BRIGHTON, UK – It’s the day before Pride is set to return to Brighton, the UK’s unofficial LGBTQ capital, after a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, and the city is draped with rainbow flags. Yet in the plaza in front of the city’s Jubilee library – the latest stop on a controversial tour of drag queen reading events for children – the atmosphere crackles with homophobic slurs.
On an August day in 1966, Vincent Lingiari led some 200 workers and their families off Wave Hill cattle station in Australia’s Northern Territory to strike for equal pay and land rights. Lingiari, whose legacy has become a symbol of the ongoing fight for First Nations rights in Australia,...
The number of people found sleeping rough on night buses in London has risen almost fourfold over the last decade, according to new figures seen by VICE World News. The Transport for London (TfL) data, revealed under Freedom of Information laws, shows that there were 2,042 reports by drivers of people sleeping rough on night buses between April 2020 and March last year, compared to 525 nine years ago. It found the number had jumped by 83 percent in the last four years.
KING’S LYNN, UK - Thousands of cylindrical plastic tree guards line the grassland here, so uniform that, from a distance, it looks like a war memorial. This open space at the edge of King’s Lynn, a quiet market town in the east of England, was supposed to be a new carbon sink for Norfolk, offering 6,000 trees to tackle the climate crisis. The problem is that almost all of the trees that the guards were supposed to protect have died.
