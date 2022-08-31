ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTAL

Marshall man identified as driver in fatal Broadmoor motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner says 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of Marshall was driving his motorcycle in the 6300 block of Youree Drive just after 1 a.m. when the cycle veered off the road, struck the curb and jumped a cement ditch. Gehring was pronounced dead on the scene.
MARSHALL, TX
KTAL

CPSO: Hwy 79 in Greenwood reopened

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff has reopened the portion of US Highway 79 that was closed early Saturday morning due to a fallen tree. Caddo 911 records show the incident was reported at 1:30 a.m. on Hwy 79 near Locust Hill Road and Button Road in Greenwood.
GREENWOOD, LA
KSLA

LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport

Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road and her vehicle was shot at. The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Four Shreveport Juveniles Arrested After Shootout

Four juveniles who were arrested following a shootout on Tuesday (8-30-22) morning have been charged for their muti-day crime spree. During the investigation, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Detectives learned the juveniles, ages 16 and 17, started their crime spree in Shreveport's Southern Hills Neighborhood where they stole a car just after 2 a.m. on Monday. On Tuesday, they stole a pickup truck in Blanchard. The two stolen vehicles were later used to facilitate the burglaries of vehicles in the Blanchard area and North Forty Loop where the shootout happened.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Minden man killed in Webster Parish motorcycle crash

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Minden man killed in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in Webster Parish. State police are investigating the single vehicle fatality crash on Middle Road that claimed the life of 58-year-old Mark Isenhour just after 4:00 a.m. Isenhour was...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Shreveport boil advisory could be lifted Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials with the City of Shreveport released a statement late Thursday night that some areas of Shreveport may no longer be under a boil notice as soon as Friday. They say crews made significant progress Thursday in repairing three damaged towers. Repairs were completed Thursday...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
MARION COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Fire damages home in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Highland suffered significant damage from a fire Tuesday afternoon. The Shreveport Fire Department said that when they arrived at the duplex on the 100 block of Herndon St., smoke was coming from the front and sides of the building. Twenty-three firefighters arrived at the scene just after 2:00 p.m. and quickly got the flames under control.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Passenger ejected in East Texas crash, helicopter lands on I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas passenger was ejected from a car during a two-vehicle crash on Monday and was severely injured. The wreck happened in Harrison County and deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety were called the the incident on I-20 in the westbound lane. A car crashed into another […]
KTAL

City: LDH drones found holes in Shreveport water tanks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Holes in the tops of four of Shreveport‘s water towers discovered Wednesday, prompting a city-wide boil advisory, were discovered with the help of the Louisiana Department of Health and drone technology. Shreveport Superintendent of Water Purification Qiana Maple-Lars says crews are still assessing the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
scttx.com

Sheriff's Department Investigating Theft of Razr in Mt. Herman Community (Updated)

September 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a side by side that occurred September 2, 2022. At approximately 12:52 a.m., an unknown individual entered on to a property in the Mt. Herman Community on Highway 7 W and left driving a 2017 Polaris Razr. Video surveillance shows the suspect pulling out of the driveway on the Razr heading West on Highway 7.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Eden Gardens’ class of 1970 celebrates 52nd reunion, dedication wall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Eden Gardens High School class of 1970 celebrated their 52nd reunion on Saturday, Sept. 3. Back in February, KSLA interviewed the group who were almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve. This happened less than two months before their graduation. The effort was said to be part of integration.
SHREVEPORT, LA

