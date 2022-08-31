‘Shot everybody’: NYC migrants are fleeing hell | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent at least 750 migrants by bus from the Lone Star State to New York City. The refugees are “caught in the middle” of political debate, says The Post’s Kevin Sheehan. That’s why he went to Bellevue Hospital’s men’s shelter to speak with a few of the migrants first-hand.

One man from Honduras translated from Spanish to English for the largely Venezuelan and Colombian group. He said the most common reason for fleeing their countries was violence: “Shot everybody.” Find out how NYC is scrambling to provide services amid this sudden population influx. This is “Urban Legend.”

