Riverside, IL

Austin in the Top Five for Out-Migration

Britny Eubank reports for KVUE that Austin’s migration trends have shifted in the outward direction after years of waves of new arrivals from other cities and states. “The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city in the U.S. when it comes to outward migration, or people moving out of the city. The top three cities for outward migration were Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis; and Chicago,” writes Eubank.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicagoans come together for ‘Money for Mongo’ Fundraiser

CHICAGO — Bears fans and wrestling fans gathered Saturday to help support Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael as he continues his fight against A.L.S. Several wrestling legends took to the ring Saturday to share stories and fond memories of McMichael, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley and Jeff Jarrett. “I really believe we have to look out for […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

PHOTOS: 36 Rescued Beagle Pups Arrive at Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society

Dozens of sweet, smiley, floppy-eared beagles arrived at Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society overnight Friday as part of a national effort to rescue 4,000 Beagles from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. According to a spokesperson, the 36 1-year-old Beagle puppies were recently rescued from Envigo, a research and breeding facility...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Bob Newhart’s Bizarre Commute Home To Edgewater Took Him WAY Out Of His Way

EDGEWATER — As city commutes go, Bob Hartley might have had the strangest. Hartley — a fictional psychologist who was played by award-winning comedian Bob Newhart on his show set in Chicago from 1972-78 — walked across multiple Downtown bridges in opposite directions before ultimately heading to Evanston. He then got off the “L” and walked 6.5 miles back to an Edgewater condo building, where he purportedly lived on the show.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman, 77, missing from Wauconda

WAUCONDA, Ill. — Wauconda police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Thursday in Chicago. According to police, Judith Kokos was last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday on the 3300 block of North Kostner Avenue. She drives a blue 2007 Toyota Rav4 with Arizona license plate 208 WWJ. The woman has blonde hair […]
WAUCONDA, IL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL (Photos & Free Maps)

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Orlando Park, IL, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Orlando Park, IL a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
ORLANDO, FL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Once again, car-centric streets contribute to death of a child on a bike, Julian Medina, 14

This has been a terrible summer for traffic violence against kids in Chicago and its suburbs. From June through last week, at least six children had been fatally struck by drivers while walking, waiting for a bus, riding a scooter, or bicycling: Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; Zain Jaber, 14; and Angela Short, 14. Sadly last Sunday evening, August 28, a seventh name was added to that list, 14-year-old Julian Media, struck and killed by a motorist as he bicycled home to his home in southwest-suburban Countryside.
COUNTRYSIDE, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Horseshoe Sandwich

This weekend, TriBecca’s will be running a special for Labor Day which is a Bacon Cheddar Brat only available tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday. ½ cup crinkle cut fries, cooked (fried or baked from frozen works!) 1 slice thick-cut Texas toast. 1 slice pepperjack cheese. 1 16 oz. container...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago will see above normal temps for Sept. and Fall

HERE’S WHAT’S INTERESTING—THE VERY PATTERN driving record heat in the West is to TEMPER THE WARMTH IN CHICAGO–while sustaining a comfortably warm temp regime we move toward and through the upcoming Labor Day weekend and into the opening days of September 2022 and the three-month climatological Fall period (Sept, Oct and Nov 2022).
CHICAGO, IL

