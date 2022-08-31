Read full article on original website
New Funding Program Supports Research on Impacts of Eastern Ky. Flooding, Climate and Health
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 2 2022) – In response to the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky and increasing climate-related health challenges in general, the University of Kentucky Center for Appalachian Research in Environmental Sciences (UK-CARES) in collaboration with other UK centers has launched a new pilot funding and mini-grant program. The UK for KY Rapid Response Pilot Program aims to support faculty in any UK college who propose research through the lens of how climate change affects human health, or what tools and technologies can be developed to foster climate resilience and to help people affected by climate change and weather-related disasters.
Sanders-Brown researchers receive $20.5 million from National Institute on Aging
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 2, 2022) — A team of researchers at the University of Kentucky’s Sanders-Brown Center on Aging (SBCoA) has been awarded a $20.5 million grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The P01 award exemplifies team science, helping...
