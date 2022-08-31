ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores cruises to swimming and diving win over Manistee

Dominating the competition from start to finish, the Muskegon Mona Shores girls swimming and diving team cruised to a lopsided 135-55 victory over Manistee at the Paine Aquatic Center on Thursday evening. The Sailors won all four relays and took first in all but one individual event. Sydney Sytsema, Susie...
MANISTEE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Big Reds fall to Warren De La Salle 49-16

The Warren De La Salle Pilots (2-0) hadn’t beaten the Muskegon Big Reds (1-1) in four previous matchups but the 5th time was a charm as they cruised to a 49-16 victory on Friday evening. The defending division 2 state champs, Warren De La Salle quarterback, senior Brady Drogosh...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont and Muskegon youngsters get a chance to play at Ford Field on September 11th

Aidan Hutchinson won’t be the only player making his regular-season debut at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 11. After the Lions and Hutchinson, the prized rookie defensive end from the University of Michigan, square off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a group of players from youth teams from the Muskegon area and Fremont will battle on the same big stage in downtown Detroit as well.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holland, MI
Sports
City
Holland, MI
State
Wyoming State
City
Wyoming, MI
City
Norton Shores, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington falls twice at Spring Lake swimming and diving meet

It was a long bus ride home for the Ludington girls swimming and diving team Thursday, as the Orioles left Spring Lake with a pair of losses — 119-66 to the host Lakers, and 137-48 to Grandville. But, there were some bright spots individually for the Orioles with their...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

North Muskegon routs Orchard View 55-0 in West Michigan Conference game

Sophomore quarterback James Young was on target Thursday night and led the North Muskegon Norsemen to a 55-0 victory over the host Orchard View Cardinals. Young completed 15-of-23 passes for 232 yards and five touchdowns. Young found Carsen Moat in a 4-yard touchdown pass to account for the lone score...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Grant gets by Chippewa Hills 30-20

GRANT–The Grant Tigers got their first win of the season under new head coach Jason Hill on Thursday evening as beat the Chippewa Hills Warriors 30-20 at Grant. With the win, the Tigers get off to a 1-0 start the Central State Activities Association (CSAA) – Gold Division and are 1-1 overall on the season.
GRANT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Brady
localsportsjournal.com

Fruitport blows 27-point lead falls to Grand Rapids Christian 41-34

The Fruitport Trojans had a commanding 34-7 lead with 4:52 remaining in the first half on Thursday evening over Grand Rapid Christian before the Eagles ran off 34 unanswered points to come from behind to take down Fruitport 41-34. The Trojans got on the board at the 11:49 mark of the first quarter on an 80 yard run by junior Paschal Jolman to give Fruitport a 6-0 lead.
FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reid Grimmer leads Spring Lake to victory over Zeeland East, 21-14

Sophomore Reid Grimmer accounted for three touchdowns on Thursday night and led the Spring Lake Lakers to a 21-14 victory over host Zeeland East. Grimmer had two touchdown passes and one rushing and that helped the Lakers even their record at 1-1. Grimmer connected on a 32-yard touchdown pass to...
ZEELAND, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Newaygo gets shut out by Big Rapids 37-0

NEWAYGO–The Newaygo Lions were shutout 37-0 at home by the Big Rapid Cardinals 37-0 on Thursday. The Lions, who are now 0-1 in the Central State Activities Association-Gold Division (CSAA) and 0-2 overall will be back in action at 7 p.m. next Friday, September 9 when they travel to Morley-Stanwood to take on the Mohawks, who also will come into the contest with at 0-2.
NEWAYGO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sailors
localsportsjournal.com

Hart comes from behind to beat White Cloud, 38-19

Hart’s football team was trailing in the second half, but buckled down and was eventually able to overcome the deficit and come away with a rugged 38-19 victory over White Cloud on the road Thursday night. Both teams are now 1-1. “That made it a gratifying win, because we...
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ravenna knocks off Montague in key WM Conference game, 14-7

RAVENNA — Defenses were in the spotlight on Thursday night at Citizen’s Field in Ravenna. The host Ravenna Bulldogs were just a bit better and earned a 14-7 victory over Montague in a crossover game in the West Michigan Conference. Hunter Hogan had a strong night for Ravenna...
RAVENNA, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hesperia hangs on to beat St. Louis, 18-12

The Hesperia Panthers held on for 18-12 win over the St. Louis Sharks on Thursday evening in a non-league battle at Hesperia. It was the first career win for new Hesperia coach Tyler Fehler and gave the Panthers some momentum heading into next week’s battle with their archrival, White Cloud Indians.
SAINT LOUIS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall’s high-powered offense guns down Hastings, 41-30

Whitehall flexed its offensive muscle for the second week in a row on Thursday in a 41-30 victory over Hastings. Last week, the Vikings clobbered Hudsonville Unity Christian. On Thursday, quarterback Kyle Stratton was an efficient 10-of-13 passing for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Whitehall led 28-24 at the half...
WHITEHALL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy