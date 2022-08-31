Strong results, but contrasting geo-political forces and market reactions for Fortescue (ASX:FMG) & Woodside (ASX:WDS)

Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
tipranks.com
‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment
In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness...
tipranks.com
Oil & Gas vs. Green Energy: Which Sector Is Favored Currently?
The oil & gas sector has taken center stage since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war. The shortage of supply from Russia has pumped up the demand for oil & gas resources from other nations. Simultaneously, economies worldwide are pushing toward cleaner and greener energy resources. According to TipRanks data,...
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods Stock: Pricing Power to Result in Record Profits?
Tyson Foods is benefiting from current market conditions, and the company should achieve record earnings this year, powered by its robust pricing leverage. The stock remains an interesting pick, with a decent dividend and a relatively-cheap valuation. Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) is a food producer, and it’s presently enjoying fantastic...
tipranks.com
Time to get bullish again on China? J.P. Morgan sees buying opportunity in these 2 Chinese stocks
Chinese stocks have come under pressure for various reasons over the past year and a half or so; a slowing economy has been one cause while domestic tussles with the regulators haven’t helped either, particularly for those in the tech sector. Another element keeping sentiment low and impacting performance has been the fear of de-listing for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. This is on account of Chinese companies not meeting U.S. auditing standards. But the prospects of de-listing might be less likely now.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
Let’s understand why HCP, IOT, LULU, NCNO, and PD stocks were the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. HashiCorp, Inc....
tipranks.com
RMO versus QS: Which EV Battery Stock is Better?
EV stocks have been hot for years, but the makers of EV components haven’t gotten quite as much attention. However, QuantumScape’s technological breakthroughs could make it a solid candidate for future success, while it’s harder to see a road to profitability for Romeo Power. The Inflation Reduction...
tipranks.com
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reports Solid Q3-2022 Results; Here are the Numbers
Broadcom’s Fiscal Q3-2022 results came in better than expected both in terms of earnings per share and revenue. Similarly, the company issued guidance that was ahead of expectations. Analysts are also unanimously bullish on the stock, and it’s easy to see why. After market close today, semiconductor giant...
tipranks.com
Why Is Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) The Hottest Stock This Week
Shares of Uni-Select have nearly doubled over the past year. The company’s hunger for growth and a smooth operational structure deserve investors’ attention. Shares of Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) have grown nearly 100% over the past 12 months, and the stock may have more steam left in it. Here’s what makes UNS the hottest stock this week.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Friday, September 2: What You Need to Know
Stocks finished Friday’s trading session in the red after a strong start. Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations, however, this may give the Federal Reserve more reason to continue being hawkish. Nevertheless, Fed Funds futures indicate that investors’ expectations for December interest rates have fallen compared to yesterday. Stocks Finish...
tipranks.com
Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?
If you have a high-risk appetite, penny stocks might be a good investment. These low-priced shares usually belong to lesser-known companies and can prove to be multi-baggers. However, while investing in penny stocks can generate high returns it’s critical to be aware of the potential risks. Only a select few penny stocks turn out to be winners, but most of them are dubious investments. We investigate why they are so risky, how to best invest in penny stocks, and if there are alternatives to penny stock investments.
tipranks.com
Five-Star Insider Buys 9%-Yielding Slate Office REIT: Should You?
A top-rated insider has been consistently buying Slate Office REIT stock for four months now. The insider may be correct with his purchases, as the company’s valuation and dividend yield point to decent upside potential ahead. Recently, Sime Armoyan, a large shareholder of Slate Office REIT (TSE: SOT.UN), has...
tipranks.com
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock: Activision Deal at Risk in the UK
Microsoft must respond to the UK antitrust regulator’s concerns about the Activision Blizzard buyout deal in order to avoid more scrutiny. MSFT stock could come under pressure if the deal fails, but TipRanks insights show the stock remains investors’ favorite for now. Microsoft’s (MSFT) plan to acquire videogame...
tipranks.com
Here’s How the $214M AAM Buyout Deal Will Help Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)
Sun Life Financial is witnessing solid demand for its alternative investment capabilities. The buyout is expected to help the company in expanding its footprint in the high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth markets of the U.S. Canadian financial services company Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) recently announced its plans to buy a...
tipranks.com
Can Innovation Save Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock?
Roku stock is stuck in the gutter, but the bulls, like Cathie Wood, continue to stand by the name in such a trying moment. Though catalysts are few and far between, I wouldn’t underestimate the firm’s ability to innovate its way to a higher multiple. Shares of video-streaming...
tipranks.com
What’s up with the Recently Listed GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock?
GoodRx has disappointed investors with sluggish returns since its listing in 2020. However, the company is confident about its long-term growth potential as it makes efforts to expand its user base and grow inorganically. Consumer-focused digital healthcare platform GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is gradually losing the charm that it created...
tipranks.com
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock: Doubts Persist Despite FTC Defeat
Illumina won against the FTC before an administrative law judge in the Grail acquisition case. However, uncertainties persist for Illumina stock considering that the FTC has another opening to try to scuttle the Grail merger. Moreover, EU regulators have issues with the deal. Despite the challenges, TipRanks’ insights show that retail investors are bullish on ILMN stock.
tipranks.com
Can the Tech Sector Bane be a Boon for Amazon, Microsoft?
The Fed’s interest rate hikes and investors running away from tech stocks in response may be presenting us with a great opportunity to go against the current. Amazon and Microsoft are two stocks worth considering. This year has been difficult for most industries, but the technology sector has been...
tipranks.com
What does Hedge Fund Trading Activity Tell about Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock?
Shopify stock has lost substantial value in the recent past. Despite the dip, SHOP stock has a negative signal from hedge fund managers. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) offers a platform for internet commerce. A slowdown in e-commerce growth, tough year-over-year comparisons, and the broad tech sell-off amid fears of a recession led to a significant decline in Shopify stock. Though Shopify stock has declined quite a lot (down 77% year-to-date), TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge funds remain negative about its prospects.
tipranks.com
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock: What Do Performance Metrics Indicate?
PagerDuty continues to deliver strong financials despite a weak macro backdrop. Meanwhile, its key performance metrics remain strong, implying that the momentum in its business could continue. PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), like most stocks in the tech space, has witnessed a selloff in 2022. While shares of this digital operations management software...
