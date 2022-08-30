ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
beckershospitalreview.com

Monkeypox may cause heart muscle inflammation, case report finds

A patient with a monkeypox infection in Portugal developed myocarditis, or heart muscle inflammation, a week after the onset of monkeypox symptoms, researchers said in a case report published Sept. 2. About one week after first developing monkeypox symptoms, a 31-year-old male patient presented to the emergency room reporting chest...
beckershospitalreview.com

Telehealth diagnosing highly accurate, Mayo Clinic study finds

Researchers from Mayo Clinic have found that telehealth can be just as accurate as in-person visits for diagnosing a variety of medical conditions, according to a Sept. 2 study in JAMA Network Open. The study analyzed 2,393 Mayo Clinic patients who had a new clinical problem assessed via a telemedicine...
beckershospitalreview.com

8 recent infection control study findings

Here are eight studies on infection control that Becker's has covered since July 12:. 1. Smaller community hospitals have been most affected by the COVID-19-related uptick in healthcare-associated infections, a study published Aug. 23 in Clinical Infectious Diseases found. 2. The prevalence of Clostridioides difficile infections decreased during the COVID-19...
beckershospitalreview.com

AHA recommendations for reducing and treating cardiac device infections

The American Heart Association published a new report on cardiac implantable electronic device infections after finding a gap between guidelines for treatment and actual patient care. The report identifies areas for improvement in guideline implementation and provides recommendations for action based on three categories:. Prevention, detection and diagnosis. Improving treatment...
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical association to create 1st guidelines for diagnosing, treating ADHD

The American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders plans to develop the nation's first guidelines for diagnosing and treating attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in adults, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 1. There are guidelines for diagnosing and treating the condition in children and adolescents, but none exist for adults....
beckershospitalreview.com

Companies with female CEOs use different words to describe women, study finds

Companies with female CEOs often speak about women differently, a recent study found. The study, published in February in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, studied 43,000 public documents produced by S&P 500 companies from 2009 to 2018. The results showed that organizations directed by females were...
beckershospitalreview.com

Ochsner physician saves 70-year-old who had heart attack at airport baggage claim

A 70-year-old man is recovering after a heart attack thanks to a Ochsner Health cardiologist and two women who responded at the airport baggage claim, Ochsner Health reported Sep. 1. Selim Krim, MD, a transplant cardiologist with the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute, was waiting for his bags with...
I-Cordis raises $1.5M

I-Cordis raises $1.5M

Pharmaceutical company i-Cordis has received $1.5 million through a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. I-Cordis will use the grant to develop a treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. I-Cordis used an earlier grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute on rodent studies that showed pegydone — which is derived from pirfenidone, an FDA-approved pulmonary fibrosis medication that has been studied in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction — as a possible treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, according to a Sept. 1 i-Cordis news release.
Top 10 oncology headlines of August

Top 10 oncology headlines of August

Here are the top 10 oncology stories Becker's covered in August:. 3. Stage IV cervical cancer diagnoses on the rise: 5 notes. 7. Northwestern Medicine opens suburban Chicago cancer center. 8. Oncologists' wealth, debt in 2022: 6 findings. 9. NIH awards $23M to 4 institutions to study telehealth for cancer...
