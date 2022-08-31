ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown-Forman, Donaldson And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
 4 days ago
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Donaldson Company, Inc DCI to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $880.24 million before the opening bell. Donaldson shares rose 0.7% to $53.25 in after-hours trading.
  • HP Inc. HPQ reported weaker-than-expected sales results for its third quarter and lowered its full-year earnings guidance. HP shares dropped 6.3% to $29.13 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Five Below, Inc. FIVE to have earned $0.79 per share on revenue of $682.74 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Five Below shares fell 0.4% to $129.00 in after-hours trading.
  • PVH Corp. PVH reported a decline in Q2 earnings, announced job cuts and issued weak outlook. The company said it now sees revenue dropping this year, versus a prior forecast projection for a gain. PVH also announced the resignation of Trish Donnelly, CEO of PVH Americas & Calvin Klein Global. PVH shares dropped 3.7% to $60.51 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-B) to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $977.76 million before the opening bell. Brown-Forman shares rose 1.8% to $74.82 in after-hours trading.

STOCKS
#Stock#Donaldson Company#Hp Inc#Pvh Corp#Brown Forman Corporation
