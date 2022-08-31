Read full article on original website
Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?
The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell (LON:RDSa) Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of...
Gazprom: Nord Stream 1 gas to stay shut until fault fixed, "workshop conditions needed"
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (MCX: GAZP ) said on Friday that natural gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut off after the main gas turbine at the Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg was found to have an engine oil leak during a joint inspection with Siemens Energy, which maintains the turbine.
Huawei Launches African Digital Power Talent Development Programme To Drive Sector Growth
Huawei Digital Power recently launched its talent development programme in Sub-Saharan Africa. The programme aims to upskill 1 000 practitioners and tertiary students within the region with technical knowledge and skills in the digital power space. Announced at Solar Show Africa 2022, the programme is part of the tech giant’s...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $509M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $509,398,833 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcde35b62c27d70b279cf7d0aa1212ffa9e938cef. $509 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xcc9a0b7c43dc2a5f023bb9b738e45b0ef6b06e04. Why it matters:...
Suzlon Energy, not Adani Green, pledged shares with SBICAP Trustee recently
Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) The shares of wind turbine major Suzlon Energy Ltd numbering about 52.39 lakh or 5.35 per cent is pledged in favour of SBICAP Trustee Company Ltd, and not that of Adani (NS: APSE ) Green Ltd. The SBICAP Trustee had earlier mentioned in its regulatory filing...
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Unit (AQNU)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda. Its utilities provide distribution services to approximately 1,093,000 customer connections in the electric, natural gas, and water and wastewater sectors The Renewable Energy Group segment generates and sells electrical energy, capacity, ancillary products, and renewable attributes produced by its portfolio of renewable and clean power generation facilities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities; and owns and operates a portfolio of clean energy and water infrastructure assets. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp II (SAMA)
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.
Crazy outcomes when current laws applied to NFTs and the metaverse
NFTs can now serve as court documents but they might also be unregistered securities, illegal loot boxes, or come with impossible tax demands. Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are thought of by most people as just funny pictures that degens on the internet spend far too much money on for poorly understood reasons. But Jason Corbett, managing partner of global blockchain law firm Silk Legal, says new and innovative use cases are beginning to emerge.
G-7 Agrees on Price Cap for Russian Oil, but Details Remain Vague
Investing.com -- Finance Ministers from the G-7 said Friday they had agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil purchases, but the details of how that mechanism would work remain far from clear. The G-7, made up of the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy, are aiming...
Liberty One Lithium Corp (LRTTF)
Liberty One Lithium Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. As of August 4, 2022, Liberty One Lithium Corp. was acquired by Three Sixty Solar Ltd., in a reverse merger transaction. Liberty One Lithium Corp., a development stage company, acquires and develops mineral deposits in the United States and Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in gold claims of the Jackfish Lake Property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Peace River Capital Corp. and changed its name to Liberty One Lithium Corp. in December 2016. Liberty One Lithium Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Naturelgaz Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (NTGAZ)
Naturelgaz Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. engages in the transportation of natural gas in Turkey. The company supplies CNG and LNG products. It transports gas to the transmission system via the CNG system. The company supplies natural gas to its customers in various sectors, such as chemistry, metal, food, mining, construction materials production, power generation facilities, hotels, asphalt production facilities, and public institutions, as well as auto CNG stations. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey. Naturelgaz Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. is a subsidiary of Global Yatirim Holding A.S.
S.Korea president: not too worried about external financial standing -News1
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said he was not worried much about the country's external financial soundness, News1 reported on Friday. "The trade deficit widened by a great degree in August due to high crude oil and commodity prices, but the current account is expected to post about $30 billion surplus," Yoon explained.
Orient Overseas International Ltd ADR (OROVY)
Investors typically pay attention to many industry front runners during the earnings season. In early February, one of the names in the limelight was the logistics giant United... Supply-chain issues dominated headlines in 2021. Since the early days of COVID-19, we have seen a ripple effect across global supply chains,...
SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)
U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.13%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the Telecoms, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher while losses in the Oil &... SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) today...
China missing among nations driving India's foreign fund inflows
However, China is a notable absentee in the list and what is all the more interesting is that it has not been there in the list of main contributors to India's foreign inflows since 2017-18, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In the list of country-wise FDI inflows...
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. CEL climbs 50% as Celsius Network aims to return $50M to clients By Cointelegraph - Sep 03, 2022. The price of CEL soared by nearly 50%...
With new China AI chip restrictions, U.S. takes aim at a critical niche
(Reuters) - The United States beefed up its effort to cut off the flow of advanced technology to China by instructing Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corp and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to stop sending their flagship artificial intelligence chips there. While the news shocked the chip sector by the time markets closed...
After a volatile week expect markets to remain rangebound
BSESENSEX lost 30.54 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 58,803.33 points while NIFTY lost 19.45 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 17,539.45 points. The broader markets saw BSE100, BSE200 and BSE500 gain 0.20 per cent, 0.29 per cent and 0.38 per cent respectively. BSEMIDCAP gained 1.37 per cent while BSESMALLCAP was up 1.35 per cent.
Greek yogurt maker Chobani pulls IPO amid listing slowdown
(Reuters) -Yogurt maker Chobani is withdrawing its plans for an initial public offering in the United States after having delayed its listing plans earlier this year, marking the first high-profile casualty of the current slowdown in stock market flotations. Chobani cited "current market conditions" in its decision to scrap its...
