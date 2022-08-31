Read full article on original website
Huawei Launches African Digital Power Talent Development Programme To Drive Sector Growth
Huawei Digital Power recently launched its talent development programme in Sub-Saharan Africa. The programme aims to upskill 1 000 practitioners and tertiary students within the region with technical knowledge and skills in the digital power space. Announced at Solar Show Africa 2022, the programme is part of the tech giant’s...
Only South Africa's elite benefits from black economic empowerment -- and COVID-19 proved it
Corruption involving contracts for personal protective equipment during the COVID pandemic in South Africa has been uncovered. Photo by Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty ImagesMore than two decades ago the South African government put in place a policy designed to redress racial imbalances in the country’s economy. But, as I suggest in a recent paper, the policy – known as broad-based black economic empowerment) – has been hijacked and repurposed by individuals and factions within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) for the purpose of corruption and self-enrichment.
