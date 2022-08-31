Read full article on original website
Shots allegedly fired at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio — A shooting happened at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night, according to reports from NBC affiliate station WFMJ. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities confirmed to WFMJ that shots were fired...
Catalytic converter thief targets Warren business
Police were called to investigate the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a Warren business.
USPS addresses rumors of local offices closing
We've been getting calls and tips from viewers with concerns about some local post offices closing, mainly in Mahoning County.
Newton Falls man alleges fence violates his rights
Former councilman Adam Zimmermann said he's lived in the same house for 17 years. It just happens to be next to the Newton Falls Municipal Building.
Newton Falls police worker accused of double dipping pay
A member of the Newton Falls Police Department has been accused of receiving pay for time not worked.
WFMJ.com
10 people arrested after shots ring out at Canfield Fair, extra security added
As the community feels a sense of shock after shots rang out at the Canfield Fair, we're learning new details about the incident and how the fair is moving forward. According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, the incident started as a large fight in the area near fair rides by Gate C.
butlerradio.com
Authorities Investigating Theft in Grove City
Police in neighboring Mercer County are investigating the theft of a firearm that took place last month. According to Grove City Police, this theft took place from a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue sometime between July 25th and August 25th. A black Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun was...
Man charged in local prison stabbing
A federal inmate in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has been charged with felonious assault.
Fair goes on: Sheriff gives new info on shots fired incident
There is a large police presence at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night.
WFMJ.com
Nursing homes in PA. vote to strike, including New Castle location
About 700 workers from nursing homes across the voted to go on strike Friday, stating unfair labor practices as the reason for the walkout. The strike vote is taking place at facilities run by Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare in Pennsylvania. The Grove at New Castle is one of the facilities in the Shenango Valley that went on strike Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 a.m.
Trumbull County indictments: Aug. 31, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned these indictments on Wednesday.
thecentersquare.com
Back pay for 29 workers recovered from Akron employer
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $67,294 in unpaid wages for 29 workers after Akron, Ohio, based employer McNeil and NRM Inc. failed to pay them for two and a half months this year. “Workers cannot be expected to bear the burden of the...
Report: Couple vandalize, urinate on Warren business
The owner then showed police a video of a a man and woman who allegedly did it.
Ohio Hunter Who Shot Man at His House While Aiming at Deer Sentenced to Prison
An Ohio man was sentenced to two years in prison after a hunting accident injured a man who was sitting in his home on his couch with his wife and baby nearby. Earlier this year, Kasen Smith pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm while on or near prohibited property and injuring a person while hunting without permission in direct violation of local hunting ordinances.
YPD finds pot, arrests man on warrant during Youngstown traffic stop
Reports said police found five large bags of marjuana after pulling over a driver for an expired registration
Tree fire damages Warren Township home
A home in Warren Township was damaged Saturday evening after a tree caught fire.
cleveland19.com
Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in drug operation at Mentor motel
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 57-year-old Painesville man with prior trafficking charges was arrested following a drug operation at a Mentor motel. The Lake County Narcotics Agency said law enforcement carried out a search warrant of a Mentor motel room on Monday night after suspicious activity was observed. Suspected fentanyl...
WFMJ.com
Meadville woman arrested for child labor trafficking
A Meadville, Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for her alleged part in a labor trafficking scheme in Mifflin County. State attorney general Josh Shapiro announced that 44-year-old Ellen Cummings ran Tip Top Resources/Go2Detailing, a car detailing business, with her boyfriend, Scott Mogel, who died in 2020. An investigation conducted by...
Canton police warn Stark County residents of scammers claiming to be police officers, Amazon and Social Security Administration workers
CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing scam in Stark County that is primarily affecting senior citizens. Recently, the Canton Police Department has investigated a number of cases of theft by deception, where the suspect is claiming to be a law enforcement officer.
Police investigate child on bike hit by car in Youngstown
Police are investigating an accident involving a child at the intersection of South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard on Thursday.
