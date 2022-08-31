ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Donna Marie (Polly) Aguirre

Donna Marie (Polly) Aguirre, 63, of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Santa Barbara. Donna was born at Vandenberg Airforce Base in Lompoc on January 5, 1959. She was raised...
Santa Barbara Independent

Hot Holiday Weekend Ahead in Santa Barbara County

The hot Labor Day weekend ahead will increase electricity demand as people flip on their air conditioning and also has fire departments in Santa Barbara County staffing up as the humidity drops and winds rise along the mountains and in the valleys. The state’s electricity manager — the California Independent...
Santa Barbara Independent

Esther H. Baum

Esther H Baum passed away on Saturday, August 6 in Santa Barbara at the age of 93. Esther was born on October 31, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Barney E. Hokin and Dorothy L. Schwartz. She was a loving and dedicated partner to her husband, Robert K. Baum, M.D., for 71 years.
Santa Barbara Independent

Mary Heebner’s Latest Work at Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Gallery

Inspired by a combination of her travels, concern for the planet, and reflections during the recent pandemic, multimedia artist Mary Heebner’s new exhibition, Prayer Flags & a Tale of Longing, is on view at the Architectural Foundation Gallery from September 10 to November 5, with an opening reception on Friday, September 9, from 5-7 p.m.
Santa Barbara Independent

Holly and Courage

An introduction to Holly: She has done her duty as a mom … and now she needs a break and a place to call home. I don’t think I have ever seen a more dedicated mother cat. Holly came to RESQCATS at 4-1/2 pounds and nursing eight kittens. She was the size of a 5-month-old kitten trying to care for her babies. Sadly, one was so compromised that she lost it, but she kept right on diligently caring for the seven others. None of them were that eager to wean from nursing to kitten food, so it took weeks to convince them to eat on their own.
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Conservancy Honors Preservationists

Historic preservationists Nicole Hernandez and William Mahan were recently honored by the Santa Barbara Conservancy for their dedication to the preservation of historic architecture and environment in and around Santa Barbara. Both received the John Pitman Memorial Award, named in honor of the late John Pitman, FAIA, who founded the Conservancy in 1998 to bring together the wide array of individuals, public agencies, and other groups concerned with issues that fell under the broad rubric of historic preservation.
Santa Barbara Independent

Uncool and Uncaring

I can’t believe that City of Santa Barbara hasn’t created designated cooling centers. They sent out weak advice: cool your home via air conditioning 10 a.m.-2 p.m. If no air conditioning, make arrangements. Make arrangements with whom? That non-helpful advice is racist, ageist, ableist, not helpful to those...
Santa Barbara Independent

Pedestrian Killed by Big Rig on Highway 101 Identified as Lompoc Man

The man struck and killed by a big rig truck on Highway 101 in Goleta early Thursday morning has been identified by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office as 30-year-old Paul Douglas Larson, of Lompoc. Larson was reportedly crossing from the right shoulder to the center divider when he was...
Santa Barbara Independent

Blowers? Not Just Gardeners

A letter wondering why Santa Barbara residents put up with noxious gas-powered leaf blowers in our neighborhoods asked a good question. Many have battled over this for the quarter century the prohibition has been on the books. The city long offered a bilingual pamphlet explaining the 1997 ordinance. It’s no...
Santa Barbara Independent

A Cannabis Store at Santa Claus?

There are many very compelling reasons and serious concerns that I, as well as my fellow neighbors, have in strong opposition to locating a cannabis store on Santa Claus Lane. The location would draw much more traffic to the entire length of Santa Claus Lane, which is used by all residents on Santa Claus Lane, Sand Point neighborhood, part of Padaro Lane, and hundreds of employees of the cannabis farms on the mountain-side of 101 as their way to connect with southbound Highway 101, as well as all of the beachgoers and customers of the retail stores/restaurants. This is already a congested area from a traffic standpoint, especially during the summer months. A cannabis store, which is known to have many times the number of customers compared to other retail businesses, would only make the existing problem much worse.
Santa Barbara Independent

One-Year-Old Killed by Vehicle Identified as Munir Delgado of Goleta

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau identified the one-year-old boy killed in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident in Old Town Goleta Tuesday afternoon as Munir Delgado of Goleta. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Delgado was struck by a car on Nectarine Avenue not far from a neighborhood park shortly...
