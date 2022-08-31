Read full article on original website
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach
Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:58 a.m. on...
Man gets seven years for woman’s stabbing death on Carlsbad hiking trail
CARLSBAD — A man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 68-year-old woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17 years old was sentenced today to seven years in prison. The defendant, Haloa Beaudet, 18, pleaded guilty last month to a murder count in connection with the Nov. 23, 2020, stabbing death of Lisa Thorborg in Carlsbad.
State approves SANDAG transportation plan with road user charge
CARLSBAD — The California Air Resources Board approved SANDAG’s controversial $172 billion Regional Transportation Plan on Aug. 26, with the contentious road user charge in place as an integral funding mechanism. Officials with SANDAG, the only metropolitan planning agency in the state with a local road-user charge, were...
Blakespear takes slight lead over Gunderson in latest poll
ENCINITAS — A new poll shows Democrat Catherine Blakespear holding a narrow lead over her opponent Republican challenger Matt Gunderson in the race for the 38th State Senate District seat. The survey, conducted by the polling firm Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates, or FM3, paid for by Blakespear’s...
Carlsbad City Library eliminates fines for overdue items
CARLSBAD — Beginning today, the Carlsbad City Library is eliminating late fees for overdue items as part of the library’s efforts to ensure the library remains easy to use and accessible. The change means that fines for overdue items will be forgiven, including any outstanding fines, for all...
