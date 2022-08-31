Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Cities in Oregon break records for summer heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — At least a dozen Oregon cities experienced the hottest months of July and August on record, according to a state climatologist. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill studied average weather temperatures and focused on communities with at least 50 years of consistent data, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
WacoTrib.com
Swamp teen: Alabama youth bags giant gator for 17th birthday
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — It’s not the typical response one gets when asking their daughter how she wants to celebrate her 17th birthday, but high school junior Whitney Williams was ready with the answer. “I want to go gator hunting,” Williams said, recalling the answer she gave when...
WacoTrib.com
State resources sent to wildfire in remote northeast Oregon
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to...
WacoTrib.com
Neil Sperry: Professional needs to examine live oak
DEAR NEIL: Several months ago we noticed bark splitting on a mature live oak in our yard. We figured it was the result of last year’s cold like some of the others we have seen you write about. However, recently we have seen swelling on the bark on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
WacoTrib.com
Hobbs declines to meet Lake in live Arizona governor debate
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs on Friday declined to agree to a televised debate with Republican Kari Lake as both seek the Arizona governor's office, instead proposing individual interviews with the moderator. The campaign manager for Hobbs, who is currently secretary of state, pointed to a raucous debate...
WacoTrib.com
Gas prices continue to decline in NJ, around nation
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have continued to decline in New Jersey and around the nation heading into the Labor Day weekend as lower oil prices offset increased demand and tightened supplies. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on...
WacoTrib.com
Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
Hughes becomes first Black director of Alaska State Troopers
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Maurice “Mo” Hughes has been promoted to colonel of the Alaska State Troopers, becoming the force's first Black director. He succeeds Bryan Barlow, who was promoted to deputy commissioner of the state Department of Public Safety. The moves, announced this week, took effect Thursday. Barlow succeeds Leon Morgan as deputy commissioner. Morgan is retiring.
WacoTrib.com
Ray Perryman: Low literacy rates hurting Texas economy
Literacy is essential to many daily activities, and its importance to individual well-being can hardly be overstated. In an era of workforce shortages, it is rapidly becoming an economic imperative. The Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies defines five levels of proficiency. Adults who are “Below Level 1” can, at best, read brief texts on familiar topics and locate a piece of specific information, with only basic vocabulary knowledge required. Levels 3 and above allow greater comprehension and application and are generally consistent with being able to perform some type of technical or professional labor.
WacoTrib.com
Alaska state revenue commissioner resigning
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state revenue commissioner Lucinda Mahoney is resigning for health and family reasons, Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office announced. Mahoney's resignation is effective Sept. 9. She has been in the role since 2020. Dunleavy has not yet announced an acting commissioner. Mahoney's expected departure marks the...
WacoTrib.com
Director of Nebraska prisons system announces retirement
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes, who has headed the state's embattled prison system for the past seven years, has announced he is resigning effective next month. The announcement was made Thursday in a news release, and Frakes said his last day will...
WacoTrib.com
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in $2.6M romance scam
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas woman who played a role in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said. Dominique Golden, 31, of Houston,...
Comments / 0