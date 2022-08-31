ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorbachev Died 'Upset' Over Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: Analyst Says 'Sometimes Your Worst Nightmare Is Right Behind You'

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
 4 days ago
After Mikhail Gorbachev's death, American political scientist Ian Bremmer shared an old photo of the former Soviet leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin, reigniting talks about Gorbachev's discomfort over Ukraine’s invasion.

What Happened: Bremmer, while sharing an old picture of the duo in his tweet, wrote, “sometimes your worst nightmare is right behind you,” while pointing toward Gorbachev's complicated relationship with Putin.

“Putin called the collapse of the Soviet Union ‘the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.’ he has devoted his dictatorship to undoing Gorbachev's singular accomplishment…and driving Europe back into cold war,” Bremmer added.

Gorbachev, who died of prolonged illness at 91, on Tuesday, did not support Putin's decision to invade Russia's neighbor. He was known to have ended the Cold War without bloodshed between 1985 and 1991 when he was at the helm.

Despite being in poor health when the invasion began on Feb. 24, Gorbachev had called for "an early cessation of hostilities and immediate start of peace negotiations."

"There is nothing more precious in the world than human lives."

In July, a close ally revealed that Gorbachev, whose maternal family was ethnically Ukrainian, was "upset" by what he saw in Russia's all-out offensive.

"Gorbachev's reforms – political, not economic – were all destroyed," Alexei Venediktov told Forbes.

Gorbachev was known for his reforms as Soviet leader that transformed the Union and allowed Eastern Europe to free itself from Soviet rule.

His former interpreter Pavel Palazhchenko told Fox News before the war: "He always warned things could happen that could be very dangerous between Russia and Ukraine, but he always did what he could to bring those two nations closer together rather than see a continuation of this rift."

Comments / 58

Guess(t)
4d ago

It’s a shame he couldn’t publicly speak up. They would’ve poisoned him the next day.

Reply(4)
20
Old fat man
4d ago

yeah he was upset because he knew Putin was Plum stupidly crazy and a murderer

Reply
18
Julie Gall
4d ago

True statement! Your worst enemy can be standing in front of you! RIP Sir!

Reply
16
CELEBRITIES
MILITARY
POLITICS
POLITICS
MILITARY
