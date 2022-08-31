Read full article on original website
Prehistoric Viking weapons revealed as glaciers melt in Norway during heat wave
Researchers called the finds a Viking’s “missed shot, but an archaeological bull’s eye.”
americanmilitarynews.com
Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later
Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
Dangerous, potentially explosive ‘graveyard’ revealed amid Europe’s historic drought
The “graveyard” emerged as water levels dropped in the Danube River.
Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall
Aug 20 (Reuters) - Weeks of baking drought across Europe have seen water levels in rivers and lakes fall to levels few can remember, exposing long-submerged treasures - and some unwanted hazards.
Glaciers in Switzerland melted so much that they revealed 2 long-lost bodies and a plane wreck from 1968
As the world warms due to climate change, glaciers in the Swiss Alps are thawing, especially in the summer.
Drought-hit rivers across the world reveal treasures — and a worrying future
Heat waves and drought are hitting communities across the world, threatening supplies of energy and food while causing rivers from Europe’s Danube to China’s Yangtze to dry up. In the United States, these receding water levels have exposed human remains and dinosaur tracks. Elsewhere, they have revealed relics...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
CNET
Newly Discovered Armored Dinosaur Species Found in Argentina
A team of paleontologists has discovered the remains of a previously unknown dinosaur species in Argentina, as reported Sunday by Science Alert. The researchers predict this dinosaur came from the Cretaceous period, the last era of dinosaurs, and it roamed the Earth between 97 million and 94 million years ago.
Skeleton of an 82-foot-long dinosaur was found in a man's backyard in Portugal. It could be the largest ever found in Europe.
The skeleton of a massive dinosaur was discovered in a man's backyard in Pombal, Portugal, and it could be the largest ever found in Europe, according to a news release published Wednesday. The property owner noticed fragments of fossilized bones in his yard when carrying out construction in 2017, and...
Fox News
Historic European drought reveals previously submerged ancient Roman ruins
A severe drought in Europe has caused water levels to drop to the point where a previously submerged complex of Roman ruins is now visible. The ancient Roman complex that began as a military camp when it was first constructed in 75 AD along the Lima River in the Galicia region of Spain is visible after being abandoned centuries ago and fully submerged after the construction of a dam in 1949, The Charlotte-Observer reported.
Chilling warning messages unearthed as Europe’s drought worsens
Carved into the side of a rock, the phrase emerged as water levels continue to drop in one European river, and the five-word translation delivers a warning from ancestors of what’s to come. As Europe's drought continues to worsen, the water levels in rivers have dropped significantly, revealing chilling...
Shocking satellite images show impact of extreme drought on world’s rivers
A painful lack of rain coupled with relentless heatwaves has left China’s Poyang lake shrinking in length and breadth.Dramatic satellite images taken a year apart show how the lake, which averages around 3,500sqkm at peak season, has contracted following the recent drought and 70 days of intense heat. The drying of the freshwater lake has also forced crews to dig trenches to keep the water flowing to irrigate crops, while the decline in water coverage of the Jiangxi lake has cut off irrigation channels to neighbouring farmlands in one of China’s key rice-growing regions.The rising temperatures have sparked mountain...
Smithonian
Europe’s Drought Is Revealing Historic Relics
The ongoing drought and heat waves plaguing Europe this summer are drying up many of the continent’s rivers—and, in the process, revealing historic artifacts and infrastructure. In Serbia, the receding waters of the Danube River near the town of Prahovo last week uncovered an array of World War...
Greenpeace drops 18 limestone boulders onto seabed off coast of Cornwall in attempt to block 'destructive industrial fishing'
Greenpeace dropped 18 limestone boulders on an area of seabed off the coast of Cornwall in an attempt to block 'destructive industrial fishing'. Campaigners threw rocks into South West Deeps from its ship Arctic Sunrise on Thursday 1 September in a bid to stop companies using nets along the sea floor to capture fish.
U.K.・
Russia says gas pipeline suspended indefinitely; G7 nations agree price cap for Russian oil – as it happened
State-owned Gazprom announces NordStream 1 pipeline to stay out of action citing turbine engine damage. This blog is now closed
Once welcomed, Russians in Germany now feel the backlash from Ukraine war
Germany is home to one of the world's biggest Russian diaspora communities, but the Ukraine war has sparked incidents of ostracism and discrimination.
studyfinds.org
Historic heat: Fossilized trees in Siberia reveal it’s never been hotter in 7,000 years
YEKATERINBURG, Russia — 2022 is going down as one of the hottest summers to date. As the planet warms up, scorching heatwaves have caused unprecedented high temperatures. Now, a new study examining the climate in Western Siberia reveals that the warmest summers in the past 7,000 years are happening right now.
Satellites watch Europe dry up in devastating drought that may be the worst in 500 years
The last time Europe suffered from a drought as severe as the one it is experiencing in the summer of 2022 was before the first colonists settled in America. Earth-observing satellites have been delivering a disconcerting stream of images to Europe's climate change researchers over the past months. Water levels in some of the continent's mightiest rivers including the Rhine, Danube and Po have dropped so low that the waterways had to close for traffic. Notoriously rainy countries, such as the U.K., have not seen a drop of rain in months, turning the landscape into a wildfire-prone tinderbox.
Satellite view reveals scope of apocalyptic flooding in Pakistan
Over a third of Pakistan is submerged in flood water after months of relentless rain, satellite observations reveal. Life is not fair for Pakistanis, who are suffering from the most extreme consequences of climate change despite being responsible for only about 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Heavy monsoon rains...
In photos: The widespread threats of melting Himalayan glaciers
Top: Research indicates that only 37 to 49 percent of the glacier mass in the Himalayas will remain by the end of the century. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury / UndarkThe retreat means countries like Nepal and Bangladesh, which rely on these mountain water cycles, will have to adapt.
