Group seeking to block CU South development threatens to take City of Boulder to court over ballot language

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver offering help with air-conditioning bills, repair costsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver marketing campaigns cost taxpayers almost $17 millionDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver Fire responds to false alarms without finesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver developers ink solar deal for downtown propertyMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Denver may give homeless women, transgender $1,000 monthly cash paymentsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
boulderreportinglab.org
📀 Bidding farewell to a Boulder music institution
Good morning, Boulder. Jessica Mordacq spoke with Andy Schneidkraut this week, the longtime owner of the iconic Albums on the Hill record store. Sadly, this weekend will mark the store’s “Last Hurrah” sale. Schneidkraut is winding down his business, after more than 35 years, as he recovers from medical complications. “I don’t think the record’s era is over,” he said, “but it may be over for me.”
Some Colorado River basin water providers commit to reducing use
COLORADO, USA — For years, more water has been taken out of the Colorado River than it can provide. It's a water system that 40 million people rely on, and the federal government has said it's on the brink of collapse. In the face of dwindling water supplies, cities...
boulderreportinglab.org
‘Landlord of last resort’: Boulder’s largest shelter is buying homes for people often shunned by property owners
The city’s largest homeless shelter, the nonprofit Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, is planning to purchase up to 10 housing units to rent to unhoused people. The program is intended to help fill the housing gap for people for whom it has struggled to find landlords. The nonprofit, which...
City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega jumps into race for Denver mayor
Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega filed to run for mayor Friday, adding another high-profile name to the city’s first open mayoral race in more than a decade.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Candidate for Secretary of State Wants ‘Evidence-Based Elections’
Republican Secretary of State candidate Pam Anderson spoke Sept. 1 in Castle Rock, answering questions from about 30 people about election issues and the role of the secretary of state’s position. Anderson was a guest speaker for a meeting with We the Women, a local conservative political organization, at...
Homeless told to leave Quality Inn ask Denver City Council for help
A resident of Quality Inn, which has housed homeless people two years, explains she is 83.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several homeless residents of Quality Inn hotel on Zuni Street say they have nowhere to go now that the city is kicking them out.
Brighton daycare owner out $52k after unknowingly hiring unlicensed contractor
After months of construction and a nearly completed project, it turns out the contractor Isabella Maria Caro-Preiss hired to finish her basement, 9Line Construction, is not adequately licensed.
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski Industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park
A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
Summit Daily News
Cancer at elevation: How does living at high elevations impact someone’s chances of developing cancer? Summit County experts weigh in
Joel Wexler has made quite a few friends during his five years as a full-time Keystone resident, but it’s his black Labrador retriever, Gussie, of whom he’s most fond. She’s been by his side for a majority of his 13-year journey of frequent cancer screenings. In 2009, doctors were concerned about elevated levels of prostate-specific antigens, so they watched his health closely until he was ultimately diagnosed with cancer in 2021.
Reddit Thinks It Knows Why People in Boulder Love Subarus
Colorado is full of unique towns and cities, all with their own individual flair. However, one seems to stick out above the rest: Boulder. The city is full of beautiful landmarks and recreational opportunities, but you can't deny that it's also a little quirky — there's a reason it's known as The People's Republic.
Frontier Airlines under fire from Attorney General Phil Weiser
According to Attorney General Phil Weiser, in 2020 his office received more than 60 complaints about Frontier Airlines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
highlandsranchherald.net
Without providing a reason, Douglas County attorney resigns after 22 years
Douglas County’s longterm attorney alerted the commissioners he will be resigning from his position effective Oct. 3. Lance Ingalls, who has been in the role since 2000, announced his decision about two weeks after writing a memo that Commissioner Lora Thomas may have committed crimes when she shared a confidential county document with the media.
What community leaders say about next police chief
Community members reacted following Thursday’s press conference with Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas.
Boulder's New Vista High School evacuated as police execute warrant nearby
New Vista High School in Boulder was under evacuation notice after Boulder police worked to execute a warrant near the school.
Student enrollment surges in some districts, declines in others
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — As Jeffco Schools prepare to close buildings for lack of students, other districts are seeing a surge of enrollments knowing that they could be there in the future. The question becomes, how do you plan for something like that?. Chris Fiedler, superintendent for school district...
Denver may give homeless women, transgender $1,000 monthly cash payments
(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee voted Wednesday to give $2 million in cash payments to people experiencing homelessness who are women, transgender, and gender non-conforming.
coloradopolitics.com
Republican Joe O'Dea adds endorsements from Mike Coffman, more than a dozen other mayors
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman on Wednesday endorsed Colorado's Republican U.S. Senate nominee Joe O'Dea, joining more than 20 other current and former top municipal officials, O'Dea's campaign said. Coffman said O'Dea, who is challenging Democrat Michael Bennet's bid for a third term, will "help bring balance to government here in...
Denver metro's affordable housing roommate program searching for participants
Sunshine Home Share Colorado, a nonprofit organization that helps connect senior homeowners with renters searching for an affordable place to live is searching for more participants.
Basic income proposed in Denver to curb homelessness
A new proposed basic income program by the City of Denver would provide financial assistance to some families experiencing homelessness if approved by the council.
Comments / 1