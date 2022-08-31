Read full article on original website
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Lassen County, Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Eastern Lassen County; Surprise Valley California RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND FAR NORTHWESTERN NEVADA The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Weather Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County and Fire Weather Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity...After another night of poor overnight humidity recovery, minimum humidity will fall to between 7-13% in the afternoon. * Duration...4 to 8 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Bledsoe, Rhea by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Bledsoe; Rhea The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Bledsoe County in east Tennessee Northwestern Rhea County in east Tennessee * Until 1215 PM CDT /115 PM EDT/. * At 932 AM CDT /1032 AM EDT/, local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the warned area. Reported SR-30 near Pikeville unpassable. Water on highway 127 towards Crossville. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pikeville, Spring City, Melvine, Mount Crest, Stinging Fork Falls State Park and Fall Creek Falls State Park. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Lake County; Southern Lake County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 111 expected. * WHERE...Lake County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 20:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures will occur across the region`s interior and in the higher terrain each afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing little relief from the heat.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 09:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Los Angeles County Mountains; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Ojai Valley; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys; Ventura County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with widespread temperatures of 105 to 110. Hottest valleys should reach up to 113. Hottest through Monday in the valleys and lower mountain elevations. * WHERE...Portions of southwest California. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to remain well above normal through Thursday.
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
Map shows where Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco. The Mountain Fire started just outside the small community of Gazelle.
Rum Creek wildfire in Oregon doubles in size, destroys several structures
MERLIN, Ore. — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, after forcing evacuations and prompting the state to take command of efforts to contain the blaze, officials said Sunday. The Rum Creek Fire has burned almost 15 square...
Family with infant are rescued after three days stranded in canyon at Tahoe National Forest
A family hiking with an infant was rescued after spending three days stranded in a steep canyon in a remote California forest, officials said.The parents, along with their 10-year-old, a nine-month-old infant and a dog were hiking in Tahoe National Forest in Northern California when they became stuck.Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said the area, 225 miles northeast of San Francisco, is some of the steepest in the county, which backs onto the Sierra Nevada mountain range.Authorities said the mother came down with heat exhaustion and could not hike out of the remote area to safety.So, the father left the children...
Heat Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures of 100-105 degrees with morning low temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average for early September. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County, Greater Reno-Carson City- Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...This prolonged period of heat may significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those without sufficient cooling or hydration resources, and those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Mass evacuation ordered, emergency declared in eastern Arizona flooding
The Southwest's dangerous flooding Monday overwhelmed the Old West town of Duncan, Arizona, prompting "mass evacuation" and a local state of emergency. The Duncan Valley Rural Fire District declared the "mass evacuation of flood prone areas in Duncan" early Monday, listing more than a dozen streets in the 712-person town as subject to the order.
Special Weather Statement issued for Calloway, Lyon, Marshall, Trigg by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 10:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Kentucky Lake or Lake Barkley, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Calloway; Lyon; Marshall; Trigg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Calloway, southeastern Marshall, Trigg and southeastern Lyon Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 1003 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Land Between The Lakes Area, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Land Between The Lakes Area around 1015 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Canton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Seminole, northwestern Pontotoc and south central Pottawatomie Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 943 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Konawa, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ada, Konawa, Byng, Asher and St. Louis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
California farmers warned to stop diverting water in drought-hit area
California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought and a wildfire that killed tens of thousands of fish. The State Water Resources Control Board issued a draft cease-and-desist order last Friday to...
Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Henry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-03 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Henry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of EAST CENTRAL Kentucky and NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, including the following counties, in EAST CENTRAL Kentucky, Franklin. In NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, Henry and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hatton, Bryant, Flag Fork, Benson, Bagdad, Ottusville and Polsgrove. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Crews hope to halt an Oregon wildfire before heat and wind cause disaster
Fire officials hope a surge of hands on the perimeter of Oregon's largest August wildfire can stop it before a heat wave and potential wind gusts multiply its size. The 10,709-acre Rum Creek Fire had already doubled in size over the weekend, claimed the life of a firefighter and burned a home to the ground, they said.
Mountain Fire continues rapid growth, burning 6,451 acres in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY — A second fire in Siskiyou County, the Mountain Fire, saw a second night of growth. As of Sunday morning, the fire near the community of Gazelle has burned 6,451 acres and remains just 5% contained.The fire was extremely active through the night as it continues to burn north in timber, according to Cal Fire.Today, firefighters are bracing for stronger winds and the possibility of spot fires, according to a report.No structures have been destroyed at this time, but more than 650 are threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.A new evacuation center opened Saturday at the Karuk Tribal Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam in Yreka.Pet and animal Shelters shelters can be found at the following locations:Large animals: Horse barns at Siskiyou Fairgrounds, 250 Sharps Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Dog shelter: Rescue Ranch, 2216 E Oberlin Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Cat shelter: Siskiyou Fairground Armory Building, Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairline Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Red Cross Shelters:Karuk Wellness Center: 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA, 96097The shelter at Yreka Community Center has been closed.
Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 14:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cherokee FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following county, Cherokee. * WHEN...Until noon CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1159 AM CDT, reporting gauges indicate elevated levels along the Chattooga River Above Weiss Lake. This will cause lowland flooding along the Chattooga River Above Weiss Lake. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville, Cornwall Furnace Park, Eastern Weiss Lake and Western Weiss Lake.
Flood Advisory issued for Bernalillo, Cibola by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 17:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-03 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Remember, ditches are deadly. A gentle flow of water can become a raging torrent in a few minutes. Target Area: Bernalillo; Cibola FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in central New Mexico, Bernalillo. In west central New Mexico, Cibola. * WHEN...Until 845 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 538 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Laguna Pueblo, Cebolletita, Mesita, Paguate, Bibo, Seboyeta, Encinal and Paraje. - This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 114 and 116. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 09:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains; Southern Salinas Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 113. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Antelope Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains, Southern Salinas Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to remain well above normal through Thursday.
