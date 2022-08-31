ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County opens long-awaited kayak center on Hackensack River in Oradell

By Stephanie Noda, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago
ORADELL — It's been two years in the making and had to survive two major floods, but the Paddle Center at Van Buskirk Island County Park is finally open for business.

Bergen County and local officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for the new dock on the Hackensack River, next to the historic waterworks plant near New Milford Avenue.

The center will offer kayak rentals, allowing access to the river for trips to the Oradell Avenue bridge and back. The project also added signs posted on the river along the way to let people know if there are areas to avoid.

Attendees paddled down the Hackensack on the warm, muggy day. The center hosts single-person kayaks at the moment but will have more options going forward, the county said. The kayak launch will be open on weekends and holidays from April 22 — Earth Day — to late October, weather permitting. A two-hour rental will cost $20 per paddler, plus $10 for each additional hour. Visitors are welcome to bring their own kayaks to the dock as well, officials said.

The 14-acre Van Buskirk Island is also the site of the New Milford Plant of Hackensack Water Co., which once pumped more than 60 million gallons of clean water daily in the early 1960s and was in operation for more than 100 years. It was expanded eight times after its opening in 1882 before it was shut down in 1990 by Suez, the utility formerly known as United Water and Hackensack Water, and now called Veolia.

Not much has happened at the waterworks property since the county inherited it in the 1990s. Long-term plans are in the brainstorming stage for the historic plant itself, which is on both the state and national registers of historic sites. In the meantime, county officials sought to make it easier for residents to use the surrounding property for recreation. The kayak launchwas the result.

County Executive Jim Tedesco said Tuesday morning that having kayak access to the Hackensack River from the dock will allow people to see the true beauty of the river. Over the last two years, the county’s Parks and Recreation Department was busy clearing the waterway to ensure that it was safe to navigate.

"It’s not been without challenges, but we persevered," Tedesco told a crowd of about 35 people gathered at Tuesday's ribbon-cutting.

Those challenges included severe flooding in April that damaged five pieces of construction equipment the county was using to build the dock, with the loss estimated at $2 million. The remnants of Hurricane Ida in August 2021 also wiped out “six months' worth of work” when the in-progress dock drifted downstream and ended up in New Milford, Tedesco said.

Warning:Drought conditions expand to all of Bergen, Passaic, Morris counties

For subscribers:Co-developer joins Garden State Plaza's transformation project. Here's what's next

"We thought about relocating to New Milford, but we brought it back," he joked. "We have higher poles and we’re here today."

Bill Sheehan, leader of the Hackensack Riverkeeper environmental group, said his history with Van Buskirk Island goes back 30 years. He believes the paddle center will help build the momentum to go through with restoring therest of the park.

"At some point in the future, this is going to be open and you’re going to be able to enjoy it," Sheehan said.

It’s unclear what will happen to the actual waterworks building, which is sealed off with fences due to safety concerns. In April, ParksDirector Jim Koth said the county is looking for ways to reuse the plant, but isn't sure yet what form that would take.

Children ages 12 to 17 can paddle the kayaks available at Van Buskirk, but they must be accompanied on the water by an adult at all times. Children ages 9 to 11 can paddle in the front of a tandem kayak or a canoe with an adult on board. Up to two free canoe passengers are allowed if they are children ages 5 to 8. No children under 5 years old will be permitted on boats.

Stephanie Noda is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: noda@northjersey.com

Government
