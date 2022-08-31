Environmentalists say harmful algae killing large numbers of fish around the Bay Area

Read full article on original website
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Hot weather likely to prolong algae bloom that is killing thousands of fish in the Bay
The red algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay killing hundreds, if not thousands, of fish since last week likely won’t end for at least a couple of weeks, as the warm weather gets hotter going into Labor Day weekend, according to experts. Environmental agencies said this week that...
Helping cooler heads prevail: Contra Costa libraries, cities offer shelter amid heat wave
With Contra Costa County temperatures expected to reach 110 degrees in some inland areas this Labor Day weekend, the county is designating dozens of spots as cooling centers. The Contra Costa County Library has 21 branches available as places to cool off: Antioch, Prewett in Antioch, Bay Point, Brentwood, Clayton, Danville, El Sobrante, Hercules, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Oakley, Orinda, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, San Pablo, Dougherty Station in San Ramon, San Ramon, Walnut Creek and Ygnacio Valley in Walnut Creek.
Water Summit 2022: Silicon Valley panelists discuss solutions to ongoing drought crisis
A recent summit hosted by the Santa Clara Valley Water District brought together elected officials and organizations across the Bay Area to discuss solutions to statewide water problems as California experiences its third consecutive year of a severe drought emergency. Water Summit 2022 focused on both short- and long-term solutions...
Developer scales back plan for controversial sand mining operation after county report
A controversial proposed sand and gravel mine project in Santa Clara County is being scaled back following public outcry and a draft environmental report from the county. Sargent Ranch is a 6,200-acre plot of undeveloped land four miles south of Gilroy. After longstanding owners filed for bankruptcy in 2013, the new property owners are asking the county’s permission to use less than 8 percent of the land to mine 40 million tons of sand and gravel for local concrete and asphalt production.
Extreme temperatures expected through the weekend; energy providers ask users to save
With temperatures expected to spike to dangerous levels in some parts of the Bay Area through Labor Day weekend, PG&E is offering tips for customers to save energy and contribute to reduced grid demand between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. as hot weather indirectly increases the potential for blackouts. Especially...
San Jose approves 600 condos on Stevens Creek Boulevard
A few gray, nondescript commercial buildings in the northwestern corner of San Jose will be replaced by nearly 600 condos and hundreds of hotel rooms, as part of a project several years in the making. The San Jose City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the latest version of a development...
Opposition mounts over Valley Water’s plan to expand Pacheco Reservoir and its dam
THE OPPOSITION AGAINST the Pacheco Dam expansion in south Santa Clara County is growing — and so is the list of plaintiffs suing Valley Water over the project. Last week, the environmental advocacy group Sierra Club and the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band have added their names to the Stop Pacheco Dam Coalition, which is suing Valley Water. The lawsuit, first filed in June by environmentalists and landowners, challenges the water district’s reliance on environmental exemptions, arguing it will result in grave environmental consequences.
‘Punk rock finds you’: Destroy Art cofounder explains how Fallout SF is bringing the weirdos back
Bannam Place is easy to miss. The unassuming alley skewers a Green Street block of North Beach favorites, dividing Sodini’s from the former location of Baonecci Ristorante. By day, the slim passage is populated by stray tourists and residents enjoying a midday smoke. By night, it’s host to barhoppers seeking clandestine refuge for romance or retch.
Newark receives state Homekey funding to convert hotel into affordable housing project
The East Bay city of Newark has been awarded more than $38 million dollars in funding from the state’s Project Homekey program, to support the conversion of an existing extended-stay hotel at into 124 affordable housing units. To be known as Cedar Community Apartments, on Cedar Boulevard, the extended-stay...
Hieroglyphics’ Tajai explains how Hiero Day celebrates the hustle of Oakland’s independent music scene
As I proceed to give the people what they wanting.”. So rapped A-Plus on Hieroglyphics’ 1998 track “You Never Know.” To be from the Bay Area is to know that no one will hand you anything; what you desire you must yourself make real. In the dawn of the ’90s hip-hop age, that’s what a group of Skyline High School kids did, and the Hieroglyphics collective was born.
Santa Clara County scraps design for new jail, opening prospect of more delays, rising costs
AFTER MORE THAN a decade of planning, Santa Clara County is poised to go back to the drawing board to redesign its new jail, while criminal justice advocates call to abandon the plan altogether. The Board of Supervisors voted 3-1-1 Tuesday to pump the brakes on a plan to construct...
Rewriting the narratives: Marin County author Vicki Larson takes on sexism, ageism in ‘Not Too Old for That’
It’s a bold move to address the harmful stereotypes that pervade culture and society. It’s even bolder to openly protest them and then offer solutions to lessen their presence and power. That’s just what Marin County author Vicki Larson has done in her book, “Not Too Old for...
East Oakland medical provider will combine health care, dental facilities under one roof
A dedicated provider of health care to low-income residents and others in the Bay Area is working toward opening a new health center in East Oakland, a spokesperson for the provider said. Lifelong Medical Care is merging two East Oakland health centers into the new facility planned for 10605 Foothill...
Judge tosses suit against Potter Handy, but challenges to firm’s ADA case filings continue
A STATE COURT judge on Monday dismissed a high-profile lawsuit that former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his Los Angeles counterpart, George Gascon, brought against the San Diego law firm Potter Handy LLP. The civil case, filed April 11 in San Francisco Superior Court, accused Potter Handy and...
The science of cool: How UC researchers are helping cities cope with rise in heat waves
BY THE MIDDLE of this century, temperatures in some California cities are expected to be in the triple digits for a third of the year. That’s dangerously hot. Heat already kills more people each year than any other weather-related disaster, including hurricanes, floods, or winter storms, and as the mercury rises the toll is expected to keep climbing.
Judge clears way for Caltrans to start removal of residents from Wood Street encampment
About 40 homeless people may be forced to onto the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland’s Wood Street following a federal judge’s ruling Friday. The city currently has only 40 beds available and about 80 people...
One of UC Berkeley’s young peregrine falcons is found dead, likely a victim of hawk attack
Lindsay, a young peregrine falcon, was found dead Thursday near the west edge of the University of California at Berkeley campus, a group that monitors falcons on the campus reported. The falcon was last spotted on the Campanile in the first week of August and the group, Cal Falcons, said...
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
Antioch council approves rent stabilization, with mayor pledging more renter protections
After more than a year of trying, the Antioch City Council has passed a rent stabilization ordinance to the cheers of renters and advocates, many of whom say rising Bay Area rents have them on the verge of homelessness. The council narrowly approved the proposal by a 3-2 vote at...
San Mateo County Seeks Volunteers for Coastal Cleanup Day Sept. 17
Get your gloves, buckets and reusable water bottles ready! because San Mateo County is looking for volunteers for Coastal Cleanup Day 2022 to be held in September. There are two ways to participate in the annual litter cleanup event on San Mateo’s shorelines. The first is to join the...
