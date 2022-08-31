ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shot everybody’: NYC migrants are fleeing hell | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan

By Kevin Sheehan
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent at least 750 migrants by bus from the Lone Star State to New York City. The refugees are “caught in the middle” of political debate, says The Post’s Kevin Sheehan. That’s why he went to Bellevue Hospital’s men’s shelter to speak with a few of the migrants first-hand.

One man from Honduras translated from Spanish to English for the largely Venezuelan and Colombian group. He said the most common reason for fleeing their countries was violence: “Shot everybody.” Find out how NYC is scrambling to provide services amid this sudden population  influx. This is “Urban Legend.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkNnOqxaQCk?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

MR. Brown Balls
4d ago

here we go just when you thought you was going to get a raise in New York you're about to lose your job and all the new employees are immigrants making $10 an hour they will work for that amount so those complaining about money get ready to be fired

Kathy Ringer
4d ago

why citizen didn't call for them it not trump fought Biden think he a doctor towr don't have money nor jobs but you'll get our job and money ss you didn't eat. don't pay taxes trump didn't cause your problem

