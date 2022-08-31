Read full article on original website
Related
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
NME
‘The Osbournes’ to return in “funny and moving” BBC reboot
The Osbournes are set to return for a new reality series on the BBC. The original show, which aired on MTV from 2002 to 2005, followed the domestic life of Ozzy, Sharon and their children Jack and Kelly in Beverly Hills, California. As Ozzy and Sharon look to move back...
NME
MEO Kalorama day three: Nick Cave holds a spiritual end of summer gathering
“I’ll be up there in a minute,” Nick Cave tells his band The Bad Seeds as he stands inches away from the crowd at Lisbon’s MEO Kalorama festival. “It’s too much fucking fun down here.” For the legendary singer’s headline performance, stairs have been built from the stage to carry Cave all the way down to the audience, where he parades along a narrow platform on the barrier. If the frontman could get any closer to the crowd, he would be in it.
NME
Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at Liverpool comedy club
Dave Chappelle made a surprise appearance at a Liverpool comedy club ahead of his UK tour with Chris Rock. The comedian performed an unplanned two-hour set at Liverpool’s Hot Water Comedy Club on Wednesday (August 31), where he was joined by Jeff Ross. You can check out pictures from the show below.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Balming Tiger on collaborating with BTS’ RM on ‘Sexy Nukim’: “There was a part we thought only he could do”
Balming Tiger have shared their experience working with BTS‘ RM on their latest collaborative single ‘Sexy Nukim’. The alternative K-pop group recently sat down for an interview with DIY Magazine where they discussed the process of creating their most recent single ‘Sexy Nukim’, which features BTS leader and rapper RM.
NME
Listen to Giggs’ first new track of the year, ‘Da Maximum’
Giggs has shared a new song called ‘Da Maximum’ – you can listen to it below. The south London rapper’s first solo track of the year follows on from his 2021 double single ‘Differences’ (featuring Rowdy Rebel) and ‘Innocent’. Arriving today (September...
NME
Dave Chappelle recalls spending time with Taylor Hawkins and his son: “A legend of a man”
Dave Chappelle recalled spending time with Taylor Hawkins and his son Shane at today’s (September 3) tribute concert to the late drummer. Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Kesha, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and more are due to perform at the special gig.
NME
Bob Dylan adds new dates to first UK tour in over five years
Bob Dylan has added three new shows to his forthcoming UK tour – tickets will be available from here. The legendary musician’s upcoming stint on these shores forms part of his ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ world tour, which started in the US in late 2021. Dylan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Listen to Suede’s stomping new single ‘That Boy On The Stage’
Suede have shared a new track called ‘That Boy On The Stage’ – you can listen to it below. The song will appear on the band’s ninth studio album ‘Autofiction’, which is due for release on September 16 via BMG (pre-order/pre-save here). “It’s about...
NME
Bring Me The Horizon: “Headlining Reading & Leeds is amazing. It’s been a crazy journey”
Oli Sykes is stood in the eye of the storm, fizzing with adrenaline. It’s August 2008 and his band, Bring Me The Horizon, are performing on the main stage at Reading Festival to thousands of faces – the majority glazed over with frenzied anger rather than glee. As the frontman looks out to the crowd in front of him, he suddenly finds himself in a feverish nightmare scenario as he’s pummelling with cameras, gravel and, erm, bananas. Bring Me The Horizon, it seems, have become victims of an unprovoked ‘bottling’ attack.
NME
Watch Yungblud dance through exhilarating new ‘Tissues’ video
Yungblud has shared the official music video for his latest single ‘Tissues’ – you can watch it below. Released on Tuesday (August 30), the song sees the Doncaster artist – real name Dominic Harrison – sample The Cure‘s classic track ‘Close To Me’. ‘Tissues’ appears on Yungblud’s self-titled third album, which came out today (September 2).
NME
Oliver Sim cancels North American, UK and European tour dates
Oliver Sim has announced the cancellation of his forthcoming ‘Hideous’ tour, which was scheduled to run over 17 dates across North America, Europe and the UK. In a statement shared on his Instagram account, the artist (who also performs in The xx) cited complications with timing for his decision. The tour was primed to launch Sim’s forthcoming solo debut, ‘Hideous Bastard’, and as he wrote in his statement: “Part of the reason Hideous Bastard came to be was imagining playing the songs live. But timing is everything and sometimes things don’t quite come together the way we’d hoped.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Rina Sawayama says she received “blessing” from ABBA following plagiarism scare
Rina Sawayama has claimed that her single ‘This Hell’ received “the blessing of ABBA“, following concerns it too closely mirrored one of the latter band’s biggest hits. In a new interview with the BBC, Sawayama revealed that while she was recording the song, she noticed...
NME
Matty Healy denies that The 1975 will feature on Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’
Matty Healy has confirmed that a “leaked” tracklisting for Taylor Swift’s upcoming ‘Midnights’ album is fake, after The 1975 were listed as a featured artist on it. The fake leak generated buzz when it circulated on social media yesterday (September 3), with the album’s cover art – which currently has its 13 songs listed as ‘Track One’, ‘Track Two’, ‘Track Three’ and so on – photoshopped to include actual song names. Among them were three songs with featured artists: ‘In My Dreams’ with The 1975, ‘Good In The Dark’ with Lana Del Ray, and ‘Halle’ with Stevie Nicks.
NME
Death Cab For Cutie announce 2023 UK and European tour dates
Death Cab For Cutie have announced plans for a UK and European tour in 2023. See the full list of gigs below, and find tickets here. The band will hit the road for a series of shows which kick off on March 1 in Milan before the tour reaches the UK at Rock City in Nottingham on March 18. It will wrap up with a performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 29, their first at the legendary venue.
NME
Watch Liam Gallagher perform with surviving members of Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher kicked off the music at today’s (September 3) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert with the help of the surviving members of Foo Fighters. The former Oasis frontman is part of a star-studded line-up at the gig, which is taking place at Wembley Stadium now. Gallagher was the first...
NME
Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour following allegations against Win Butler, says “I can’t continue”
Feist has left her tour with Arcade Fire, citing allegations of sexual misconduct levied by four people against frontman Win Butler. Read Leslie Feist’s full statement on leaving the tour below. Earlier this week, the Canadian band continued with their ‘WE’ tour – despite Butler facing allegations of sexual...
NME
Sam Fender announces huge 2023 stadium show at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park: “It’s a really, really big thing for us”
Sam Fender has announced his first ever stadium show at Newcastle’s St James’ Park – read Fender’s interview with NME about the 2023 gig below and find ticket details here. The singer-songwriter will play the huge hometown show at the home of his beloved Newcastle United...
NME
Taylor Swift reveals collectable editions of ‘Midnights’ on CD and vinyl
Taylor Swift has announced three new collectable editions of her forthcoming 10th studio album, ‘Midnights’, all of which will boast unique features and will only be available to purchase for a limited time. The three different variants are a ‘Jade Green’ edition, a ‘Blood Moon’ edition and a...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Comments / 0