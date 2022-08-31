Read full article on original website
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Art teacher needs help with supplies for young students
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Allison Ellis is an art teacher in Hallsboro who works at two schools. She would like to enhance her students’ creativity but she needs help buying supplies. She’s hoping to get donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina
Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
Wilmington Mom, Entrepreneur one of the Extraordinary People of Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Call her businesswoman, entrepreneur, blogger, podcaster or visionary, but Stephanie Lanier’s favorite title is “mom”. She’s a working mom who does more before her morning coffee than most of us do in a day. As the mother to a medically fragile...
Back to School 2022: Bladen County Schools gets creative to make up for teacher shortages
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Imagine sitting in math class, ready to learn in-person on the first day of school. Your teacher, however, is on the other side of the county. Broadcasting classes from one school to another is just one way Bladen County Schools has tried to make up for a shortage of teachers.
Annual Labor Day Weekend Sidewalk Sale in Downtown Elizabethtown
Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further than your own hometown!. Happening now is the annual Labor Day Weekend Sidewalk sale! Today and Monday, shoppers will have a chance to score some great deals at Leinwand’s, Amy’s, and many more of downtown Elizabethtown’s local businesses.
WWAY finds answers for CFPU customers with paperless billing issues
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A number of customers of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are concerned about their water bill, and why they haven’t received one. Bob Nichol got a call Tuesday from the utility company’s customer service department notifying him his water would be disconnected at his address but had not received a bill in two months.
Entrepreneur’s Family Recipe a Hit
A Lake Waccamaw resident is splitting her time between Columbus County and Georgia, all in the name of entrepreneurship. Deondra Jenkins is the owner and operator of a dessert business inspired by family recipes called Pudding Pleasantries. Though sales for her Southern pudding delights are booming online, she hopes that her leap of faith will bring a brick-and-mortar building to her future.
Port City United launches ‘Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights’ initiative, hopes to make community safer
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United announced the launching of their “Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights” initiative. Working in collaboration with Duke Energy and the City of Wilmington, PCU hopes to bring attention to and address areas in the community where additional lighting and/or repairs to lighting are needed.
No community without unity
Clinton’s Unity Walk, scheduled for Sept. 10, seeks to reclaim the city as a place of safety and belonging in the wake of violence and loss. The event has already attracted significant support and event organizer Heather Dixon, founder of the non-profit Changing Lives 365, said the day of hope and healing will bring in more change for the community.
Coastal Horizons CEO accuses commissioner of offering $50M from hospital sale for silence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — State prosecutors are looking into a possible offer a New Hanover County Commissioner made using money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to a non-profit in Wilmington to stay quiet. It all started over who would manage the new substance abuse treatment...
Pet of the Week: Tortoiseshell kitten from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter has been adopted
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 5-month-old, tortoiseshell-colored kitten has been adopted from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. The unnamed, shorthair female kitten is microchipped, vaccinated and spayed. Those interested in adopting other animals are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive, Wilmington. The...
Pet Pals: 1 1/2-Year-Old Shepherd Mix Looking For a Forever Home
This week’s Pet Pal is a 1 ½-year-old female shepherd mix. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services staff describe her as an absolute love bug and is a favorite among the staff. They also say that she enjoys all types of attention, and loves cuddling after...
West Nile Virus detected in New Hanover County mosquitos
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Public Health’s mosquito control team has detected the West Nile Virus in four local mosquito traps. Though the disease is dangerous, it’s also rare. The county says that the public shouldn’t be alarmed and should be vigilant in efforts to prevent mosquito bites.
Back to School 2022: Columbus County Schools looks to combat staffing shortages, inflation
Some CFPUA customers not receiving bill notifications. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Some...
Bladen County Residents on the Road to New York National Talent Tour
On September 18 at five o’clock p.m., two of our very own Bladen County residents, Jair and Saeed McElveen, will be competing in a vocal competition in hopes of an all “expense-paid trip to New York and a chance to audition at the World Famous Apollo Theatre for Amateur Night at the Apollo.”
North Carolina animal sanctuary takes in 100 potbelly pigs
Daehnrich and Joseph Purington, executive director and co-founder of Sisu Refuge, went to the property and say they saw nearly 100 pigs in need of help.
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Solar energy is having its moment in the sun as more people are making the switch to alternative energy sources. But as with many emerging technologies, more companies are capitalizing on the product. As the industry becomes crowded, some companies are facing backlash from customers. North...
Bladen Co. businesses to be added to Rural RISE NC project
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Secretary of State’s Office announced Sept. 2 that Bladen County businesses are being added to the Rural RISE NC project. Per the announcement, being added to the initiative will give business creators in Bladen County free and low-cost resources such as:. A checklist...
HGTV announces winner of Castle Hayne Smart Home contest
CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A winner has been announced from over 104 million entries in the 2022 HGTV Smart Home sweepstakes. Leah Nadorff of Columbia, South Carolina, has been selected as the winner of a prize package valued at over $1.2 million. The bundle includes the brand-new approximately...
Adoption Special at Bladen County Animal Control
Throughout September, the Bladen County Animal Control will have an adoption special on cats and dogs. The adoption special has fees ranging between 40 to 45 dollars for dogs and just 30 dollars for cats. These fees include core and rabies vaccinations and a microchip. If you would like to...
