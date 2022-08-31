Read full article on original website
Free admission Labor Day weekend to Luetta Moore Pool for first 100
Labor Day weekend the first 100 people total entering the Luetta Moore pool will have their $3.00 admission fee covered allowing them to close out the swim season with a splash. Luetta Moore Pool, 585 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Statesboro is winding down their season. This Labor Day...
idesignarch.com
Charming Remodeled Coastal Home with Additional Wings
An extensive renovation of this gambrel roof home located south of Savannah, Georgia on Sea Island created new architectural details and additional wings. Designed by William T. Baker & Associates, the new addition consisted of three new wings including new second floor porches. There is also a garage with a back stairs leading to a guest suite above.
$3 movies all day Saturday at AMC Classic Statesboro 12
Gavin O’Grady, General Manager of AMC Classic Statesboro 12 movie theater, confirmed to Grice Connect that they are participating in the $3.00 National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. AMC Classic Statesboro 12 is located at 610 Brannen Street in Statesboro behind the Statesboro Mall. O’Grady said all...
Save the Date: Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Parade moving from Monday evening to Saturday morning
The most anticipated event of the Statesboro calendar year is right around the corner. It’s the annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair! The fair will take place from Monday October, 17, to Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro has spiced things up for its 60th anniversary and moved...
WJCL
Labor Day weekend travelers are squeezing in last minute vacations to Savannah, Hilton Head
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The labor day holiday weekend has people squeezing in a quick trip. On a busy day at Savannah/Hilton Head Airport, passengers are not seeing major delays. "We're just wrapping up this summer with a girls' weekend," said Paula Russell who is visiting from Boston. Savannah/Hilton Head...
Statesboro Books-A-Million customers purchase more than 450 books for Altrusa
In one of the store’s annual charity book drives, customers at Statesboro’s Books-A-Million were recently given the opportunity to purchase a book to donate for the Altrusa Club of Statesboro’s Backpack Buddies literacy program. Together, over the course of the drive, customers donated more than 450 books, with a value of over $4,000.
WJCL
Shore Beach Services expecting large crowds on Hilton Head this Labor Day weekend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Labor Day Weekend is here, and Hilton Head Island Shore Beach Services is gearing up for a busy few days. They say, weather permitting, there will likely be large crowds on the beach now through Monday. Of course, they say to be aware of...
Pay It Forward: 7-year-old Savannah boy in fight of his life
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 7-year-old Savannah boy is in a fight for his life with a community rallying around him. By all accounts, you can call Grayson Cronin your normal, everyday little boy. But what’s going on inside of him is anything but normal. “He’s a fighter. He’s a fighter and he’s doing well,” said Grayson’s […]
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Taco Bella
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulldogs return to the field Saturday, so why not have one on the couch next to you while you watch the game. Rachel Bryan is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah. She has brought Taco Bella in for a visit on this Rescue Me Friday.
wtoc.com
Cpl. Lucas honored with memorial walk Friday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and many others in the community are mourning the loss of Cpl. Ava Lucas who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Her death was not in the line of duty or work related. The collection of flowers sitting on her...
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch Co Schools Student Holiday September 5 and 6
All schools and offices in the Bulloch County School district will be closed on Monday, September 5, for the national Labor Day Holiday. Also, Tuesday, September 6, is an additional holiday for students. Faculty and staff have an in-service day on September 6. School will resume on September 7.
wtoc.com
New restaurant opens along Darien’s waterfront
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s waterfront has a new restaurant at its center!. Keys North is the newest restaurant to open on the Darien waterfront. The owner says they’re excited to serve the community in this spot. Keys North Market and Grill was previously located in Shellman Bluff...
Family of fallen Savannah Police Officer speaks on devastating loss
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time, WSAV heard from the family of Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan Jr. He was killed Monday in a crash, while on his way home from work. “Emotions that I would never wish this on anybody, you know, the loss of a child,” said Reginald Brannan, the father […]
WJCL
WCJL News captures beach proposal at Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A sweet moment was captured on camera Friday afternoon by WJCL. "All right, Miss Arlene, you going to marry me? Turn around. The TV’s on you!" said Jimmy Friedel, a tourist visiting from Atlanta. Friedel proposed to his girlfriend Arlene Griese on Coligny...
WJCL
Savannah State falls to Southeastern University in season opener, 34-14
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah State Tigers fell in their season opener at home Saturday afternoon against the Southeastern University Fire, 34-14. This is the 120th season for Savannah State football and head coach Aaron Kelton's first season at the helm of the program. Savannah State heads to Jacksonville,...
WJCL
Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend. One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning Friday morning. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister tells WJCL 22 News that the patient was on the beach...
saportareport.com
Savannah Jazz Festival denies firearms-ban policy after gun activist’s latest concern
The gun activist whose complaints may have ended Music Midtown this year has stirred similar but incorrect concerns about the Savannah Jazz Festival banning firearms. The misfire nonetheless shows that gun rights activists remain on the lookout for unlawful weapons bans to test. Held annually in Piedmont Park, Music Midtown...
thegeorgeanne.com
Daily Photo (8.31.2022)
The old stadium parking lot has been covered in dirt as Georgia Southern lays the foundation for the Anthony P. Tippins Family Indoor Practice Facility on August 31. It is expected to be completed by early 2023.
wtoc.com
Savannah doctor discusses new Covid-19 booster shot
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first of its kind, a booster vaccine targeting the Omicron Variant. Dr. Tim Connelly at Memorial Health says it’s vital for limiting the spread of COVID 19 this fall and winter. “It’s very likely if enough people get it to significantly lesson the blow...
Moldy food, dirty dishes stored as clean, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for August
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Going out to eat? Choose a restaurant that keeps food safety on the menu. One of the tips that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends to avoid food poisoning while eating out is checking inspection scores as an estimated 48 million people get sick from a foodborne illness, […]
