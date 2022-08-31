About 700 workers from nursing homes across the voted to go on strike Friday, stating unfair labor practices as the reason for the walkout. The strike vote is taking place at facilities run by Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare in Pennsylvania. The Grove at New Castle is one of the facilities in the Shenango Valley that went on strike Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 a.m.

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO