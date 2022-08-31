ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

The Daily South

Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina

Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
SURF CITY, NC
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
bladenonline.com

Annual Labor Day Weekend Sidewalk Sale in Downtown Elizabethtown

Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further than your own hometown!. Happening now is the annual Labor Day Weekend Sidewalk sale! Today and Monday, shoppers will have a chance to score some great deals at Leinwand’s, Amy’s, and many more of downtown Elizabethtown’s local businesses.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WWAY finds answers for CFPU customers with paperless billing issues

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A number of customers of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are concerned about their water bill, and why they haven’t received one. Bob Nichol got a call Tuesday from the utility company’s customer service department notifying him his water would be disconnected at his address but had not received a bill in two months.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Entrepreneur’s Family Recipe a Hit

A Lake Waccamaw resident is splitting her time between Columbus County and Georgia, all in the name of entrepreneurship. Deondra Jenkins is the owner and operator of a dessert business inspired by family recipes called Pudding Pleasantries. Though sales for her Southern pudding delights are booming online, she hopes that her leap of faith will bring a brick-and-mortar building to her future.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Sampson Independent

No community without unity

Clinton’s Unity Walk, scheduled for Sept. 10, seeks to reclaim the city as a place of safety and belonging in the wake of violence and loss. The event has already attracted significant support and event organizer Heather Dixon, founder of the non-profit Changing Lives 365, said the day of hope and healing will bring in more change for the community.
CLINTON, NC
WITN

West Nile Virus detected in New Hanover County mosquitos

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Public Health’s mosquito control team has detected the West Nile Virus in four local mosquito traps. Though the disease is dangerous, it’s also rare. The county says that the public shouldn’t be alarmed and should be vigilant in efforts to prevent mosquito bites.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Residents on the Road to New York National Talent Tour

On September 18 at five o’clock p.m., two of our very own Bladen County residents, Jair and Saeed McElveen, will be competing in a vocal competition in hopes of an all “expense-paid trip to New York and a chance to audition at the World Famous Apollo Theatre for Amateur Night at the Apollo.”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladen Co. businesses to be added to Rural RISE NC project

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Secretary of State’s Office announced Sept. 2 that Bladen County businesses are being added to the Rural RISE NC project. Per the announcement, being added to the initiative will give business creators in Bladen County free and low-cost resources such as:. A checklist...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

HGTV announces winner of Castle Hayne Smart Home contest

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A winner has been announced from over 104 million entries in the 2022 HGTV Smart Home sweepstakes. Leah Nadorff of Columbia, South Carolina, has been selected as the winner of a prize package valued at over $1.2 million. The bundle includes the brand-new approximately...
COLUMBIA, SC
bladenonline.com

Adoption Special at Bladen County Animal Control

Throughout September, the Bladen County Animal Control will have an adoption special on cats and dogs. The adoption special has fees ranging between 40 to 45 dollars for dogs and just 30 dollars for cats. These fees include core and rabies vaccinations and a microchip. If you would like to...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

