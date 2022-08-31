Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?
The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
China missing among nations driving India's foreign fund inflows
However, China is a notable absentee in the list and what is all the more interesting is that it has not been there in the list of main contributors to India's foreign inflows since 2017-18, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In the list of country-wise FDI inflows...
No Stream: EU gas markets brace for price surge after latest Russia gas cut
LONDON (Reuters) -European gas buyers already grappling with record-high prices face further pain when the markets open on Monday after Russia said one of its main supply pipelines to Europe would remain shut indefinitely, sparking fears over energy rationing. Lower gas flows from Russia ahead of and following its February...
Oil Sees Worst Week in Five From China COVID, Iran Deal Threat
Investing.com - It’s hard to imagine oil having its worst week in five just before the start of an OPEC meeting. Yet, as the saying goes, “it is what it is.”. The lockdown of nearly 18 million people in China’s tech hub Shenzhen over a new Covid fright pulled crude futures down from Friday’s highs that initially drove both West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude up more than 3% on the day. That left both crude benchmarks down more than 6% for the week, their most dismal showing since the week ended July 29.
Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead
Investing.com -- The escalating energy row between Moscow and the West is set to occupy investors’ attention in the week ahead after Moscow vowed to keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut. The European Central Bank is set to deliver a big rate hike to combat soaring inflation. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to make an appearance before the central bank goes into its blackout period before its next meeting. Stocks will likely remain volatile as traders return after the Labor Day holiday and OPEC+ is meeting Monday to discuss cutting output to support oil prices. Here's what you need to know to start your week.
Suzlon Energy, not Adani Green, pledged shares with SBICAP Trustee recently
Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) The shares of wind turbine major Suzlon Energy Ltd numbering about 52.39 lakh or 5.35 per cent is pledged in favour of SBICAP Trustee Company Ltd, and not that of Adani (NS: APSE ) Green Ltd. The SBICAP Trustee had earlier mentioned in its regulatory filing...
S.Korea president: not too worried about external financial standing -News1
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said he was not worried much about the country's external financial soundness, News1 reported on Friday. "The trade deficit widened by a great degree in August due to high crude oil and commodity prices, but the current account is expected to post about $30 billion surplus," Yoon explained.
Sweden, Finland step in to avert Lehman-like situation for power companies
STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland and Sweden on Sunday announced plans to offer billions of dollars in liquidity guarantees to power companies in their countries after Russia's Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, deepening Europe's energy crisis. Finland is aiming to offer 10 billion euros ($9.95 billion) and Sweden...
G-7 Agrees on Price Cap for Russian Oil, but Details Remain Vague
Investing.com -- Finance Ministers from the G-7 said Friday they had agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil purchases, but the details of how that mechanism would work remain far from clear. The G-7, made up of the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy, are aiming...
The Energy Report: Cap No Trade
Oil prices are bouncing back after the onslaught of Iran nuclear talk hopes and China lockdown news. Yet, none of that might matter if Russia decides to cut the oil and natural gas supply. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the brilliant Group of Seven finance ministers say they are finalizing...
DAX: Pessimistic Sentiment Persists
The positive news of this trading week is that the DAX came dangerously close to its low for the year but was able to stabilize at the 12,600 mark. With the hope of a slowdown in the buzzing US labor market, the index can even set course for the psychological hurdle of 13,000 points again.
Orient Overseas International Ltd ADR (OROVY)
Investors typically pay attention to many industry front runners during the earnings season. In early February, one of the names in the limelight was the logistics giant United... Supply-chain issues dominated headlines in 2021. Since the early days of COVID-19, we have seen a ripple effect across global supply chains,...
Crazy outcomes when current laws applied to NFTs and the metaverse
NFTs can now serve as court documents but they might also be unregistered securities, illegal loot boxes, or come with impossible tax demands. Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are thought of by most people as just funny pictures that degens on the internet spend far too much money on for poorly understood reasons. But Jason Corbett, managing partner of global blockchain law firm Silk Legal, says new and innovative use cases are beginning to emerge.
With new China AI chip restrictions, U.S. takes aim at a critical niche
(Reuters) - The United States beefed up its effort to cut off the flow of advanced technology to China by instructing Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corp and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to stop sending their flagship artificial intelligence chips there. While the news shocked the chip sector by the time markets closed...
Scholz promises 65 billion euros to shield Germans through tough winter
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will spend at least 65 billion euros ($64.7 billion) on shielding customers and businesses from soaring inflation, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, two days after Russia announced it was suspending some gas deliveries indefinitely. The measures, agreed after 22 hours of talks between the three coalition...
After a volatile week expect markets to remain rangebound
BSESENSEX lost 30.54 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 58,803.33 points while NIFTY lost 19.45 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 17,539.45 points. The broader markets saw BSE100, BSE200 and BSE500 gain 0.20 per cent, 0.29 per cent and 0.38 per cent respectively. BSEMIDCAP gained 1.37 per cent while BSESMALLCAP was up 1.35 per cent.
Greek yogurt maker Chobani pulls IPO amid listing slowdown
(Reuters) -Yogurt maker Chobani is withdrawing its plans for an initial public offering in the United States after having delayed its listing plans earlier this year, marking the first high-profile casualty of the current slowdown in stock market flotations. Chobani cited "current market conditions" in its decision to scrap its...
Russian diesel cargo diverts to Cuba from Colombian waters
HOUSTON (Reuters) - A tanker carrying 300,000 barrels of diesel from a Russian port diverted to Cuba on Friday after anchoring off Colombian waters, ship tracking data showed. Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine has restricted the market for its oil. But Cuba has ramped up imports from Venezuela, Russia and other countries this year to cover a fuel deficit aggravated by a deadly fire at its main oil terminal last month.
Russia failing to by-pass sanctions on high-tech goods - U.S official
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia is trying, but failing, to by-pass Western sanctions on high-tech goods for military purposes and its energy sector, and it is struggling to obtain international funding, U.S. Sate Department sanctions coordinator James O'Brien said on Friday. Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan and Britain have imposed...
