Daily Mail

Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend

Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
Tyla

Plane expert warns you should never wear leggings on a flight

If your go-to travelling outfit involves leggings, you might want to have a rethink next time you're heading off on a flight. According to one expert, you should never wear leggings on a flight, and it's all to do with some important safety reasons. We never knew this!. Although a...
Tyla

Joey Essex faces criticism for dog's cropped ears

Joey Essex is facing heavy backlash from fans and animal welfare advocates after sharing a photo of his new pet dog, who appears to have its ears cropped. In a now-deleted post, the former TOWIE star uploaded a pic of the Dobermann puppy to social media, accompanied by the caption: 'Newest member', and it wasn't long before the criticism piled on.
