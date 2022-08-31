During your school years, you probably have learned that Washington DC is the capital city of the US. Your textbooks had photos of its stunning monuments, so you feel like you know the place well. However, you can’t really get the idea of what the city is all about until you have been there for yourself, touched the buildings, and smelled the air. Four things to do and places to visit when you travel to Washington DC. Check out this blog post to learn about the Washington City guide.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO