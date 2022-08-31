Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Samsung's 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro is down $350 in Woot's computer blowout
The Labor Day celebration is only a few days away and ahead of the event, Woot is offering a great deal on a 15.6" Samsung Galaxy Pro. As part of the Amazon-owned company's Computer End of Summer Blowout, Woot is offering a $350 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Pro laptop, or 27% off its typical list price. Instead of paying $1299, you can pick one up for $949 in a time-limited deal.
ZDNet
Firewalla starts taking preorders for 2.5Gbps Gold Plus firewall
I've been experimenting with Firewalla firewalls since the launch of the original Blue model, but for the last two months, I've been using the Firewalla Gold as my network's main router. I finally made the switch for a number of reasons, one of which was the fact that Firewalla has...
ZDNet
Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro marks the death of an era (for the better)
Debuting in 2006, the DeathAdder remains, according to Razer, "The world's best-selling gaming mouse." When I heard rumblings that Razer was redesigning it, I had visions of Ford releasing a revamped Mustang or Coke debuting a new take on its eponymous cola. That's the level of risk Razer was accepting by tinkering with a mouse that played a massive part in the success the company now enjoys.
ZDNet
Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank, hands on: A versatile and portable charger for multiple devices
Baseus calls the $100 Blade 100W Power Bank 'notebook thin'. That depends on your notebook -- at 18mm (0.7in.), it's thinner than a Surface Book or Surface Laptop Studio, but quite a bit thicker than a MacBook Air or Surface Laptop. Still, it's thinner than other battery banks we've tested,...
ZDNet
Philips Hue deal: White and color smart bulbs just dropped 56% on Amazon
Until I installed the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED smart bulbs in my apartment, I didn't know how awesome lighting could actually be. Now that I have them in my home, I can't imagine going back to regular bulbs. While they can run fairly expensive, right now, you can get them on sale for only $79, saving you 41% on these smart bulbs.
ZDNet
Hisense's 65-inch 4K UHD Google TV just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon
Been eyeing a new TV this Labor Day? Hisense just made it cheaper to get a top quality model for under $1,000. Right now, if you add it to your Amazon cart, you can score the U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K smart TV for only $949, saving you $450. This...
ZDNet
Save an extra 20% off this plant care app during our Labor Day sale
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There are many reasons why you might have plants in your home -- from their ability to purify the air to their versatility as décor elements. But if you barely have enough time for work, studying, or exercising, you probably don't want to invest too much effort to keep your flora flourishing.
ZDNet
The 3 best language apps on sale this Labor Day
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Now that remote work has gained worldwide acceptance, more folks are choosing to work from abroad, and learning local languages will make that transition easier. So whether that's a possibility for you, or you have other reasons for wanting to become multilingual, we've rounded up excellent language training bargains and more that may help. Then all that's left is to pack up your travel drone and take off!
ZDNet
Need tunes for your camping trip? Bose's Bluetooth speaker is 39% off
Whether you're going on a final camping trip before the grounds start to shutter or just hosting an outdoor family gathering this weekend, the Bose SoundLink Color II speaker can help keep the music going – and it's on sale right now for the lowest price ever. Usually the Bluetooth wireless speaker retails for $129, but the price has dropped to only $79 – a 39% discount.
ZDNet
Ditch the AirPods and get a portable speaker instead: Our top picks
They say music can heal the soul, but first, you need the right speaker. With today's busy lifestyle, we do not always have the time to anchor ourselves to a stereo, so instead, anchor your speaker to yourself while you go about your day with a portable speaker. We've compiled...
ZDNet
Got neck pain? Elevate your computer with our favorite monitor stands
A monitor stand can be a great, affordable tool to create a more ergonomic setup at your work desk. By raising your screen to eye level, monitor stands reduce strain on your neck and shoulders during long hours at the office. Some stands and risers also double as organizers, with...
ZDNet
Skip the eye strain and get one of these curved monitors for your office
Curved monitors have taken off in popularity as of late, and it is easy to see why. A curved monitor not only provides more viewing area but it also can improve your health, too. In fact, ResearchGate reports that a Harvard Medical School study found curved monitors are better at reducing eyestrain and blurred vision and improving focus compared to regular monitors.
ZDNet
These backup cameras can display what's behind you, even at night
Today, most vehicles come equipped with backup cameras, but the truth is that there are still many vehicles on the road that do not have them. According to CarFax, cars made in 2018 and above are now required to have a backup camera, but what if you have a vehicle made before then?
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: 8 ways to get the most out of the cover screen
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is just one of the company's latest smartphones to feature a foldable display. But unlike the Z Fold 4, which has a large display on the front, the Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch screen on the front of the phone. The cover screen is...
ZDNet
Hackers gained access to Samsung customer data
Hackers gained access to Samsung's US systems and stole customer information, the mobile phone giant said Friday. The cybersecurity breach took place in late July, and by August 4, Samsung discovered that customer information was taken. The hackers didn't gain access to Social Security numbers, or credit card or debit...
ZDNet
CamelCase, Initialcaps, or ALLCAPS: How text replacement tools can help you get brand names right
Writing is a necessary part of many folks' jobs. Whether it's internal memos, emails, proposals, or articles, a whole lot of us have to tickle those keys on a daily basis to produce work-related prose. One natural side-effect of writing for work is that you often have to use brand...
ZDNet
Microsoft is launching something primed to get on your nerves (or maybe not)
But ideas that might go one way or the other seem to roll out of tech companies like barrels out of a pub cellar. The latest one that's captivated me to a curious humming disharmony comes from Microsoft. It's one that I'm sure has only the best of intentions, but...
ZDNet
Three things I love about Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and two things I wish were better)
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a worthy successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. And while it's still an expensive entry into Samsung's high-end foldable experience, it's a multitasking powerhouse that's left to compete with itself. Review: The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a high-priced ticket to productivity heaven.
ZDNet
If you need a password manager, Dashlane Premium is 50% off
Worried about hackers lately? With the sudden influx of hacking attempts, it makes sense to opt for password encryption for extra security. If you've never tried one before, Dashlane password manager is hosting a 50% off sale right now for new customers. With a special code, you can get the premium package for only $30 for one year.
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your iPhone to your Windows PC
If you're like me, you've probably snapped thousands of photos on your iPhone over the years. But now you want to copy them onto your computer for editing or just for safekeeping. No problem; there are a number of ways to do this. You can simply plug your iPhone into...
