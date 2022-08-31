ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later

Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
CNET

Newly Discovered Armored Dinosaur Species Found in Argentina

A team of paleontologists has discovered the remains of a previously unknown dinosaur species in Argentina, as reported Sunday by Science Alert. The researchers predict this dinosaur came from the Cretaceous period, the last era of dinosaurs, and it roamed the Earth between 97 million and 94 million years ago.
Fox News

Historic European drought reveals previously submerged ancient Roman ruins

A severe drought in Europe has caused water levels to drop to the point where a previously submerged complex of Roman ruins is now visible. The ancient Roman complex that began as a military camp when it was first constructed in 75 AD along the Lima River in the Galicia region of Spain is visible after being abandoned centuries ago and fully submerged after the construction of a dam in 1949, The Charlotte-Observer reported.
The Independent

Shocking satellite images show impact of extreme drought on world’s rivers

A painful lack of rain coupled with relentless heatwaves has left China’s Poyang lake shrinking in length and breadth.Dramatic satellite images taken a year apart show how the lake, which averages around 3,500sqkm at peak season, has contracted following the recent drought and 70 days of intense heat. The drying of the freshwater lake has also forced crews to dig trenches to keep the water flowing to irrigate crops, while the decline in water coverage of the Jiangxi lake has cut off irrigation channels to neighbouring farmlands in one of China’s key rice-growing regions.The rising temperatures have sparked mountain...
Smithonian

Europe’s Drought Is Revealing Historic Relics

The ongoing drought and heat waves plaguing Europe this summer are drying up many of the continent’s rivers—and, in the process, revealing historic artifacts and infrastructure. In Serbia, the receding waters of the Danube River near the town of Prahovo last week uncovered an array of World War...
Space.com

Satellites watch Europe dry up in devastating drought that may be the worst in 500 years

The last time Europe suffered from a drought as severe as the one it is experiencing in the summer of 2022 was before the first colonists settled in America. Earth-observing satellites have been delivering a disconcerting stream of images to Europe's climate change researchers over the past months. Water levels in some of the continent's mightiest rivers including the Rhine, Danube and Po have dropped so low that the waterways had to close for traffic. Notoriously rainy countries, such as the U.K., have not seen a drop of rain in months, turning the landscape into a wildfire-prone tinderbox.
Space.com

Satellite view reveals scope of apocalyptic flooding in Pakistan

Over a third of Pakistan is submerged in flood water after months of relentless rain, satellite observations reveal. Life is not fair for Pakistanis, who are suffering from the most extreme consequences of climate change despite being responsible for only about 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Heavy monsoon rains...
