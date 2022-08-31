Some Tesla Model Ys To Get Delivered Quicker In China: Here's The New Wait Time

Tesla Inc TSLA has reduced the wait time for its rear-wheel drive Model Ys in China to one to four months, reported Reuters, citing the automaker's China website.

This is the second such change in less than a month, as per the report.

As the EV maker boosted its output at its Shanghai plant post upgrading the production lines, it had previously reduced its wait time to four to eight weeks. Tesla's Shanghai plant produces only the Model 3 and Model Y, with the former offered in two versions and the latter in three, according to CnEVPost.

Customers who want to buy other versions of the SUV and Model 3 sedans will still need to wait for 12 to 20 weeks post placing their orders, the report said citing the website.

A few weeks earlier, the electric vehicle maker announced the deliveries of Model Y in Australia and New Zealand.