Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Seven Deleted Scenes Are Confirmed To Be in the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Extended Cut
Sony Pictures and Marvel are not quite done with riding the hype from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The studio recently confirmed that it will be releasing an extended cut version of the film titled, the More Fun Stuff Version. While there has not been a trailer released nor hints of what to expect besides a few teasers of what to expect on the big screen comeback, the 11-minute additional footage is slated to feature seven more deleted scenes.
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Confrims Hire Of a MCU Time-Keeper
Marvel has always excelled in ensuring that all its projects and plots seamlessly integrate with one another in the MCU. In a recent interview with The Direct, She-Hulk‘s headwriter Jessica Gao has commente on how the show falls under the MCU timeline. In order to make sure that all...
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Marvel Releases New Deleted Scene From 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Marvel Studios has recently released a new, never-before-seen deleted clip of the Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth and Russell Crowe in Thor: Love and Thunder. The deleted scene was first debuted by People and shows just how different the dynamic between Zeus and Thor could have been. Ahead of the film’s digital release, the clip shows Thor and Jane in a tender moment in the hospital as she battles cancer. The version that made it to the actual final cut differs from this one has Zeus appears for a surprise visit alluding to being able to help.
hypebeast.com
Childish Looks To Take You Out of This World With Its Spooky Hoodie Release
Birmingham is quickly becoming a city full of fresh ideas and creative individualism. Recently, the midlands were blessed with an impressive collection from rising brand Bene Culture, and now fellow Brummy label Childish is presenting its latest hoodie. Launched by friends Jay Swingler and Romell Henry – after gaining strong popularity on YouTube — the pair have quickly broken out of the mold of “YouTuber merch,” by curating intricately-designed pieces that combine top-quality brushback jersey and bright graphics that hold individualized narratives.
hypebeast.com
'Rick and Morty' Showrunner Promises New Season Every Year
Season six of Rick and Morty is just around the corner and now showrunner Scott Marder and producer James Siciliano have revealed that there’ll be plenty more seasons to come. Speaking to Inverse in promotion of the upcoming return, Marder said that the latest season will begin the second...
hypebeast.com
Freddie Gibbs Delivers First '$oul $old $eparately' Album Merch Drop
In celebration of his $oul $old $eparately album announcement, Freddie Gibbs has delivered his first merch drop for the highly-anticipated record. The casino-themed collection is designed by Matthew Draeger and features creative direction from Gibbs’ longtime manager, Ben “Lambo” Lambert. It arrives alongside the rapper’s music video for the Moneybagg Yo-assisted single “Too Much,” which takes place in the fictional $$$ Resort & Casino. T-shirts, long-sleeved shirts and hoodies in both black and white sport the SOUL SOLD SEPARATELY emblem alongside the $$$ Resort & Casino logo and phone number, sprinkled with designs of playing cards and dices to pay homage to casino games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Oliver Sim Taps BEAMS for 'Hideous Bastard' Merch Collection
Oliver Sim, the lead vocalist and bassist of The XX, has been teasing his debut album, Hideous Bastard, since March this year. From that, we’ve heard four songs — “Hideous,” “Romance With a Memory,” “GMT” and “Fruit” — and ahead of the much-anticipated drop on September 9, Sim has unveiled his merch collection that’s made in collaboration with the Japanese purveyors of fine-quality, relaxed staples: BEAMS.
hypebeast.com
New 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Trailer Introduces Toxic Monkey Grafaiai
In anticipation of its November release, Nintendo and Game Freak have now released a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Introducing “Grafaiai,” a new Toxic Monkey Pokémon originating from the region of Paldea. Unlike previous installments, Scarlet and Violet will feature three main stories, and...
hypebeast.com
Lil Baby Announces Third Studio Album 'It's Only Me'
Lil Baby on Friday announced his third studio album, It’s Only Me, on Instagram, revealing the record’s official cover art and October 14 release date. “‘It’s Only Me’ 10-14-22,” Baby wrote on the social media platform under the official artwork. “I Kno Its Been Along Time Coming But I’m Coming Harder And Harder.” Evidently inspired by Mount Rushmore, the album cover features an illustration of Lil Baby’s various life stages carved into a mountain located above a waterfall and serene lake.
