Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Related
33-Year-Old Micah D Gehring Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
Official coroner reports state that a man from Texas died in a motorcycle accident when the vehicle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner as 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of [..]
KTAL
Marshall man identified as driver in fatal Broadmoor motorcycle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner says 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of Marshall was driving his motorcycle in the 6300 block of Youree Drive just after 1 a.m. when the cycle veered off the road, struck the curb and jumped a cement ditch. Gehring was pronounced dead on the scene.
KTAL
CPSO: Hwy 79 in Greenwood reopened
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff has reopened the portion of US Highway 79 that was closed early Saturday morning due to a fallen tree. Caddo 911 records show the incident was reported at 1:30 a.m. on Hwy 79 near Locust Hill Road and Button Road in Greenwood.
Motorcyclist dead in Longview after crash involving fire engine
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a Thursday evening crash involving a Longview fire engine. Officials said an initial investigation showed a fire engine was traveling west on Alpine Road and “failed to yield right of way turning onto E. Ann Drive in front of the motorcycle which was traveling East […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport
Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road and her vehicle was shot at. The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation.
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, several bullet holes found
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas judge was shot at Friday night after mistakenly driving down the wrong driveway, and found over six bullet holes on her car after the incident, according to officials. Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff’s office after her car was […]
Four Shreveport Juveniles Arrested After Shootout
Four juveniles who were arrested following a shootout on Tuesday (8-30-22) morning have been charged for their muti-day crime spree. During the investigation, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Detectives learned the juveniles, ages 16 and 17, started their crime spree in Shreveport's Southern Hills Neighborhood where they stole a car just after 2 a.m. on Monday. On Tuesday, they stole a pickup truck in Blanchard. The two stolen vehicles were later used to facilitate the burglaries of vehicles in the Blanchard area and North Forty Loop where the shootout happened.
KTAL
Minden man killed in Webster Parish motorcycle crash
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Minden man killed in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in Webster Parish. State police are investigating the single vehicle fatality crash on Middle Road that claimed the life of 58-year-old Mark Isenhour just after 4:00 a.m. Isenhour was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Burger Joint Just Closed Down For Good in Bossier
If I am craving a burger, a few places in town can always kill a craving. 5 Guys always comes up as an option when I am craving a cheeseburger. 5 Guys Burger and Fries Has Been A favorite Ever Since I Lived in California. I remember the first time...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harrison County (Harrison County, TX)
According to the Harrison County Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Harrison County on Monday. The officials stated that the crash occurred on I-20 in the westbound lane.
KTAL
Shreveport boil advisory could be lifted Friday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials with the City of Shreveport released a statement late Thursday night that some areas of Shreveport may no longer be under a boil notice as soon as Friday. They say crews made significant progress Thursday in repairing three damaged towers. Repairs were completed Thursday...
KTBS
The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
KTAL
Fire damages home in Highland neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Highland suffered significant damage from a fire Tuesday afternoon. The Shreveport Fire Department said that when they arrived at the duplex on the 100 block of Herndon St., smoke was coming from the front and sides of the building. Twenty-three firefighters arrived at the scene just after 2:00 p.m. and quickly got the flames under control.
Man arrested after allegedly setting fire, threatening Longview fire official
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon after allegedly starting a fire in Longview, according to the fire department. Longview fire and police departments responded to a call around 2:23 p.m. about a person setting a fire in the 200 block of East Sycamore Street, which is near Longview Square Apartments, […]
Passenger ejected in East Texas crash, helicopter lands on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas passenger was ejected from a car during a two-vehicle crash on Monday and was severely injured. The wreck happened in Harrison County and deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety were called the the incident on I-20 in the westbound lane. A car crashed into another […]
KSLA
Head of Bossier police union, co-defendant to be detained until next hearing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A hearing on whether or not to hold a Bossier Police sergeant until his trial date was held Thursday, Sept. 1. Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford was arrested the last weekend of August after the FBI conducted a raid at the department’s headquarters. [ORIGINAL...
KTAL
City: LDH drones found holes in Shreveport water tanks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Holes in the tops of four of Shreveport‘s water towers discovered Wednesday, prompting a city-wide boil advisory, were discovered with the help of the Louisiana Department of Health and drone technology. Shreveport Superintendent of Water Purification Qiana Maple-Lars says crews are still assessing the...
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department Investigating Theft of Razr in Mt. Herman Community (Updated)
September 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a side by side that occurred September 2, 2022. At approximately 12:52 a.m., an unknown individual entered on to a property in the Mt. Herman Community on Highway 7 W and left driving a 2017 Polaris Razr. Video surveillance shows the suspect pulling out of the driveway on the Razr heading West on Highway 7.
KSLA
Eden Gardens’ class of 1970 celebrates 52nd reunion, dedication wall
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Eden Gardens High School class of 1970 celebrated their 52nd reunion on Saturday, Sept. 3. Back in February, KSLA interviewed the group who were almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve. This happened less than two months before their graduation. The effort was said to be part of integration.
Comments / 1