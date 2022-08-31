Effective: 2022-09-04 10:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Kentucky Lake or Lake Barkley, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Calloway; Lyon; Marshall; Trigg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Calloway, southeastern Marshall, Trigg and southeastern Lyon Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 1003 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Land Between The Lakes Area, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Land Between The Lakes Area around 1015 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Canton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO