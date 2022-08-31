11 North Jersey restaurants with mocktails so good you won't miss the booze

Those grown-up beverages that don't have a lick of booze in them?

Call them mocktails. Call them zero-proof drinks. Call them virgin cocktails. Whatever term you use, know that they are super popular. And not just with the teetotaling crowd.

"It's been trending rapidly over the last few years," said Jessica Sanders, beverage director for Skopos Hospitality Group, the owners of, among other gastropubs, Cowan's Public in Nutley, The Barrow House in Clifton and The Vanguard in Harrison.

The reason? People, Sanders said, "want to eat clean, live more healthy lives, consume fewer calories."

And they want to be part of the party. They too want a sexy looking drink to nurse at the bar or the lounge or with dinner. A drink that's delicious, complex and freshly made. A drink that's not saccharine-sweet or meant for an undiscerning six-year old.

"Mocktails are extremely popular," said Billy Koester, managing partner of The Fox & Falcon, a modern American restaurant in South Orange, which opened in November, 2018. "We did not offer them when we opened the restaurant. Tons of people ask for them now."

And he noted it's not just the lunchtime crowd that wants a booze-free drink, those folks who presumably have to go back to work after their meals. It's everyone and anyone.

You perhaps?

For info on where to get your mocktail (or, if you will, still another term, your "impossible cocktail," a la that game-changing meatless burger), read on.

Willow & Whisk, Wyckoff

When managing partner Anna Bischoff was helping design the menu for Willow & Whisk, an upscale breakfast and lunch BYOB in Wyckoff, she knew that fun, creative, faux-cocktails had to be on it. "I'm a mom and we're very family oriented," she said. "We wanted non-alcohol drinks that can stand on their own."

That is, mocktails that can satisfy even the cocktail-loving diner. And Bischoff, added, mocktails that not only delight the palate but the eyes too: "beautiful" beverages, she said (Hello, social media).

"Everything is photographed and goes online now," Bischoff said.

Willow & Whisk's mocktails are more than ready for their closeups. Topseller lemberry spritzer, which sports a stunning blood orange hue, is made with fresh-made strawberry puree and when-in-season made-in-house blood orange puree (canned when out of season) and fresh squeezed lemon juice, that's toped with a spritz of seltzer. The equally popular rosejito, a mock mojito, features fresh-squeezed lemon, muddled basil leaves and organic rose petals; it's topped with a bit of seltzer and garnished with a lemon wheel. Thanks to the rose petals, its iced glass takes on a soft pink blush, just perfect for Instagram and Facebook.

Want a teensy buzz? Bring along Champagne or wine and pour some into your mocktail. Make it a "lite" cocktail.

Go: 319 Franklin Ave. Wyckoff; 201-425-9931, willowandwhisk.com

The Fox & Falcon, South Orange

Managing partner Billy Koester reports that some people ask bartenders at The Fox & Falcon whether they can make their artisanal cocktails non-alcoholic? The answer: "Not really," he said. "You're not getting a watered down version of our brand."

If you want a zero-alcohol drink, the bartenders are happy to serve you one of two virgin beverages they've worked hard to create: Billy Casper (the name is a play on the classic iced tea drink, Arnold Parmer), which contains lemon juice, honey, hibiscus tea topped with ginger ale or, if you prefer, ginger beer, and garnished with fresh mint sprig; or The Toucan, a blend of vanilla simple syrup, lime juice and Feder Tree sparkling grapefruit soda, garnished with a lime wedge.

"Both are simple and easy to execute," Koester said. "And perfect for summer sipping."

And early fall sipping.

Go: 19 Valley St., South Orange; 973-419-6773, thefoxandfalconnj.com

Samba, Montclair

Ilson Goncalves, owner and chef of Samba, a stylish 11-year-old Brazilian restaurant in Montclair, said that his mocktails are so flavorful, so complex, so delicious that diners think they must have alcohol in them.

They don't.

Some customers, he said, also think they can make them at home.

They can't.

"We have a very special blender," he said.

Besides, he doesn't just toss some ingredients into the blender. He uses fresh ingredients. He freezes fruits for his zero-proof drinks, which, he said, ensures that the drinks don't turn thin and get watered down. He offers five mocktails, including one with strawberries and mint and another with pineapple and mint.

His coconut lemonade, a blend of coconut milk, fresh lemon juice, sugar and ice garnished with fresh pineapple slices and sprigs of mint, could easily pass for a pina colada — in looks (it is served in a mason jar) and, Goncalves said, in taste. "My customers say it's much better than pina colada," he said.

And, perhaps the best part: no hangover.

Go: 7 Park St, Montclair; 973-744-6764, sambamontclair.com/

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, Clifton

When senior mixologist Lexy Morgan joined Spuntino seven years ago, she admits, "I had no idea what a mocktail was." After all, she noted, she's in business because people drink alcohol, not alcohol-free drinks.

Today Spuntino has five mocktails on its menu. Why the change?

People love them, Morgan said. It's a way for people to "indulge without indulging."

Among the alcohol-free drinks on Spuntino's menu is a strawberry basil mule, a mix of strawberry puree, fresh lime juice, basil simple syrup and a good amount of ginger beer. "I don't know if anyone misses the alcohol," she said.

Another: vanilla pear cider, a spin on sparkling cider, that's made with fresh pear juice, muddled vanilla and seltzer and flecked with bits of fresh pear.

As for a faux-mojitos, a frequent request according to Morgan, Spuntino doesn't feature any on its menu. But, Morgan assured, a virgin mojito can be made upon request.

Go: 70 Kingsland Rd, Clifton; 973-661-2435, spuntinowinebar.com.

Saddle River Cafe, Saddle River

Anthony Fortino, general manager of Saddle River Cafe, said that the cafe is set to expand its mocktail offerings, now that it is transitioning to a lunch and dinner restaurant. The cafe — acclaimed chef Jamie Knott's more informal spot (he also owns fine-dine Saddle River Inn) — used to be a breakfast and lunch spot. The omelets and French toast are gone; they've been replaced by tuna steak, pork and other non-breakfast items. The cafe currently opens at 11:30 a.m. and closes at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

To drink before digging into a sirloin steak served with horseradish potatoes and Bearnaise sauce or sesame-crusted tuna in a ginger-scented coconut sauce, consider a spicy mockarita (a faux margarita), made with a spicy habanero simple syrup, blood orange puree and lemon and lime juice, served in a cold glass, its rim garnished with salt.

The cafe also offers fresh — not canned — ginger ale, a mix of fresh ginger, simple syrup and seltzer, and it is now working on a vodka-free strawberry mule. "Guests," Fortino said, "can add their own alcohol."

Go: 171 E. Saddle River Road; 201-282-2300, saddlerivercafe.com

In addition:

The Junto Attic Bar, Jersey City. This cozy 26-seat lounge is Thomas and Dean Maroulakos' first speakeasy. The brothers, whose restaurant group is called Skopos, also own gastropubs Gus's Last Word in Wood-Ridge and The Franklin Social in Jersey City. Beverage director Jessica Sanders said that the group is working on offering mocktail versions of their regular cocktails. The alcohol will be replaced with water, club soda and other liquids. 68 Mercer St. Jersey City; thejuntojc.com.

Brasserie Memere, Closter. Evelyn Ciszak is the beverage genius of this hopping French restaurant where her husband, Thomas, mans the kitchen. Before digging into Ciszak's tuna Nicoise, duck confit or chicken schnitzel (Ciszak hails from Germany), enjoy one or more of her mocktails. 107 Vervalen St.., Closter; 201-660-8822, brasserie-memere.com

Cellar 335, Jersey City. Who says a tiki bar can't offer mocktails? Or good food. Cellar 335, a Jamie Knott production, does both. 335 Newark Ave., Jersey City, 201-222-1422, cellar335.com

7 Doors Down Ramen Co., Bloomfield. What to have with what may be the best ramen and certainly best Nikkei (a culinary marriage of Peruvian and Japanese foods and techniques) dishes in North Jersey? You can bring a bottle of wine or sake or enjoy one of a number of mocktails chef and co-owner Lawrence Talis has created. A shoutout to the "Vietnamese-style" iced green tea. 271-273 Glenwood Ave., Bloomfield; 856-543-9480, 7doorsdown.com

Ani Ramen, Montclair, Jersey City and Maplewood. This ramen restaurant's motto is "Slurp. Sip. Repeat." That sip may also apply to its array of mocktails. aniramen.com.

South + Pine, Morristown. Chef/owner Leia Gaccione is not a fan of sodas. She is a fan of refreshing, interesting drinks at BYOBs. At South + Pine, there are a half dozen, including a cucumber mint cooler. 90 South St., Morristown; 862-260-9700, southandpine.com.