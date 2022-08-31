ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 10

Craig Kekahuna
3d ago

if Josh Green becomes our Governor he will sell Hawaii to China Vote for local boy Duke Aiona we need someone to lead and protect Hawaii

Reply
3
Craig Kekahuna
3d ago

everything in darkness shall be revealed in the light big island its time to wake up and see all these leadership people thinking about themselves instead of the people how much more does these crooks get away with what they been doing to our people

Reply
2
COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago

Democrats: hey we gonna shut down the coal power plant. But it’s okay, no problems. We just raise your bill a little.

Reply(1)
3
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric has lifted its call for power conservation for Hawaii Island customers on Friday. That’s because the island’s largest independent power producer, Hamakua Energy, is back online. The company said customers may resume their normal use of electricity. HECO previously asked customers to scale...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Local small businesses expect to benefit from return of Japanese visitors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s tourism industry is getting a big boost this week after Japan further relaxes its travel restrictions. But some experts think that Japanese visitor arrivals in Hawaii won’t return to pre-pandemic levels for a while. “I think the increase is going to be there. But...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Industry
Local
Hawaii Business
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

More stable trade wind conditions moving in

Breezy trade winds are holding through the holiday weekend. A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:12 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
WAHIAWA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#Maui#Machine Guns#Job Opportunities#East Kapolei
hawaiipublicradio.org

Some islands can expect a lower electricity bill for September

Hawaiian Electric customers on Hawai‘i, Maui, Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i may soon have a lower electricity bill. The price reflects the drop in oil prices since spring. Hawaiian Electric is forecasting the following impacts to a typical residential bill for electricity used in September, which will be included in bills most customers receive in October:
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins

A few trade wind showers tonight and then stronger trade winds this weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - meteorologist...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
nomadlawyer.org

Big List of Farm Tours On The Big Island, Hawaii

Farm Tours on the Big Island Hawaii – Tourists Attraction. Farm tours on the Big Island are a great way to see what local produce is being grown. Many of the farms feature organic and sustainable farming practices. Many farms also provide samples of fresh produce during their tours. Some farms also organize farm-to-table dinners, which are a great way to try fresh local produce and learn more about Hawaiian farming.
KEALAKEKUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Major changes at Maui’s main airport to minimize congestion

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major changes are being made at Maui’s main airport to relieve the congestion. Airport officials say approximately 26,000 travelers currently pass through the Kahului Airport each day – surpassing pre-pandemic counts. One of the changes include a dedicated TSA PreCheck checkpoint which includes two lanes....
KAHULUI, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund

Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy