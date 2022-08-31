Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Fourth annual Northwest New Jersey Rivers Conference returns in-person at Centenary University’s Lackland Center
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – After virtual conferences in 2020 and 2021, this year marks the return to in-person. The fourth annual Northwest New Jersey Rivers Conference will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the David and Carol Lackland Center at Centenary University, located at 715 Grand Ave, in Hackettstown.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office participates in Bethsaida Chapter No. 7’s back to school event
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday were part of the Annual Community Book-Bag Giveaway in support of Bethsaida Chapter No. 7’s continuing effort to “making a difference in the world around us … one initiative at a time.”
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,540 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 1. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
wrnjradio.com
3 injured, 2 seriously, after car hits tree in Sussex County
GREEN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Saturday afternoon crash in Sussex County left three people injured, including two in serious condition, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was reported at 2:49 p.m. at the intersection of Muller Road and County Road 519 in...
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for Tuesday night in Harmony Twp.
HARMONY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Tuesday night, weather permitting, in parts of Harmony Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 7:15 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, the commission said.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Agriculture highlights Jersey Fresh at Stop & Shop
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher Thursday visited the Kingsland Avenue Stop & Shop in Clifton to highlight the store featuring Jersey Fresh in its produce department. Stop & Shop’s 58 New Jersey stores source produce from several local farms from the state. They...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DUI in school zone in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 41-year-old Budd Lake is facing several charges including driving under the influence in a school zone in Denville Township, police said on Friday. On September 1, police responded to Celebrate the Children School for a report of an intoxicated person, police said.
wrnjradio.com
Home invasions, attempted car thefts occurred in 2 Morris County boroughs
MADISON BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – Police issued a public safety alert after home invasions and attempted car thefts occurred in Madison Borough and Chatham Brough Friday morning, according to Madison Borough Police Chief John Miscia. On September 2, at around 4:30 a.m. Madison police responded to a 9-1-1...
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County reports 205 new COVID-19 cases; no additional deaths
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – Sussex County officials are reporting from Friday, August 26 to Friday, September 2 there were 205 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sussex County is at 42,001 and total deaths is at 512:. Andover Borough-141 and 0...
wrnjradio.com
Cow dies after being hit by car in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A cow died early Friday Friday morning after being hit by a car in Hunterdon County, according to Clinton Township Police Administrative Division Commander Lt. Harry P. Bugal Jr. On September 2, at around 1:53 a.m., police responded to the area of Route...
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 1, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
wrnjradio.com
Medical emergency suspected after dump truck driver crashes into tree, dies in Warren County, state police say
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A dump truck driver died after he had a suspected medical emergency and crashed into a tree in Warren County Friday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was reported at 4:50 p.m. on Knowlton Road between Auble...
wrnjradio.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash on I-80 in Warren County
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A motorcyclist was injured Friday morning when the motorcycle crashed on Interstate 80 in Warren County, according New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at around 6:48 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 12.4 in Hope Township, Marchan...
wrnjradio.com
Somerset County man pleads guilty to assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Somerset County man pleaded guilty Thursday to two felony charges for assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon – pepper spray – causing bodily injury to the officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and...
