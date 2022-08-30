This has been a terrible summer for traffic violence against kids in Chicago and its suburbs. From June through last week, at least six children had been fatally struck by drivers while walking, waiting for a bus, riding a scooter, or bicycling: Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; Zain Jaber, 14; and Angela Short, 14. Sadly last Sunday evening, August 28, a seventh name was added to that list, 14-year-old Julian Media, struck and killed by a motorist as he bicycled home to his home in southwest-suburban Countryside.

COUNTRYSIDE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO