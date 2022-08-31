ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WECT

First Alert Forecast: mostly dry for the rest of the Labor Day weekend; tropics finally heating up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday evening to you! Thanks for tuning in with us this holiday weekend. Your First Alert Forecast is not perfect, but overall friendly for the Cape Fear Region through Labor Day weekend. Rain chances will hover in the 20-30% range through Monday. Highs will be deep into the 80s with lows in the upper 60s and 70s through the period.
WECT

First Alert Forecast: tropics triggered to start September

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast is not perfect but fairly friendly for the Cape Fear Region into Labor Day weekend. Friday is trending dry but we will see an uptick in isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Labor Day weekend. Highs will be deep into the 80s with lows in the upper 60s and 70s through the period.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Daily South

Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina

Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Rent rates increase across the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The price of rent is on the rise across the Cape Fear. The rate increase is drawing concerns from both property owners leasing their homes, and from renters. Coastal Realty & Management owner Tammy Sanders says average rent rates across the country have increased by...
WILMINGTON, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
WECT

Carolina Beach State Park to conduct controlled burn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach State Park announced that a controlled burn was conducted near the park’s entrance on Sept. 2. at 10 a.m that ended around the afternoon of the same day. Per the announcement, the eastern portion of the Sugarloaf Trail around Lily Pond, Grass...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WBTW News13

Contractor dredging Intracoastal Waterway hits wire knocks out power for 12K in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people were without power Thursday afternoon in North Myrtle Beach after a contractor dredging the Intracoastal Waterway hit a wire that then flew into a transmission line, according to Santee Cooper. The utility company’s outage map showed that 11,808 customers were without power, as of 4:30 p.m. […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WNCT

Let’s Go Out: The Liberty Festival in Holly Ridge

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C (WNCT) – Holly Ridge will be the place this weekend as the Liberty Festival is coming back bigger than ever with its second September date. Let’s Go Out: Festivals in ENC The event used to be its July 4 celebration but was moved to the Labor Day weekend due to COVID-19. The […]
HOLLY RIDGE, NC
#First Alert#Labor Day Weekend#Invest
whqr.org

The onshore aspect of offshore wind: Here's what to expect

While offshore wind is just that - off the shore — the industry requires facilities on shore for support, like manufacturing, operations, and maintenance. With the Wilmington East Wind Energy area leased earlier this year, multiple stakeholders are discussing where facilities like that could go. Steve Yost is president...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

West Nile Virus detected in New Hanover County mosquitos

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Public Health’s mosquito control team has detected the West Nile Virus in four local mosquito traps. Though the disease is dangerous, it’s also rare. The county says that the public shouldn’t be alarmed and should be vigilant in efforts to prevent mosquito bites.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or you like to travel often to this beautiful state and you also happen to enjoy going out with friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you have to visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on this list.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
Weather
Environment
WITN

Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Friday Night Football: Week 3

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s the scores from week three of the high school football season:. New Hanover 29 at Butler 28. Swansboro 23 at North Brunswick 49. North Myrtle Beach 42 at West Brunswick 26. West Bladen 0 at South Brunswick 62. Dixon 0 at Topsail 43. Union...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

White Oak High School will have remote learning day Friday due to ‘possible threat’

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - White Oak High School in Jacksonville has announced it is shifting to remote learning for Friday, Sept. 2nd due to a possible threat at the school. Brent Anderson, Onslow County Schools chief communications officer, says the school system got word late Thursday afternoon from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office of a possible threat Friday at White Oak High.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
fox46.com

Here’s everything being filmed in NC

(WGHP) — Lights! Camera! Action! Three movies and two TV shows are currently filming in North Carolina. Lauded actor Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut with “Eric Larue.” The film is being made in the Wilmington area and tells the story of a mother of a teen who killed three of his classmates during a shooting. Alexander Skarsgard, Judy Greer and Alison Pill star.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Pigs, dog, ducks pulled from Duplin County home

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Animal rescue organizations on Wednesday are racing to save more than 100 pigs and other animals on a property in Duplin County.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladen Co. businesses to be added to Rural RISE NC project

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Secretary of State’s Office announced Sept. 2 that Bladen County businesses are being added to the Rural RISE NC project. Per the announcement, being added to the initiative will give business creators in Bladen County free and low-cost resources such as:. A checklist...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

