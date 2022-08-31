Read full article on original website
'No Place to Hide': Bank of America Sees More Pain for Stocks
A Bank of America equity strategist says the recent move higher in equities appears to be “a typical bear market rally.”. She reiterated the bank’s stance that we are yet to witness the real bottom. “Our bull market signposts continue to show no real signs of a bottom,...
On China Warning, Nvidia Stock Hits Fresh 2022 Lows, But For How Long?
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit fresh year-to-date lows on Thursday after the chip-maker warned about the U.S. government limits on exports of top artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China. In an 8-k filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nvidia said it was contacted in the last week of...
Markets Should Prepare For An Ugly September
All eyes on upcoming inflation data, Fed policy meeting. Coming off their worst August since 2015, stocks on Wall Street have gotten off to a volatile start to September as investors worry about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike plans to combat soaring inflation. Year to date (ytd) the...
Hard-Hit Tech Sector Has 3 High Yielding Stocks You Should Definitely Know About
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, it's evident that the technology sector was among the hardest hit sectors. According to CSI Markets, the technology sector's performance is down 23% year-to-date as of Aug. 29, 2022. However, there are three technology companies poised to bolster shareholder value by increasing...
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign
For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
What will Happen to Your ETHs After the Merge?
Ethereum is only days away from the highly-anticipated merge, which will see the network transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) chain into Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The Merge is an event that will see Ethereum’s current PoW mainnet protocol combined with the Beacon Chain PoS blockchain system and continue as PoS. As Ethereum switches chains in one of the biggest crypto events in history, what will happen to all your ETH?
Trust in crypto remains strong despite bear market: Bitstamp survey
The ongoing cryptocurrency winter has had little to no impact on global trust in crypto, this was the conclusion reached new study commissioned by Bitstamp exchange. Despite the downward market, global trust in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) remains mostly unshakable, Bitstamp said in its latest Crypto Pulse report. The study is based on a survey conducted by an independent research firm and involves 28,000 retail and institutional investors in 23 countries, Bitstamp said.
Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'
Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'. Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), is not immune to downside risk in September after rallying approximately 90% from its bottom of around $880 in June. Much of the token's upside move is attributed to the Merge, a...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $509M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $509,398,833 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcde35b62c27d70b279cf7d0aa1212ffa9e938cef. $509 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xcc9a0b7c43dc2a5f023bb9b738e45b0ef6b06e04. Why it matters:...
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. CEL climbs 50% as Celsius Network aims to return $50M to clients By Cointelegraph - Sep 03, 2022. The price of CEL soared by nearly 50%...
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell (LON:RDSa) Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of...
What Will the Jobs Report Show? Six Wall Street Traders Try to Predict the Future
(Bloomberg) -- Say you had a crystal ball, and could see today what the jobs report will show tomorrow. Would you even know how to trade it?. Never a simple proposition, it’s an even thornier one now, with cross-currents raging as the health of the economy plays havoc with the Federal Reserve’s reaction function. Good news has been taken as everything from great to awful, by investors operating in a world of uncertainty. Regarding Friday, their view is relatively straightforward: the better the number, the worse for markets, with Jerome Powell’s central bank looming as the larger threat.
Jim Cramer Says Stay Away From Dogecoin And Shiba Inu, Making Money In Crypto Doesn't Mean It's For Real
Mad Money host Jim Cramer warned investors to stay away from altcoins like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and a host of other cryptocurrencies that did not live up to expectations. What Happened: In a recent segment of CNBC’s Mad Money, Cramer said that it was time...
Ast Spacemobile Inc (ASTS)
Pre-Open Stock Movers 05/03: Western Digital Gains on Elliott Activism; Chegg, Estee Lauder Sink on Lackluster Guidance (more...) Pre-Open Stock Movers: Spero Therapeutics , Inc. (Nasdaq: NASDAQ:SPRO) 71% LOWER; announces new strategic direction, cuts 75% of workforce.Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc... U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K
Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K. Bitcoin (BTC) traded below $20,000 on Sep. 3 as commodities declined on news of a G7 Russian energy ban. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed ongoing lackluster performance on BTC/USD, which traded around $19,800. Crypto's adaptability, openness...
SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)
U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.13%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the Telecoms, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher while losses in the Oil &... SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) today...
Piper Sandler Warns Tesla Shares May Head Lower in the Coming Weeks, Remains Positive
A Piper Sandler analyst raised the price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $360 from $344 while remaining Overweight-rated. However, the analyst warns that Tesla stock price may head lower in the coming weeks, on the back of 1) shorter wait times; 2) China weakness; 3) geopolitics; 4) and rising interest rates (higher WACC).
Abc Technologies Holdings Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1
Investing.com - Abc Technologies Holdings reported on Friday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Abc Technologies Holdings announced earnings per share of $0.06 on revenue of $319.2M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.0417 on revenue of $311.18M. Abc Technologies Holdings shares are...
Ain Pharmaciez Inc Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3
Investing.com - Ain Pharmaciez Inc reported on Friday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Ain Pharmaciez Inc announced earnings per share of ¥48.53 on revenue of ¥81.47B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of ¥54.47 on revenue of ¥82.18B.
