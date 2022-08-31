ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

WKYC

Shots allegedly fired at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio — A shooting happened at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night, according to reports from NBC affiliate station WFMJ. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities confirmed to WFMJ that shots were fired...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Trumbull County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigating Theft in Grove City

Police in neighboring Mercer County are investigating the theft of a firearm that took place last month. According to Grove City Police, this theft took place from a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue sometime between July 25th and August 25th. A black Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun was...
GROVE CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Nursing homes in PA. vote to strike, including New Castle location

About 700 workers from nursing homes across the voted to go on strike Friday, stating unfair labor practices as the reason for the walkout. The strike vote is taking place at facilities run by Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare in Pennsylvania. The Grove at New Castle is one of the facilities in the Shenango Valley that went on strike Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 a.m.
NEW CASTLE, PA
thecentersquare.com

Back pay for 29 workers recovered from Akron employer

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $67,294 in unpaid wages for 29 workers after Akron, Ohio, based employer McNeil and NRM Inc. failed to pay them for two and a half months this year. “Workers cannot be expected to bear the burden of the...
AKRON, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in drug operation at Mentor motel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 57-year-old Painesville man with prior trafficking charges was arrested following a drug operation at a Mentor motel. The Lake County Narcotics Agency said law enforcement carried out a search warrant of a Mentor motel room on Monday night after suspicious activity was observed. Suspected fentanyl...
MENTOR, OH
WFMJ.com

Meadville woman arrested for child labor trafficking

A Meadville, Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for her alleged part in a labor trafficking scheme in Mifflin County. State attorney general Josh Shapiro announced that 44-year-old Ellen Cummings ran Tip Top Resources/Go2Detailing, a car detailing business, with her boyfriend, Scott Mogel, who died in 2020. An investigation conducted by...
MEADVILLE, PA

