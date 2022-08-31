Read full article on original website
Craig Kekahuna
3d ago
if Josh Green becomes our Governor he will sell Hawaii to China Vote for local boy Duke Aiona we need someone to lead and protect Hawaii
Reply
3
Craig Kekahuna
3d ago
everything in darkness shall be revealed in the light big island its time to wake up and see all these leadership people thinking about themselves instead of the people how much more does these crooks get away with what they been doing to our people
Reply
2
COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago
Democrats: hey we gonna shut down the coal power plant. But it’s okay, no problems. We just raise your bill a little.
Reply(1)
3
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric has lifted its call for power conservation for Hawaii Island customers on Friday. That’s because the island’s largest independent power producer, Hamakua Energy, is back online. The company said customers may resume their normal use of electricity. HECO previously asked customers to scale...
KITV.com
UPDATE | HECO restores power to Hawaii Kai residents after outage
Hawaiian Electric Company finally restored power around 4:00 p.m., after nearly 2,000 Hawaii Kai residents lost power mid-day Friday. The outage was reported around 12:46 p.m., with 1,865 people impacted, and was initially expected to be fully restored by 2:00 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Local small businesses expect to benefit from return of Japanese visitors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s tourism industry is getting a big boost this week after Japan further relaxes its travel restrictions. But some experts think that Japanese visitor arrivals in Hawaii won’t return to pre-pandemic levels for a while. “I think the increase is going to be there. But...
Gas or groceries: How locals budget amid inflation
"And don't be afraid to shop cheap either. No one is going to judge you for it," UH Manoa student Riley Peterson said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Hawaii coffee shops made Top 100 list in US
Whether you like your coffee hot, iced, black, sweet, creamy or blended, there's something for everyone on Yelp's list of Top 100 Coffee Shops in the United States.
KITV.com
Two Hawaii coffee shops make Yelp's list of best coffee in the country
Two Hawaii coffee shops have made the list of the best coffee shops in the U.S. and Canada, according to the website Yelp. Vigilante Artisan Coffee, in Lahaina, Maui, and Koana, in Mountain View on the Big Island, were both in the top 50 coffee shops in the U.S. and Canada.
hawaiinewsnow.com
More stable trade wind conditions moving in
Breezy trade winds are holding through the holiday weekend. A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:12 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Getting your driver’s license on Oahu? See new rules
The new rules went into effect Thursday, Sept. 1.
LIST: Top 10 spicy food eateries in Honolulu
Yelp ranks the best spicy food eateries within a region and came out with their list of the best spicy food in and around Honolulu.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Some islands can expect a lower electricity bill for September
Hawaiian Electric customers on Hawai‘i, Maui, Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i may soon have a lower electricity bill. The price reflects the drop in oil prices since spring. Hawaiian Electric is forecasting the following impacts to a typical residential bill for electricity used in September, which will be included in bills most customers receive in October:
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins
A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - meteorologist...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
First-ever mother-daughter duo from Kaneohe pilots Hawaiian Airlines flight
Hilo Medical Center has about the same number of beds as it did when it opened nearly 40 years ago. Chef Ming Tsai talks Iron Chef, his ties to Hawaii and 2 minute fried rice. Tsai is cooling off in Hawaii after feeling the heat in the Netflix reboot of Iron Chef.
nomadlawyer.org
Big List of Farm Tours On The Big Island, Hawaii
Farm Tours on the Big Island Hawaii – Tourists Attraction. Farm tours on the Big Island are a great way to see what local produce is being grown. Many of the farms feature organic and sustainable farming practices. Many farms also provide samples of fresh produce during their tours. Some farms also organize farm-to-table dinners, which are a great way to try fresh local produce and learn more about Hawaiian farming.
How do cafes and restaurants in Hawaii keep afloat?
COVID hit businesses and restaurants hard and many were forced to shut down. So how are some of the newer restaurants staying afloat?
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
More wildcat sightings reported on Big Island
It has been 17 days since a Hawaii Island man took pictures of what appears to be some sort of large animal resembling a wildcat and its paw prints while the man was working on farmland above Kailua-Kona.
mauinow.com
Critically endangered bird transported from Kauaʻi to Maui’s Bird Conservation Center
A critically endangered ‘akikiki was transported from a deep valley in the Alaka‘i Plateau on Kauaʻi to the Maui Bird Conservation Center on Friday morning, Sept. 2, 2022. The finding comes after 10 days of efforts by a team who is trying to save the species from...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Major changes at Maui’s main airport to minimize congestion
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major changes are being made at Maui’s main airport to relieve the congestion. Airport officials say approximately 26,000 travelers currently pass through the Kahului Airport each day – surpassing pre-pandemic counts. One of the changes include a dedicated TSA PreCheck checkpoint which includes two lanes....
Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund
Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
Comments / 10