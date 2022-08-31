ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Environmentalists say harmful algae killing large numbers of fish around the Bay Area

By Tony Hicks, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LocalNewsMatters.org

Helping cooler heads prevail: Contra Costa libraries, cities offer shelter amid heat wave

With Contra Costa County temperatures expected to reach 110 degrees in some inland areas this Labor Day weekend, the county is designating dozens of spots as cooling centers. The Contra Costa County Library has 21 branches available as places to cool off: Antioch, Prewett in Antioch, Bay Point, Brentwood, Clayton, Danville, El Sobrante, Hercules, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Oakley, Orinda, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, San Pablo, Dougherty Station in San Ramon, San Ramon, Walnut Creek and Ygnacio Valley in Walnut Creek.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Developer scales back plan for controversial sand mining operation after county report

A controversial proposed sand and gravel mine project in Santa Clara County is being scaled back following public outcry and a draft environmental report from the county. Sargent Ranch is a 6,200-acre plot of undeveloped land four miles south of Gilroy. After longstanding owners filed for bankruptcy in 2013, the new property owners are asking the county’s permission to use less than 8 percent of the land to mine 40 million tons of sand and gravel for local concrete and asphalt production.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
Sausalito, CA
Society
City
Sausalito, CA
City
Foster City, CA
City
Stinson Beach, CA
Oakland, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Pablo, CA
Local
California Society
City
Oakland, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Opposition mounts over Valley Water’s plan to expand Pacheco Reservoir and its dam

THE OPPOSITION AGAINST the Pacheco Dam expansion in south Santa Clara County is growing — and so is the list of plaintiffs suing Valley Water over the project. Last week, the environmental advocacy group Sierra Club and the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band have added their names to the Stop Pacheco Dam Coalition, which is suing Valley Water. The lawsuit, first filed in June by environmentalists and landowners, challenges the water district’s reliance on environmental exemptions, arguing it will result in grave environmental consequences.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

‘Punk rock finds you’: Destroy Art cofounder explains how Fallout SF is bringing the weirdos back

Bannam Place is easy to miss. The unassuming alley skewers a Green Street block of North Beach favorites, dividing Sodini’s from the former location of Baonecci Ristorante. By day, the slim passage is populated by stray tourists and residents enjoying a midday smoke. By night, it’s host to barhoppers seeking clandestine refuge for romance or retch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Kill#Algae Bloom#Bays#San Francisco Baykeeper#The Oakland Yacht Club#Oyster Point#Point Molate#Central
LocalNewsMatters.org

Hieroglyphics’ Tajai explains how Hiero Day celebrates the hustle of Oakland’s independent music scene

As I proceed to give the people what they wanting.”. So rapped A-Plus on Hieroglyphics’ 1998 track “You Never Know.” To be from the Bay Area is to know that no one will hand you anything; what you desire you must yourself make real. In the dawn of the ’90s hip-hop age, that’s what a group of Skyline High School kids did, and the Hieroglyphics collective was born.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
LocalNewsMatters.org

The science of cool: How UC researchers are helping cities cope with rise in heat waves

BY THE MIDDLE of this century, temperatures in some California cities are expected to be in the triple digits for a third of the year. That’s dangerously hot. Heat already kills more people each year than any other weather-related disaster, including hurricanes, floods, or winter storms, and as the mercury rises the toll is expected to keep climbing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy