WECT
First Alert Forecast: mostly dry for the rest of the Labor Day weekend; tropics finally heating up
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday evening to you! Thanks for tuning in with us this holiday weekend. Your First Alert Forecast is not perfect, but overall friendly for the Cape Fear Region through Labor Day weekend. Rain chances will hover in the 20-30% range through Monday. Highs will be deep into the 80s with lows in the upper 60s and 70s through the period.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: tropics triggered to start September
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast is not perfect but fairly friendly for the Cape Fear Region into Labor Day weekend. Friday is trending dry but we will see an uptick in isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Labor Day weekend. Highs will be deep into the 80s with lows in the upper 60s and 70s through the period.
The Daily South
Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina
Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rent rates increase across the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The price of rent is on the rise across the Cape Fear. The rate increase is drawing concerns from both property owners leasing their homes, and from renters. Coastal Realty & Management owner Tammy Sanders says average rent rates across the country have increased by...
WECT
Carolina Beach State Park to conduct controlled burn
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach State Park announced that a controlled burn was conducted near the park’s entrance on Sept. 2. at 10 a.m that ended around the afternoon of the same day. Per the announcement, the eastern portion of the Sugarloaf Trail around Lily Pond, Grass...
Contractor dredging Intracoastal Waterway hits wire knocks out power for 12K in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people were without power Thursday afternoon in North Myrtle Beach after a contractor dredging the Intracoastal Waterway hit a wire that then flew into a transmission line, according to Santee Cooper. The utility company’s outage map showed that 11,808 customers were without power, as of 4:30 p.m. […]
Let’s Go Out: The Liberty Festival in Holly Ridge
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C (WNCT) – Holly Ridge will be the place this weekend as the Liberty Festival is coming back bigger than ever with its second September date. Let’s Go Out: Festivals in ENC The event used to be its July 4 celebration but was moved to the Labor Day weekend due to COVID-19. The […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret eyeing potential changes to allow future townhouses, patio homes in specific locations
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret staff and the planning board are still working on a proposed Unified Development Ordinance amendment that would allow limited development of alternative housing options in town in the future. The planning board and board of commissioners eyed the possibility of allowing townhouses in the...
WECT
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Solar energy is having its moment in the sun as more people are making the switch to alternative energy sources. But as with many emerging technologies, more companies are capitalizing on the product. As the industry becomes crowded, some companies are facing backlash from customers. North...
whqr.org
The onshore aspect of offshore wind: Here's what to expect
While offshore wind is just that - off the shore — the industry requires facilities on shore for support, like manufacturing, operations, and maintenance. With the Wilmington East Wind Energy area leased earlier this year, multiple stakeholders are discussing where facilities like that could go. Steve Yost is president...
WITN
West Nile Virus detected in New Hanover County mosquitos
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Public Health’s mosquito control team has detected the West Nile Virus in four local mosquito traps. Though the disease is dangerous, it’s also rare. The county says that the public shouldn’t be alarmed and should be vigilant in efforts to prevent mosquito bites.
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina or you like to travel often to this beautiful state and you also happen to enjoy going out with friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you have to visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on this list.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Tortoiseshell kitten from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter has been adopted
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 5-month-old, tortoiseshell-colored kitten has been adopted from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. The unnamed, shorthair female kitten is microchipped, vaccinated and spayed. Those interested in adopting other animals are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive, Wilmington. The...
WITN
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
WECT
Friday Night Football: Week 3
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s the scores from week three of the high school football season:. New Hanover 29 at Butler 28. Swansboro 23 at North Brunswick 49. North Myrtle Beach 42 at West Brunswick 26. West Bladen 0 at South Brunswick 62. Dixon 0 at Topsail 43. Union...
WITN
White Oak High School will have remote learning day Friday due to ‘possible threat’
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - White Oak High School in Jacksonville has announced it is shifting to remote learning for Friday, Sept. 2nd due to a possible threat at the school. Brent Anderson, Onslow County Schools chief communications officer, says the school system got word late Thursday afternoon from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office of a possible threat Friday at White Oak High.
fox46.com
Here’s everything being filmed in NC
(WGHP) — Lights! Camera! Action! Three movies and two TV shows are currently filming in North Carolina. Lauded actor Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut with “Eric Larue.” The film is being made in the Wilmington area and tells the story of a mother of a teen who killed three of his classmates during a shooting. Alexander Skarsgard, Judy Greer and Alison Pill star.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Horizons CEO accuses commissioner of offering $50M from hospital sale for silence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — State prosecutors are looking into a possible offer a New Hanover County Commissioner made using money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to a non-profit in Wilmington to stay quiet. It all started over who would manage the new substance abuse treatment...
WRAL
Pigs, dog, ducks pulled from Duplin County home
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Animal rescue organizations on Wednesday are racing to save more than 100 pigs and other animals on a property in Duplin County.
WECT
Bladen Co. businesses to be added to Rural RISE NC project
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Secretary of State’s Office announced Sept. 2 that Bladen County businesses are being added to the Rural RISE NC project. Per the announcement, being added to the initiative will give business creators in Bladen County free and low-cost resources such as:. A checklist...