YOGA・
hypebeast.com
'Obi-Wan Kenobi's Third Sister Reva Joins the Hot Toys 1:6th Family
After unveiling new figures of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader following the release of the beloved Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Hot Toys is now introducing another key character to its 1:6th lineup, unveiling Reva, the Third Sister. In the Hong Kong-based premium toy company’s usual manner, the new collectible...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
YG Shares ‘I Got Issues’ LP Cover Art and Release Date
Following the release of 2020’s My Life 4Hunnid and 2021’s Kommunity Service, YG gearing up to return with a new full-length project. I Got Issues is slated to drop at the very end of this month through Def Jam. The rapper announced the news of the forthcoming album...
hypebeast.com
Kali Uchis Doesn't Believe in The Rules of Love in New Single "NO HAY LEY"
Kali Uchis has dropped off her latest single, “NO HAY LEY.”. Clocking in at just a little over two-and-a-half minutes, the track features production work from Ovy On The Drums, El Guincho, Jam City and Uchis herself, and is an ode to love that has no boundaries. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” the GRAMMY winner explained. “‘En el amor no hay ley’ means ‘there are no laws to love.’ Be with who makes you happy, and don’t listen to what anyone else has to say about it because it wasn’t their business in the first place!”
hypebeast.com
'House of the Dragon' Makes First Episode Free on YouTube
If you’re looking to check out HBO‘s new Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon but you’re still deciding on whether to go with a subscription, you’re now in luck: the media giant will now let you stream the show’s first episode on YouTube completely for free.
hypebeast.com
Goldenvoice Revives This Ain't No Picnic Festival with Fresh and Freaky Artists
Taking place at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, Goldenvoice has brought back its This Ain’t No Picnic music festival with a line-up that mixes historic acts with cutting-edge artists. Originally launched in 1999, This Ain’t No Picnic marks one of the Goldenvoice’s earliest festivals and presents an opportunity for more fresh, freaky and subversive acts to take on larger stages.
hypebeast.com
'Sonic Frontiers' Overview Trailer Explains Premise of the Game
Sonic Frontiers has now released an overview trailer giving fans of the franchise a better understanding of the premise of the game. As the new clip explains, Sonic finds himself waking up in a mysterious land called Cyber Space, separated from his friends. Luckily, he manages to escape and arrives on the Starfall Islands, where he runs into a series of mysterious ruins and strange inhabitants. His task will be to find his lost friends and figure out what’s going on on these islands.
hypebeast.com
Watch Megan Thee Stallion's Appearance in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'
Following news of her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Megan Thee Stallion made her appearance in Marvel Studios‘ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. During Episode 3 of the new Disney+ series that premiered this week (September 1), Meg showed up as one of Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk’s (Tatiana Maslany) clients.
hypebeast.com
Doechii Drops Dynamic New Visual for “Persuasive” With SZA
After updating her popular track “Persuasive” with multi-genre superstar SZA, Doechii has released a new dynamic visual for the song. Following her first music video for “Persuasive” and the video for “Crazy,” the Tampa-born rapper gave the world a taste of her multifaceted vision. Now with the video for “Persuasive” with SZA, it is evident that Doechii will deliver a unique offering every time. Coming in hard, the visual starts off by cycling between Doechii in fuschia feathers atop a panel of tv screens and sitting on a black leather chair surrounded by moving plastic.
hypebeast.com
Nicki Minaj Drops Official "Super Freaky Girl" Video
Nicki Minaj has dropped off the official music video for her chart-topping track, “Super Freaky Girl.”. The visual, directed by Joseph Kahn, sees Minaj cosplay as Rick James, whose 1981 hit “Super Freak” is sampled on the single. She also appears as an animated, knife-obsessed Nicki Barbie, complete with a robotic pet dog, a head-to-toe pink fit and her very own Ken, played by Alexander Ludwig.
Comments / 1