Savannah, GA

idesignarch.com

Charming Remodeled Coastal Home with Additional Wings

An extensive renovation of this gambrel roof home located south of Savannah, Georgia on Sea Island created new architectural details and additional wings. Designed by William T. Baker & Associates, the new addition consisted of three new wings including new second floor porches. There is also a garage with a back stairs leading to a guest suite above.
Grice Connect

$3 movies all day Saturday at AMC Classic Statesboro 12

Gavin O’Grady, General Manager of AMC Classic Statesboro 12 movie theater, confirmed to Grice Connect that they are participating in the $3.00 National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. AMC Classic Statesboro 12 is located at 610 Brannen Street in Statesboro behind the Statesboro Mall. O’Grady said all...
WSAV News 3

Pay It Forward: 7-year-old Savannah boy in fight of his life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 7-year-old Savannah boy is in a fight for his life with a community rallying around him. By all accounts, you can call Grayson Cronin your normal, everyday little boy. But what’s going on inside of him is anything but normal. “He’s a fighter. He’s a fighter and he’s doing well,” said Grayson’s […]
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Taco Bella

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulldogs return to the field Saturday, so why not have one on the couch next to you while you watch the game. Rachel Bryan is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah. She has brought Taco Bella in for a visit on this Rescue Me Friday.
wtoc.com

Cpl. Lucas honored with memorial walk Friday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and many others in the community are mourning the loss of Cpl. Ava Lucas who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Her death was not in the line of duty or work related. The collection of flowers sitting on her...
allongeorgia.com

Bulloch Co Schools Student Holiday September 5 and 6

All schools and offices in the Bulloch County School district will be closed on Monday, September 5, for the national Labor Day Holiday. Also, Tuesday, September 6, is an additional holiday for students. Faculty and staff have an in-service day on September 6. School will resume on September 7.
wtoc.com

New restaurant opens along Darien’s waterfront

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s waterfront has a new restaurant at its center!. Keys North is the newest restaurant to open on the Darien waterfront. The owner says they’re excited to serve the community in this spot. Keys North Market and Grill was previously located in Shellman Bluff...
WSAV News 3

Family of fallen Savannah Police Officer speaks on devastating loss

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time, WSAV heard from the family of Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan Jr. He was killed Monday in a crash, while on his way home from work. “Emotions that I would never wish this on anybody, you know, the loss of a child,” said Reginald Brannan, the father […]
WJCL

WCJL News captures beach proposal at Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A sweet moment was captured on camera Friday afternoon by WJCL. "All right, Miss Arlene, you going to marry me? Turn around. The TV’s on you!" said Jimmy Friedel, a tourist visiting from Atlanta. Friedel proposed to his girlfriend Arlene Griese on Coligny...
WJCL

Savannah State falls to Southeastern University in season opener, 34-14

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah State Tigers fell in their season opener at home Saturday afternoon against the Southeastern University Fire, 34-14. This is the 120th season for Savannah State football and head coach Aaron Kelton's first season at the helm of the program. Savannah State heads to Jacksonville,...
WJCL

Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend. One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning Friday morning. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister tells WJCL 22 News that the patient was on the beach...
thegeorgeanne.com

Daily Photo (8.31.2022)

The old stadium parking lot has been covered in dirt as Georgia Southern lays the foundation for the Anthony P. Tippins Family Indoor Practice Facility on August 31. It is expected to be completed by early 2023.
wtoc.com

Savannah doctor discusses new Covid-19 booster shot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first of its kind, a booster vaccine targeting the Omicron Variant. Dr. Tim Connelly at Memorial Health says it’s vital for limiting the spread of COVID 19 this fall and winter. “It’s very likely if enough people get it to significantly lesson the blow...
