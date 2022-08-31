Criner bolstering youthful Johnstown offensive line's development

JOHNSTOWN ― In recent years, Johnstown's offensive line has been the focal point for the Johnnies' physical running game.

This season is no exception, although Johnstown lacks the size and experience it has traditionally enjoyed up front.

Despite a pair of opening losses, the Johnnies are again successfully running the football, going for 269 yards against Licking Heights, followed with a 241-yard effort versus Waverly. Senior quarterback Caleb Schneider has a pair of 100-yard efforts to his credit and has 207 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He has also completed 12-of-23 passes for 121 yards and a TD with two interceptions. Nathan Sheets has six receptions for 65 yards and a score.

Senior center Cooper Criner is a three-year starter, and likes what he's seeing with the line thus far.

"As young as the team is, I think we're doing pretty well," said Criner, noting that two sophomores and a junior start alongside him. "We're doing well, but there's always improvements to be made."

"(Tight end) Garrett (Grinstead) is in his fourth year and Cooper is in his third," coach Mike Carter said. "They've been around the block, and are doing a great job of leading."

Junior tackle Brody Thompson checks in at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, and appreciates what Criner does for the team.

"Cooper does a good job of helping everyone, and pushing us in practice," Thompson said. "He's our leader in the huddle and gets everyone in the right spots. The younger guys are learning a lot. We're coming together well."

It's been a tale of two halves in each of Johnstown's losses. The Johnnies started slowly and finished strong against Licking Heights. Against Waverly last week, they took a 20-12 lead in the second quarter and were up 20-19 at half, only to the see Tigers roar away with 34 second-half points and a 53-26 win.

"You can see little things that we're doing wrong, but it's nothing we can't fix," said Criner, who also plays defensive end and tackle. "We need to work hard in practice fixing the things that we need, and fix the mistakes we've made the last two weeks."

"We need to come in every day and do a lot of work in practice," said Thompson. "Work hard as a team, and do everything we can to get better."

Carter said work ethic is never a problem with his team.

"They're hard working kids, who are really proud and take it to heart," he said. "You see extra effort, tremendous effort, and getting a little better every day."

Johnstown is looking to shore up a defense that has given up 95 points in the two losses. Schneider had 10 tackles, an assist and two tackles for loss against Waverly.

The Johnnies are facing a grueling schedule to open the season. Friday, they're at Granville (2-0). Then they host Licking Valley (1-1), and travel to Watkins Memorial (1-1). Waverly is their only non-league game, as they are taking on every team in the Licking County League except Zanesville.

"Granville has been playing tough defense, and they have explosive capability," Carter said. "We're proud of our schedule and we accept the challenge."

