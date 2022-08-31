Kali Uchis has dropped off her latest single, “NO HAY LEY.”. Clocking in at just a little over two-and-a-half minutes, the track features production work from Ovy On The Drums, El Guincho, Jam City and Uchis herself, and is an ode to love that has no boundaries. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” the GRAMMY winner explained. “‘En el amor no hay ley’ means ‘there are no laws to love.’ Be with who makes you happy, and don’t listen to what anyone else has to say about it because it wasn’t their business in the first place!”

