Oliver Sim has announced the cancellation of his forthcoming ‘Hideous’ tour, which was scheduled to run over 17 dates across North America, Europe and the UK. In a statement shared on his Instagram account, the artist (who also performs in The xx) cited complications with timing for his decision. The tour was primed to launch Sim’s forthcoming solo debut, ‘Hideous Bastard’, and as he wrote in his statement: “Part of the reason Hideous Bastard came to be was imagining playing the songs live. But timing is everything and sometimes things don’t quite come together the way we’d hoped.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO