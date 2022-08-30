Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pmNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Aloha Poke Co. Expanding to Deerfield and Mt. Prospect
This will expand the company's hometown footprint to ten stores
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in Chicago
There are plenty of interesting places to visit during the fall season in the Windy City and I’ll share with you those interesting places that are fun, entertaining, and educational in Chicago this autumn.
Austin in the Top Five for Out-Migration
Britny Eubank reports for KVUE that Austin’s migration trends have shifted in the outward direction after years of waves of new arrivals from other cities and states. “The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city in the U.S. when it comes to outward migration, or people moving out of the city. The top three cities for outward migration were Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis; and Chicago,” writes Eubank.
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
As Meteorological Fall Begins, National Forecast Predicts a ‘Bone-Chilling' Chicago Winter
While Meteorological fall begins Thursday with warm, even summer-like temperatures and mostly clear blue skies through Labor Day weekend, the Chicago area isn't quite predicted to stay that way as the days continue to get shorter, according to a new national forecast. The Old Farmer’s Almanac on Tuesday released its...
Chicagoans come together for ‘Money for Mongo’ Fundraiser
CHICAGO — Bears fans and wrestling fans gathered Saturday to help support Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael as he continues his fight against A.L.S. Several wrestling legends took to the ring Saturday to share stories and fond memories of McMichael, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley and Jeff Jarrett. “I really believe we have to look out for […]
PHOTOS: 36 Rescued Beagle Pups Arrive at Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society
Dozens of sweet, smiley, floppy-eared beagles arrived at Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society overnight Friday as part of a national effort to rescue 4,000 Beagles from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. According to a spokesperson, the 36 1-year-old Beagle puppies were recently rescued from Envigo, a research and breeding facility...
Chicago Area to See Chances for Showers, Storms as Cold Front Approaches
Labor Day weekend is off to a warm start in the city of Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, but a bit of a change is on the way thanks to a cold front approaching from the north that will bring cooler temps and the chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday.
Bob Newhart’s Bizarre Commute Home To Edgewater Took Him WAY Out Of His Way
EDGEWATER — As city commutes go, Bob Hartley might have had the strangest. Hartley — a fictional psychologist who was played by award-winning comedian Bob Newhart on his show set in Chicago from 1972-78 — walked across multiple Downtown bridges in opposite directions before ultimately heading to Evanston. He then got off the “L” and walked 6.5 miles back to an Edgewater condo building, where he purportedly lived on the show.
Woman, 77, missing from Wauconda
WAUCONDA, Ill. — Wauconda police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Thursday in Chicago. According to police, Judith Kokos was last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday on the 3300 block of North Kostner Avenue. She drives a blue 2007 Toyota Rav4 with Arizona license plate 208 WWJ. The woman has blonde hair […]
14 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL (Photos & Free Maps)
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Orlando Park, IL, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Orlando Park, IL a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
Illinois accuses Bridgeview construction company of stealing wages from union carpenters
A Bridgeview-based construction company is accused of wage theft and using an elaborate scheme to underpay dozens of union carpenters, according to a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office. Between 2015 and 2020, Drive Construction Inc. obtained contracts for public works projects in the Chicago area,...
Once again, car-centric streets contribute to death of a child on a bike, Julian Medina, 14
This has been a terrible summer for traffic violence against kids in Chicago and its suburbs. From June through last week, at least six children had been fatally struck by drivers while walking, waiting for a bus, riding a scooter, or bicycling: Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; Zain Jaber, 14; and Angela Short, 14. Sadly last Sunday evening, August 28, a seventh name was added to that list, 14-year-old Julian Media, struck and killed by a motorist as he bicycled home to his home in southwest-suburban Countryside.
Lunchbreak: Horseshoe Sandwich
This weekend, TriBecca’s will be running a special for Labor Day which is a Bacon Cheddar Brat only available tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday. ½ cup crinkle cut fries, cooked (fried or baked from frozen works!) 1 slice thick-cut Texas toast. 1 slice pepperjack cheese. 1 16 oz. container...
Chicago will see above normal temps for Sept. and Fall
HERE’S WHAT’S INTERESTING—THE VERY PATTERN driving record heat in the West is to TEMPER THE WARMTH IN CHICAGO–while sustaining a comfortably warm temp regime we move toward and through the upcoming Labor Day weekend and into the opening days of September 2022 and the three-month climatological Fall period (Sept, Oct and Nov 2022).
One of the World’s Best Sandwiches is From an Illinois Restaurant
Anyone can make a sandwich. Seriously, I've watched my six-year-old son slather peanut butter and jelly in between two pieces of bread and call it done. However, there are big differences between just a sandwich and another that is considered one of the best in the entire world. According to...
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
Will There Be a Fall or Winter Surge? Chicago's Top Doc Reveals What Concerns Her Most
Are Chicago-area health officials bracing for another fall or winter COVID surge? Chicago's top doctor said she's watching one thing in the coming months that could lead to a potential shift. In each of the last two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in the state of Illinois,...
