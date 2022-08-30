Read full article on original website
Monkeypox may cause heart muscle inflammation, case report finds
A patient with a monkeypox infection in Portugal developed myocarditis, or heart muscle inflammation, a week after the onset of monkeypox symptoms, researchers said in a case report published Sept. 2. About one week after first developing monkeypox symptoms, a 31-year-old male patient presented to the emergency room reporting chest...
'Ultra-processed' food tied to colorectal cancer, heart disease, studies find
An analysis of two studies published in The BMJ found eating a lot of ultra-processed foods significantly increased the risk of colorectal cancer for men and heart disease for both men and women, CNN reported Sep. 1. Ultra-processed foods include prepackaged soups, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, hot dogs, french fries, sodas,...
Telehealth diagnosing highly accurate, Mayo Clinic study finds
Researchers from Mayo Clinic have found that telehealth can be just as accurate as in-person visits for diagnosing a variety of medical conditions, according to a Sept. 2 study in JAMA Network Open. The study analyzed 2,393 Mayo Clinic patients who had a new clinical problem assessed via a telemedicine...
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
9 signs you're having a heart attack that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Chest pain is the most common heart attack symptom, but women are more likely to have additional signs, according to the American Heart Association.
8 recent infection control study findings
Here are eight studies on infection control that Becker's has covered since July 12:. 1. Smaller community hospitals have been most affected by the COVID-19-related uptick in healthcare-associated infections, a study published Aug. 23 in Clinical Infectious Diseases found. 2. The prevalence of Clostridioides difficile infections decreased during the COVID-19...
AHA recommendations for reducing and treating cardiac device infections
The American Heart Association published a new report on cardiac implantable electronic device infections after finding a gap between guidelines for treatment and actual patient care. The report identifies areas for improvement in guideline implementation and provides recommendations for action based on three categories:. Prevention, detection and diagnosis. Improving treatment...
Medical association to create 1st guidelines for diagnosing, treating ADHD
The American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders plans to develop the nation's first guidelines for diagnosing and treating attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in adults, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 1. There are guidelines for diagnosing and treating the condition in children and adolescents, but none exist for adults....
Companies with female CEOs use different words to describe women, study finds
Companies with female CEOs often speak about women differently, a recent study found. The study, published in February in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, studied 43,000 public documents produced by S&P 500 companies from 2009 to 2018. The results showed that organizations directed by females were...
Ochsner physician saves 70-year-old who had heart attack at airport baggage claim
A 70-year-old man is recovering after a heart attack thanks to a Ochsner Health cardiologist and two women who responded at the airport baggage claim, Ochsner Health reported Sep. 1. Selim Krim, MD, a transplant cardiologist with the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute, was waiting for his bags with...
I-Cordis raises $1.5M
Pharmaceutical company i-Cordis has received $1.5 million through a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. I-Cordis will use the grant to develop a treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. I-Cordis used an earlier grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute on rodent studies that showed pegydone — which is derived from pirfenidone, an FDA-approved pulmonary fibrosis medication that has been studied in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction — as a possible treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, according to a Sept. 1 i-Cordis news release.
Top 10 oncology headlines of August
Here are the top 10 oncology stories Becker's covered in August:. 3. Stage IV cervical cancer diagnoses on the rise: 5 notes. 7. Northwestern Medicine opens suburban Chicago cancer center. 8. Oncologists' wealth, debt in 2022: 6 findings. 9. NIH awards $23M to 4 institutions to study telehealth for cancer...
How Novant quickly increased its nurse workforce after an immediate jeopardy threat
Wilmington, N.C.-based Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center has made significant progress in bolstering its nursing workforce over the last two months, adding more than 300 nurses. "What we've been able to do over the last two months has been extremely impactful, but we still have a ways to...
