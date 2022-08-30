Read full article on original website
Democratic candidate for state Senate can remain on ballot, NC Board of Elections decides
The board voted 3-2, with the Democratic majority voting to reverse a decision by the Currituck County Board of Elections which found there was “substantial evidence” of a violation.
WITN
North Carolina offering new round of rural transformation grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Local governments in North Carolina’s rural areas can once again apply for support from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The grant fund is run by the Department of Commerce and helps communities overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. Starting September 1, and running through...
When parents refused to send kids back to school amid COVID, this Triangle school sued
The school sued six families for more than $100,000 while claiming nearly $600,000 in federal COVID relief money.
Hired mover ghosts Raleigh grad, makes off with all her possessions
A Raleigh family appears to have unknowingly paid someone $1,200 to steal from them.
cbs17
Stray gunfire near Knightdale leads to proposed changes for Wake County backyard target shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County commissioners are considering changing the county’s outdoor shooting ordinance after stray bullets fired in Knightdale were hitting too close to homes. County officials said Friday that they are providing three opportunities over the next three weeks for residents to learn about both...
Raleigh News & Observer
Detached house sells for $1.9 million in Raleigh
A 2,753-square-foot house built in 2020 has changed hands. The property located in the 7800 block of Harps Mill Road in Raleigh was sold on August 10, 2022. The $1,850,000 purchase price works out to $672 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
carolinajournal.com
Fight over secret recordings shows Johnston County school board in turmoil
In a YouTube video two candidates for Johnston County School Board call for a state audit of the system's finances. Accusations of ethics violations, abusing student assignment system, and hiding federal COVID money promise a heated Sept 6 meeting. The Johnston County school board voted 6-1 last week to censure...
Wake GOP sheriff candidate reverses stance on immigration. ‘Too late,’ say activists.
Donnie Harrison, the Republican candidate for sheriff, said the county has other resources that make the 287(g) program obsolete.
‘A lot of wrong’: Family of Ned Byrd accuses sheriff of retaliatory, improper behavior
Three deputies in the department reportedly were reassigned from the K-9 unit in which slain Deputy Ned Byrd worked.
cbs17
Report: Raleigh area adding nearly 10,000 apartments in 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh area is expected to add nearly 10,000 apartments in 2022 — more than 100 percent more than there were a year earlier. The report on new apartment construction from apartment search website RentCafe.com on Thursday showed 9,104 new units expected this year, with more than half of those — 5,100 — in Raleigh itself.
Check your bag before you go: New policy starts at Raleigh venue
Raleigh, N.C. — A new bag policy designed to improve security went into effect Thursday at a Raleigh performing arts venue. Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh now requires that all bags brought into the venue be no bigger than 12 inches long, 12 inches wide and 10 inches deep. Preferred bags include small clutches or wallets.
WITN
Eastern Carolina food bank announces new Greenville & New Bern branch directors
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina has announced new branch directors for Greenville and New Bern. The food bank says Whykeshia White will be the new Greenville branch director and Candice Parker will be the new New Bern branch director. WITN is told...
12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Sept. 2-4)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. 13th Annual African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County - This two-day festival will include free block parties on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh on Saturday and Sunday. The parties are followed by concerts in front of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are required to attend the concerts, but not the block party.
wcti12.com
Scientists study NC ghost forests as water levels rise
RALEIGH, Wake County — Researchers at NC State University are continuing to study ghost forests. Ghosts forests are when marsh and vegetation cannot keep up with the rising sea levels and it causes trees to die. Scientists say this is happening more frequently.
WXII 12
Asking questions about death of Wake County Deputy Byrd
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — U.S. Senator Thom Tillis and Senate candidate Ted Budd sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security for more information on the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Five days later, brothers Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo were taken into custody and...
Downtown Raleigh's population could double in next decade, with nearly $2 billion in new development projects
Raleigh, N.C. — Developers are planning billions of dollars worth of new projects in downtown Raleigh. On Wednesday, more than 600 city leaders, developers, business owners and realtors gathered at the Raleigh Convention Center to hear the annual report on the State of Downtown. The report showed some key...
WECT
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
CARY, N.C. (WRAL) - Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary. Church leaders said it’s not the first time their flags have been vandalized. But this time, church leaders said they have become more alarmed for the congregation’s safety.
US News and World Report
The 19 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh has quickly become a foodie haven. With numerous award-winning chefs and a diverse community, the city is rich with innovative restaurants, tried and true offerings, and food from around the world. Whether you're looking for a hearty breakfast before hiking the lush North Carolina wilderness or grabbing a decadent dinner before attending one of the city's numerous arts events, this list has you covered.
cbs17
3 things Downtown Raleigh is still missing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Raleigh is making a recovery after the pandemic forced restaurants to move to curbside pickup, office workers went remote and retail shops saw a slow down in foot traffic. While local business owners felt the pain in 2020 and 2021, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s...
