 17Margaret JacksonLouisville, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Denver woman dies after 900-foot fall from Capitol Peak near Aspen
Pitkin County officials said a Denver woman died after falling 900 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak Saturday morning.
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
boulderreportinglab.org
The end of an era: After more than 35 years in business, Boulder’s beloved Albums on the Hill will slowly close its doors after Labor Day 2022
Albums on the Hill at 1128 13th Street in Boulder will be open Sept. 1-5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. At Boulder’s iconic record store Albums on the Hill — one of the oldest businesses on 13th Street — there is little evidence of the looming closure that awaits the neighborhood.
Can You Recycle Pizza Boxes in Northern Colorado?
Colorado is known for being one of the most environmentally-friendly states in the country. Many residents make eco-conscious efforts and simple lifestyle choices that help contribute to keeping Colorado a green place to live. Some of these measures include reducing one's carbon footprint by biking or walking instead of driving, as well as composting and recycling.
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
boulderreportinglab.org
📀 Bidding farewell to a Boulder music institution
Good morning, Boulder. Jessica Mordacq spoke with Andy Schneidkraut this week, the longtime owner of the iconic Albums on the Hill record store. Sadly, this weekend will mark the store’s “Last Hurrah” sale. Schneidkraut is winding down his business, after more than 35 years, as he recovers from medical complications. “I don’t think the record’s era is over,” he said, “but it may be over for me.”
Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park
A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
Reddit Thinks It Knows Why People in Boulder Love Subarus
Colorado is full of unique towns and cities, all with their own individual flair. However, one seems to stick out above the rest: Boulder. The city is full of beautiful landmarks and recreational opportunities, but you can't deny that it's also a little quirky — there's a reason it's known as The People's Republic.
boulderreportinglab.org
‘Landlord of last resort’: Boulder’s largest shelter is buying homes for people often shunned by property owners
The city’s largest homeless shelter, the nonprofit Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, is planning to purchase up to 10 housing units to rent to unhoused people. The program is intended to help fill the housing gap for people for whom it has struggled to find landlords. The nonprofit, which...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Look at Fort Collins’ New Linden in Old Town After $3.5 Million Upgrade
The City of Fort Collins has had this plan for Linden Street in Old Town on the books since 2014. They began construction in February of 2022; now, the job is all but complete. The businesses along this portion of Linden in Old Town must be elated, now that the...
5280.com
6 Beautiful Places to Stand-Up Paddleboard on the Front Range
With autumn’s golden light shining on the horizon, it’s time to savor the last days of summer. One surefire way? Sluicing through the water on a stand-up paddleboard (SUP). SUPing is one of the best ways to soak up the fleeting sunshine, and Colorado’s Front Range boasts plenty of picture-perfect locations for novices and pros alike. Below, find five spots within an hour or so of Denver (plus one bonus getaway) where you can dip your paddle in the water and your toes in the sand—all before the snow flies.
This Northern Colorado City Allegedly Has the Worst Drivers
Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
Einstein Bros. opens new northern Colorado location
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Einstein is back in Fort Collins. Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels opened a location in Fort Collins on Friday. It's the first in the city in 22 years. Einstein held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new eatery at 250 E. Harmony Road, Suite F2. Einstein said...
Brighton daycare owner out $52k after unknowingly hiring unlicensed contractor
After months of construction and a nearly completed project, it turns out the contractor Isabella Maria Caro-Preiss hired to finish her basement, 9Line Construction, is not adequately licensed.
Denver metro's affordable housing roommate program searching for participants
Sunshine Home Share Colorado, a nonprofit organization that helps connect senior homeowners with renters searching for an affordable place to live is searching for more participants.
Denver-area power company takes over thermostats of thousands of customers
DENVER — A Colorado power company locked the smart thermostats of thousands of customers for the first time, citing an “energy emergency.”. Xcel Energy, which serves 1.3 million electric customers in Colorado, started the AC Rewards program six years ago, KUSA-TV reported. The program allows customers to receive rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostats during the summer’s hottest days to ease the electrical grid, according to the television station.
Collect-A-Con Is Coming To Colorado Next Month. It Looks Awesome
Collectors from all over Colorado are getting ready for one of the biggest collector events of the fall. Collect-A-Con is coming to Colorado next month and it looks like an event we're not going to want to miss. Collect-A-Con Is Coming To Colorado In October. I think just about every...
cuindependent.com
City Council bans “unreasonable” loud noise during daytime to reduce large parties on University Hill
A year and a half after a riot on University Hill left windows smashed in and a car overturned, city officials have passed a policy they hope will prevent an event like that from ever happening again: they’ve banned “unreasonably” loud amplified noise that can be heard from 200 feet away.
Restaurants say Golden’s plan to scale back outdoor dining will hurt business
The City of Golden is scaling back on what became a staple during the pandemic — outdoor dining. The move is making some business owners upset.
