Hunterdon County, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Fourth annual Northwest New Jersey Rivers Conference returns in-person at Centenary University’s Lackland Center

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – After virtual conferences in 2020 and 2021, this year marks the return to in-person. The fourth annual Northwest New Jersey Rivers Conference will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the David and Carol Lackland Center at Centenary University, located at 715 Grand Ave, in Hackettstown.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,540 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 1. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

3 injured, 2 seriously, after car hits tree in Sussex County

GREEN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Saturday afternoon crash in Sussex County left three people injured, including two in serious condition, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was reported at 2:49 p.m. at the intersection of Muller Road and County Road 519 in...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for Tuesday night in Harmony Twp.

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Tuesday night, weather permitting, in parts of Harmony Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 7:15 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, the commission said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Agriculture highlights Jersey Fresh at Stop & Shop

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher Thursday visited the Kingsland Avenue Stop & Shop in Clifton to highlight the store featuring Jersey Fresh in its produce department. Stop & Shop’s 58 New Jersey stores source produce from several local farms from the state. They...
CLIFTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DUI in school zone in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 41-year-old Budd Lake is facing several charges including driving under the influence in a school zone in Denville Township, police said on Friday. On September 1, police responded to Celebrate the Children School for a report of an intoxicated person, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Cow dies after being hit by car in Hunterdon County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A cow died early Friday Friday morning after being hit by a car in Hunterdon County, according to Clinton Township Police Administrative Division Commander Lt. Harry P. Bugal Jr. On September 2, at around 1:53 a.m., police responded to the area of Route...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 1, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Motorcyclist injured in crash on I-80 in Warren County

HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A motorcyclist was injured Friday morning when the motorcycle crashed on Interstate 80 in Warren County, according New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at around 6:48 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 12.4 in Hope Township, Marchan...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ

