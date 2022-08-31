Read full article on original website
China missing among nations driving India's foreign fund inflows
However, China is a notable absentee in the list and what is all the more interesting is that it has not been there in the list of main contributors to India's foreign inflows since 2017-18, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In the list of country-wise FDI inflows...
What will Happen to Your ETHs After the Merge?
Ethereum is only days away from the highly-anticipated merge, which will see the network transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) chain into Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The Merge is an event that will see Ethereum’s current PoW mainnet protocol combined with the Beacon Chain PoS blockchain system and continue as PoS. As Ethereum switches chains in one of the biggest crypto events in history, what will happen to all your ETH?
'No Place to Hide': Bank of America Sees More Pain for Stocks
A Bank of America equity strategist says the recent move higher in equities appears to be “a typical bear market rally.”. She reiterated the bank’s stance that we are yet to witness the real bottom. “Our bull market signposts continue to show no real signs of a bottom,...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $509M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $509,398,833 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcde35b62c27d70b279cf7d0aa1212ffa9e938cef. $509 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xcc9a0b7c43dc2a5f023bb9b738e45b0ef6b06e04. Why it matters:...
On China Warning, Nvidia Stock Hits Fresh 2022 Lows, But For How Long?
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit fresh year-to-date lows on Thursday after the chip-maker warned about the U.S. government limits on exports of top artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China. In an 8-k filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nvidia said it was contacted in the last week of...
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell (LON:RDSa) Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of...
Huawei Launches African Digital Power Talent Development Programme To Drive Sector Growth
Huawei Digital Power recently launched its talent development programme in Sub-Saharan Africa. The programme aims to upskill 1 000 practitioners and tertiary students within the region with technical knowledge and skills in the digital power space. Announced at Solar Show Africa 2022, the programme is part of the tech giant’s...
Trust in crypto remains strong despite bear market: Bitstamp survey
The ongoing cryptocurrency winter has had little to no impact on global trust in crypto, this was the conclusion reached new study commissioned by Bitstamp exchange. Despite the downward market, global trust in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) remains mostly unshakable, Bitstamp said in its latest Crypto Pulse report. The study is based on a survey conducted by an independent research firm and involves 28,000 retail and institutional investors in 23 countries, Bitstamp said.
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. CEL climbs 50% as Celsius Network aims to return $50M to clients By Cointelegraph - Sep 03, 2022. The price of CEL soared by nearly 50%...
EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors this winter - minister
PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
Gazprom: Nord Stream 1 gas to stay shut until fault fixed, "workshop conditions needed"
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (MCX: GAZP ) said on Friday that natural gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut off after the main gas turbine at the Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg was found to have an engine oil leak during a joint inspection with Siemens Energy, which maintains the turbine.
DAX: Pessimistic Sentiment Persists
The positive news of this trading week is that the DAX came dangerously close to its low for the year but was able to stabilize at the 12,600 mark. With the hope of a slowdown in the buzzing US labor market, the index can even set course for the psychological hurdle of 13,000 points again.
After a volatile week expect markets to remain rangebound
BSESENSEX lost 30.54 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 58,803.33 points while NIFTY lost 19.45 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 17,539.45 points. The broader markets saw BSE100, BSE200 and BSE500 gain 0.20 per cent, 0.29 per cent and 0.38 per cent respectively. BSEMIDCAP gained 1.37 per cent while BSESMALLCAP was up 1.35 per cent.
SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)
U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.13%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the Telecoms, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher while losses in the Oil &... SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) today...
Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K
Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K. Bitcoin (BTC) traded below $20,000 on Sep. 3 as commodities declined on news of a G7 Russian energy ban. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed ongoing lackluster performance on BTC/USD, which traded around $19,800. Crypto's adaptability, openness...
No Stream: EU gas markets brace for price surge after latest Russia gas cut
LONDON (Reuters) -European gas buyers already grappling with record-high prices face further pain when the markets open on Monday after Russia said one of its main supply pipelines to Europe would remain shut indefinitely, sparking fears over energy rationing. Lower gas flows from Russia ahead of and following its February...
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign
For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead
Investing.com -- The escalating energy row between Moscow and the West is set to occupy investors’ attention in the week ahead after Moscow vowed to keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut. The European Central Bank is set to deliver a big rate hike to combat soaring inflation. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to make an appearance before the central bank goes into its blackout period before its next meeting. Stocks will likely remain volatile as traders return after the Labor Day holiday and OPEC+ is meeting Monday to discuss cutting output to support oil prices. Here's what you need to know to start your week.
Only South Africa's elite benefits from black economic empowerment -- and COVID-19 proved it
Corruption involving contracts for personal protective equipment during the COVID pandemic in South Africa has been uncovered. Photo by Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty ImagesMore than two decades ago the South African government put in place a policy designed to redress racial imbalances in the country’s economy. But, as I suggest in a recent paper, the policy – known as broad-based black economic empowerment) – has been hijacked and repurposed by individuals and factions within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) for the purpose of corruption and self-enrichment.
Markets Should Prepare For An Ugly September
All eyes on upcoming inflation data, Fed policy meeting. Coming off their worst August since 2015, stocks on Wall Street have gotten off to a volatile start to September as investors worry about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike plans to combat soaring inflation. Year to date (ytd) the...
